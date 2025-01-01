That's Amore

Femininity has nothing to do with what you wear or don't wear," says Gianna Amore. "It's a state of mind." Femininity comes as naturally to Miss August as does the lust for life she inherited from her Mediterranean ancestors. She grew up in a "super-Italian" household, taking femininity lessons from six older sisters. "I was the baby, the li'l prize." When her sisters took her aside to explain the nuts and bolts of the birds and the bees, she recalls, "I cried. It seemed awful." Gianna recovered. She soon learned to like being looked at by men, many of whom think of birds, bees, nuts and bolts the moment they see her. "I blossomed," she says. Gianna chafed at the discipline demanded of students at her Narragansett, Rhode Island, Catholic junior high. "They had a lot of silly rules. Having fun was wrong. I once got suspended for wearing the wrong-color pants." After high school, she fled South to Florida, where the climate better suited her Italian blood. She tended bar in a jai-alai frontón by night and played on the beach by day but soon felt "stifled. I didn't want to spend my life as a bartender." A modeling firm offered a seven-day trip to the West Coast. On the first day, she gawked. "They put me up at the Century Plaza, where the Reagans stay," she recalls. In no time, Gianna loved L.A. "I was born to be an actress," she says, sitting at a sidewalk table, watching the stream of Benzes and BMWs on Sunset Boulevard, "and now's my chance." She appears in Universal's Screwball Hotel ("A painless but overly familiar sex comedy"--Variety), typecast as a beach beauty, and hopes subsequent roles will feature her inner talents. A beach beauty who writes poetry while listening to classical music, Gianna is ready to blossom as an actress. No Streep yet but a starlet on the rise, she signs autographs for sharp-eyed speculators. Savvy Angeleno autograph hunters obviously recognize a good thing when they see one. "My sister Bethany is five years older than I am," Gianna says. "When we were kids, I was her secretary. I had to go up and talk to the boys she wanted to go out with." Gianna, her sisters' "li'l prize," has graduated from secretary to sex symbol. Less than a year ago, new in town, she showed up at Playboy's West Coast offices in search of a modeling assignment. "I never thought of myself as a Playmate of the Month--Playmates are gorgeous," she says. "But while I was signing in at the front desk, Kim Mizuno took one look and said, 'You should be a Playmate.' I guess he was right." Bethany's old boyfriends will most definitely be impressed. Her strict Catholic schooling, Gianna says, made her a late bloomer. "There were rumors at school," she says, dark eyes agleam. "You know what they say about some girls, that they're 'fast'? I remember my aunt Margie going to my mom and telling her there were rumors going around about me--that I was slow! Mom liked that." Making up for her late start, Gianna became a passionate woman. "Growing up in a small town, a little sheltered, I didn't have an outlet for my passion," she says. "Now I feel beautiful, very sexy, excited--I want to show everyone what I'm capable of." We're glad to be of assistance.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Gianna Amore

Bust: 38

Waist: 24

Hips: 34

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 110

Birth Date: 4-5-68

BirthPlace: Warwick, R.I.

Ambitions: I was born an actress. I think I owe it to myself and to the world to pursue acting.

Turn-Ons: Jaguars, cowboy boots, music, shopping, diamonds and nature.

Turn-Offs: Alarm clocks, litterbugs.

My Music: Rock and roll, love songs, disco, New Wave, Classical.

Lines I Hate: "You're so beautiful I'll give you anything you want"; "Do you like my house? When are you moving in?" (Yuk!)

A Line I Like: "I'll bet there's more to you than beauty."

Ideal Man: He is 25-35, sexy, very successful, w/ integrity. He is sensitive, definitely not macho. I plan to be a star; and he'll have to deal w/ that.

Love Affair: I'm in love w/ the process of falling in love.