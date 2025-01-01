Double Dutch Treat

First things first. Mirjam van Breeschooten was born November 15. 1970, at 7:58 A.M. Karin van Breeschooten was born eight minutes later. When neighbors rushed to tell the father the news, he suspected what was coming: "Let me guess." he said. "Twins." It seems that the house in which the family resided had a history of producing twins as far back as the I500s. The only question we have: Were they as perfect as the Van Breeschootens: Before we had a chance for a face-to-face chat. Playboy Associate Photo Editor Michael Ann Sullivan provided the significant information: Karin has a birthmark near her mouth and a boyfriend in Germany: Mirjam doesn't. Other than that, we were on our own. We met the girls in a hotel room across the street from the Playboy Building. Mirjam was wearing a long jersey, with the sleeves pulled over her hands to use as mitts while she served a hot room-service breakfast. The first impression--adorable!--soared when her double. Karin. walked into the room. We started the interview by asking Mirjam her opinion of America. "We watch St. Elsewhere, Miami Vice, Moonlighting, Hill Street Blues. We only know the gangsters. Last night, we were awakened by police sirens. We thought we were in an episode of Hill Street. Then we took a walk. You have beautiful cars. Big, beautiful cars. So far, everyone we've met has been incredibly nice." Karin jumped in. "Holland is so small. It is a two-hour drive from one side to the other. It's like living in a dollhouse. Everything is under control. There's never a big event. All the news from foreign countries is more exciting than what happens at home. Our newspapers can keep writing about a kidnaping for six months. We learn to talk about very small things for a very long time." They said they couldn't wait to eat at a real Mc-Donald's. They wanted to go shopping for cowboy shirts and boots. They wanted to visit a school like the High School of the Performing Arts featured in Fame. They realize that their curiosity is shaped by entertainment, but then, most Americans, when they visit Holland, want to meet Hans Brinker of Silver Skates renown. "What is this silver skate?" asked Mirjam. Karin: "Our characters are really quite similar but never at the same time. A few years ago, I was the wildest one in the house, and now Mirjam is." Karin was a model and Mirjam a nursing student when the opportunity arose to appear in the Dutch edition of Playboy. Mirjam recalls Karin pushing her in front of a mirror and Mirjam giggling at the idea, saying, "Oh, for sure, that's the girl who will be in Playboy." Mirjam giggled to the point of tears again at the memory, her dimples giving warning of a blush. "Yes," said Karin, verifying the story. "One day she was nagging that I was much more beautiful than she was. I dragged her to a mirror and made her look." They are disco crazy. In Holland, kids start to go to dance clubs just out of diapers. Mirjam snuck out at 13. Six months later, the two went out together. "I was helpless," Karin recalled, "but everyone knew Mirjam from the first time." Have they ever switched dates? Never. They shrugged off the inevitable twin questions. "We never could understand what's so special about it. We can't imagine what it's like not to be twins."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Karin van Breeschooten

Bust: 89cm

Waist: 59cm

Hips: 86cm

Height: 164cm

Weight: 47kg

Birth Date: 11-15-70

Birthplace: Rotterdam

Ambitions: I want to play in a Movie.

Turn-Ons: Friendly people, walking on the beach when the sun goes down, fine Restaurants

Turn-Offs: Sneaky people, bad manners dirty fingernails and jealous people

Favorite Movies: The Blue Hagoon, Dirty Dancing

Favorite Music: Soul /Slow Music

Favorite Performers: Marilyn Monroe

What I Like Best About Holland: Not the weather that's why I moved to Germany

What I Found Interesting About America: American Cars, the buildings, the big shops, the Nightlife

What You Should Know About My Sister: She is my best friend, she was born to shop

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Mirjam van Breesdnoolen

Bust: 92cm

Waist: 60cm

Hips: 87cm

Height: 168cm

Weight: 53 kilo

Birth Date: 11-15-1970

Birthplace: Rottendam

Ambitions: To be a fashion model in the U.S.

Turn-Ons: Friendly people, honest and Real horse-badcpiding at sunset, champagne, a Mercedes

Turn-Offs: Dinty Ginoennails, impdite, sneaky people. When the day starts with Rain, jealousy

Favorite Movies: Purple Rain, Dirty Dancing, Ladyhawke

Favorite Music: Prince and Tenence Trent D'anby

Favorite Performers: Marilyn Monroe and Prince

What I Like Best About Holland: My family is there and the food is there very nice.

What I Found Interesting About America: The people are Generous, night life, big shops and tall buildings

What You Should Know About My Sister: She's always talking about her boyfriend, I love her very much

"We don't really care about what people think of our posing nude. Every person is the way he or she is. If you are walking down the nude beach on a sunny day, they are also looking at you, so what is the difference? When we first looked at a copy of the American Playboy, we laughed at the tan marks on the girls' breasts," says Karin. "Even in privacy, they put their tops on?"

Mirjam believes that she and Karin share a psychic bond. Although she had her appendix taken out a year before Karin, when her sister had the operation, she experienced the pain. Do the two share pleasure? "No," says Mirjam. "Unfortunately not. We don't even share the same taste in boyfriends."

Mirjam told the editors of the Dutch Playboy that together they are brave, together they can do anything, but on their own, they are not exactly heroes. "I suppose every twin is shy when he or she has to do something alone. When I see a nice guy, I would not dream of approaching him. He has to come to me. By the way, let's get one thing straight. Karin and I don't do everything together." Except pose for us.