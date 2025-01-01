The Geneva Sex Zoo

Heeding the Sixties directive to make love, not war, former Senator John Tower, his executive secretary Colonel Robert Moser and various Marines, bureaucrats, secretaries and members of the K.G.B. apparently made a rollicking party of their nuciear-arms talks four years ago in Geneva. This chart and the drawings on the next two pages are based entirely on secret Government documents obtained by Playboy. We thought it would be fun for you to see your tax dollars and Government servants at work, especially in the high-pressure, high-prestige realm of those who would preserve our world from nuclear destruction.

Strange love, indeed.

A congressional source says that the CIA tracked suspected female K.G.B. agents thought to be targeted on U.S. delegation members.

"Tower's secretory, Susan, after a July fourth function at the chief of the U.S. mission's house had ... a K.G.B. agent back at the Naga Hilton to dance."--Moser's interview with Energy Department

"[Tower's] lack of discretion proved troublesome.... It did raise questions about his over-all judgment and probity."--Kenneth Adelman, February 15, 1989

"Moser was also reported as being a regular visitor to the Pickwick Pub and Jimmy's Bar in Geneva, both known K.G.B. hangouts. [Arms Control and Disarmament Agency investigator Berne] Indahl said, 'There have been a number of reported incidents of Soviets' "hitting hard" on U.S. delegation secretaries at Jimmy's Bar.'"--investigative report, U.S. Office of Personnel Management

"On 14 August 1985, the Pickwick Pub, Geneva, was placed 'off limits' by the Marine Guard detachment commander for patronage by members of the U.S. Marines, Geneva."--Office of Special Investigations, United States Air Force, March 21, 1986

"According to Indahl, Moser's misconduct in an extremely sensitive mission at [Geneva] involving high-level negotiations with the Soviet Union had the potential for developing into a major scandal and causing serious embarrassment to ... the State Department and the Air Force."--investigative report, U.S. Office of Personnel Management

Forced to work overtime, Patti joked to Moser that she'd miss her date with the K.G.B.'s Demidov. Moser didn't get the joke: He called in security to interrogate Patti.

Of earlier escapades, Moser said, "These were never affairs; they were encounters. Some I'm not proud of; however, I will state that in each and every instance, my wife was aware of them."--Moser's interview with Energy Department

The Geneva Party Boys

Colonel Moser reportedly told Max Kampelman and John Tower that he "was not going to be the moral scapegoat for the sexual escapades of the entire delegation." He calls these "a few examples" of their dalliances.

"A married Air Force colonel is having an affair with a secretary of the head of the NST [Nuclear and Space Talks] delegation.

"A married Air Force colonel ... had a prolonged affair (over one year) with a married woman on the ACDA administrative staff.

"A divorced Air Force colonel ... had an affair with the wife of a State Department communicator.

"A married Army colonel ... had sexual relations with various foreign nationals.

"A married Army colonel ... disrobed in front of several ... secretaries.

"A married Air Force lieutenant colonel is having an affair with a married Defense and Space Talks negotiating-group secretary (now off the delegation).

"A married Army lieutenant colonel (now off the delegation) had an affair with a secretary of the START negotiator.

"A married Army lieutenant colonel (now getting divorced) had an affair with a married special assistant (now getting divorced) to the START negotiator.

"A married Army lieutenant colonel ... had an affair with a secretary of the head of the old INF delegation and allowed himself to be photographed in a very compromising position.

"A married GS-14 CIA employee ... had an affair with the same secretary and allowed himself to be photographed as well.

"A married State Department employee ... is having an affair with a married secretary of the INF deputy negotiator.

"A married GS-14 DIA [Defense Intelligence Agency] employee had sexual relations with a married Defense and Space Talks negotiating-group secretary."

Nuclear Negotiators at Work and Play

"In general, the social atmosphere in Geneva was very lax. [At a] well-known beer bash at the Pickwick [Pub] ... certain delegation members and support personnel got smashed with the Marines. It was stated that it was so disgusting that not many people wanted to discuss it but that certain people drank from a delegation member's shoe and that several delegation personnel became very sick."--Patti's memo to Office of Special Investigations, U.S.A.F.

Energy Department Security Officer: When you referred to "monstrosity," I take it we were talking about the [double-headed, two-foot long] dildo.

Colonel Moser: Yes.

Security Officer: This was to be a gag gift to a Joint Chiefs of Staff officer?

Moser: Yes.... We would always pass this place, Le Sex Shoppe.... This guy ... was a real prick in the eyes of a lot of people, Ok? --Moser interview with Energy Department

"John Grassle, the Geneva Security Officer, told [ACDA investigator Berne] Indahl that Ambassador Tower's wife threw [Tower] out in February 1986 because of his involvement with his secretaries and Grassle helped Ambassador Tower find an apartment in a hotel in Geneva after Tower's wife had ejected him from their home. Ambassador Tower resigned a short time later and returned to Texas."--investigative report, U.S. Office of Personnel Management

"Mrs. Tower was making a scene at the Marine desk. I ... leaned over the rail to see what was going on. I saw Laura and Mrs. Tower arguing. I asked [Laura] why she put up with that. She stated, 'For Ambassador Tower, I put up with this all of the time.'"--memo from Patti to Office of Special Investigations, U.S.A.R, April 8, 1986

"Colonel Moser asked me on several occasions to have sex. I realize that this will be hard to prove, since it was all done in the secure conference room or in a car in Geneva."--sexual-harassment complaint to Equal Employment Opportunity Office, The Pentagon, January 3, 1986

"I destroyed only one drawerful of stuff. And I hate to use the comparison here, but it was sort of like Ollie North. I left the delegation's secretary there shredding, and I went, because time is valuable. I went back up in an hour and the shredder had jammed."--Moser interview with Energy Department, September 30, 1987

"The lifestyles of a number of people, including the rank of ambassador, are neither below mine nor above mine, [they] are similar. Since most people are aware that that goes on in Geneva, and that it affects all parts of the delegation from the lowest to the highest levels, I don't think any of them are subject to blackmail."--Moser interview with Energy Department