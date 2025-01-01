Off With Their Clothes!

The people in our pictures are, of course, playing decadent aristocrats of the court of Louis XVI, the 18th Century equivalent of today's rich and famous, with different outfits and much more exciting sex lives. Marie Antoinette (here portrayed by Marina Baker, Miss March 1987) had the biggest hair in France, purchased wholesale from the hunchback in the bell tower of Notre Dame cathedral. At the time, nobody in France realized that Notre Dame would one day have a great football team. But it was the queen's fateful riposte "Let them eat me!" when orgygoers complained of a shortage of female talent that made the merde hit the fan. It was an era of the most appalling behavior, but, luckily for civilization, France survived and went on to invent naughty underwear, the double-entendre and Napoleon, who gave his name to a heck of a gâteau.