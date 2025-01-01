Knockout Looks

Don't count Donny Lalonde out. The former World Boxing Council light-heavy-weight champion may have relinquished his crown to Sugar Ray Leonard last November at Caesars Palace, but he didn't take the loss lying down. Although business holdings and acting (he'll be starring in the film Abraxas this fall) take up much of his time, Lalonde has vowed to win again in the ring. In the meantime, he has the perfect build for showing off one of today's hottest new fashion looks--lightweight, unconstructed suits that are as laid back as Lalonde himself. It's a unanimous decision. This guy's a winner--and so are his knockout clothes.