Suits Her to a T

Norwegian actress Marianna Moen can fill a T-shirt. She can also act. Marianna had five successful movies under her belt when she migrated to Hollywood. She managed to parlay a European Love Boat episode into a supporting role in the new film Fate. Marianna's sold on America now and plans to stay. We're sold on Marianna. See how well things work out?

Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians are for real. Listen to their smash debut album, Shooting Rubberbands at the Stars, or catch them on tour with Don Henley. Says Edie, "I don't consider myself some 'woman in rock,' I consider myself a part of a good band."

Bottom Out

The responsibilities of fatherhood have not turned Billy Idol into a bore. No, sir. At girlfriend Perri Lister's birthday bash, Billy sang and checked out the dancers. This one checked out fine.

Much More than a Pretty Face

Singer/choreographer Paula Abdul has talent and beauty. Her album Forever Your Girl went double platinum. She choreographed scenes in Coming to America and is now working on the choreography for Meryl Streep's version of Evita. A new album will be out next year. Paula's hot.

He Gives Hip Lip

Admit it. You've been flipping your TV dial late at night. Ted talks too much, Johnny's never home, Pat's a little goofy, Jay only visits, and that leaves your most interesting choice, Arsenio Hall. He's warm, smart, funny and a cool dude.

Delightful, Delicious, Delia

Actress Delia Sheppard is a dish. She recently finished her first starring role in a dark-comedy version of Body Heat called Sexbomb, about (are you ready?) sex, werewolves and rock and roll. Delia also appears in the movies Born on the Fourth of July and Young Rebels. We're ready for Delia!

Paul Natkin/Photo Reserve Inc

Kevin Winter/Dmi

Ron Wolfson/Lfi

Nick Charles

Mark Leivdal