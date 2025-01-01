A Few Words From...Willie Horton

the man whose menacing face and criminal record helped make george bush president gives his views from prison

The facts are well known. During 1988, in a campaign marked by name calling, race baiting and puffed-up patriotism, Republican Vice-President George Bush trounced his Democratic challenger, Governor Michael Dukakis, winning 54 percent of the popular vote and a near-landslide victory in the Electoral College. It is easy to forget that for a time, the outcome was not so certain.

Shaken by Dukakis' pre-election surge, the Bush campaign came up with Willie Horton, a black convicted murderer who'd been charged with raping a Maryland woman after escaping while on a furlough from a Massachusetts prison. Dubbed "Bush's Most Valuable Player," Horton became the star of a devastating television commercial that appeared for 28 days last fall and imputed that Dukakis was "soft on crime" (the furlough program--established by Dukakis' predecessor, Republican governor Francis Sargent--granted the possibility of furlough to convicts serving life-without-parole sentences). The idea to use Horton in the campaign was that of the Bush election brain trust, though Bush himself later disavowed the ad.

By Election Day, few had not been exposed to the grisly details of Horton's crimes. These began in 1974, when he and two accomplices were charged with the brutal murder of 17-year-old Joseph Fournier, a service-station attendant, whose body, stabbed 19 times, was found stuffed in a trash barrel, his feet jammed up near his chin.

Convicted of armed robbery and murder, the trio was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. In 1986, Horton, who had served 11 years, was granted a furlough. He had taken earlier furlough trips without incident. However, this time, he failed to return.

Ten months later, he was arrested near Washington, D.C., for terrorizing a young couple, Angela Miller and Clifford Barnes. Horton was convicted of brutally raping Miller and slashing Barnes across the chest and stomach--22 times.

Through it all, Horton proclaimed his innocence of both crimes--as do many convicted prisoners. Presently incarcerated at the Maryland State Penitentiary in Baltimore, Horton has previously refused all interviews. Although this interview has been edited for space, Horton's language is his own.

[Q] Playboy: During the Presidential campaign, you became a symbol of evil and depravity. Why do you think the reaction you provoked was so strong?

[A] Horton: First, it's hard for me to understand or appreciate the intensity of feeling that exists. After all, I have very little contact with the outside world. Needless to say, through well-honed advertising skills, the Bush campaign succeeded in portraying me as the Devil incarnate. To be truthful, if it were someone else--and I were not sitting in prison--and I didn't know the real truth, I'd probably feel the same way.

I do wish, however, that the public possessed the common sense to understand that there's two sides to every story--and that they should suspend judgment until they've heard both sides. I have the evidence--which is readily available to anyone who wishes to examine the trial transcripts--that I did not commit the crimes I was convicted of.

[Q] Playboy: We'll return to that. But first, how did you feel when you found out about the ad? Did you think it was racist?

[A] Horton: Was the ad racist? Hell, you know it was. And I'm not the only victim of racism. All poor people and minorities are portrayed in a similar manner by people who exploit their (continued on page 218)Willie Horton(continued from page 166) woes in order to whip up public anger and fear. Obviously, many people resent the gains that blacks and poor people have made in recent years. If they had their way, they'd like to return to the good old days, when blacks and poor people had to shuffle for crumbs. Today, these bigots don't go out and beat up black people anymore. They do it with a paper and pen. And that's what happened to me.

Sadly, there's no black leader who possesses the moral authority of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. If this had happened to me when he was alive, I believe that the public would have known the truth by now. In many ways, blacks are their own worst enemies. We have a tendency to blame everyone else for our problems. And those who do make it often say; "To hell with everyone else. I made it. And I'm not going to let anybody take it away from me." And some politicians--like George Bush--won't let the old hatreds die. Why? Because they understand that racial smears win elections.

[Q] Playboy: As you know, Vice-President Bush disavowed the ad and ordered that it be discontinued.

[A] Horton: Bush said he did not authorize the ad, that it was produced by the National Security Political Action Committee, which was totally independent of the Republican campaign. Bullshit. The fact is, the committee worked for George Bush. And it was headed by his top media advisor, Roger Ailes. Do you mean to say that Bush had no idea what was going on? Hell, he used to be the head of the CIA. If you believe that statement, I've got some terrific swampland that you might like to buy. I didn't graduate from Yale, but I can certainly tell a scam when I see one.

[Q] Playboy: Are you saying that President Bush is a racist?

[A] Horton: Look, I don't know George Bush. I don't know what motivates him. But I don't dislike him or hate him. I do, however, take strong exception to what he did--which was to fuel racial fears by implying that if Governor Dukakis were elected, he would unleash monsters like myself on an unsuspecting public.

Is George Bush a racist? That depends. He may just be a cheap political opportunist. But I can't help but question his moral judgment. And this from a man who wrapped himself in the flag and questioned Dukakis' "immoral" lack of concern for the safety of the public and his "weak" stance on crime. Who is he kidding? Isn't he the same George Bush who played footsie with General Noriega? And isn't he the same George Bush who said he knew nothing about the Iran/Contra scandal? Come on, who's fooling who?

[Q] Playboy: Some people will find it hard to stomach your lectures about President Bush's morality--particularly since they come from one convicted of murder, rape, kidnaping and robbery.

[A] Horton: I did not commit murder, rape or kidnaping. Sure, I've made mistakes--lots of them. I don't deny it. I've lived life on the edge--and, at times, I've been my own worst enemy. But people make mistakes. What about forgiveness? Doesn't that exist anymore? I've matured over the years. I'm not the same person that I was ten years ago. I've changed. Don't I have that right?

Yeah, I stabbed a man. Yeah, I sold drugs. Yeah, I stole a car. But I did not commit murder. I did not commit rape. And I did not commit kidnaping. That's the truth. I'm not proud of my past. Who would be? On the other hand, I'm not unique. Like lots of others, my early years were spent on the streets. It may have been a bad life, and people may condemn me for it, but that was all I knew.

[Q] Playboy: During the campaign, were you ever contacted by Bush's people?

[A] Horton: I can't be sure, but I can surmise. I had several bizarre experiences. For example, one day I was at work when the assistant warden called me into his office. He said to me, "I have somebody on the telephone who wants to talk to you." I decided to take the call, in the presence of him and his secretary. The caller said, "Hello, are you Willie Horton?" I said, "Yes, I am." And she said she wanted to discuss the election--and who I would vote for, if I could. She wanted to manipulate me into endorsing Dukakis, so that Bush and his cronies could further damage the governor's campaign.

[Q] Playboy: Do you know for certain that she was a Bush campaign official? Did she ever contact you again?

[A] Horton: No, I don't know her actual position or connection with the Bush campaign. She wrote me several letters, but I never answered any of them. I will say, however, that she identified herself as a Republican but was deliberately vague when I asked her what she did. She simply said that she worked for an organization affiliated with the Bush campaign, in Washington, D.C., that was established to elect George Bush President.

[Q] Playboy: There was a photograph of you that was used by the Bush campaign that was particularly scary--you looked depraved and maniacal. Where did that picture come from?

[A] Horton: Hell, I agree with you--that picture would have scared the shit out of me, too. It was horrible, really horrible. It makes me look incredibly evil. Let me tell you the story behind the picture: When I was being arrested, I was shot several times in the abdomen by the police and was rushed to the hospital. I stayed there for about two weeks, during which I had two operations. After I was discharged, they took me to the detention center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where I was placed in the hospital ward. I slept on a mattress on a concrete slab, with several staples and a cast on my right arm. Not too long afterward, a guard accused me of attempting to escape, so they moved me to a segregation unit in the hospital, which is designed for so-called rough criminals--those they can't control. I remained in that cell for six to ten months, during which I wasn't allowed to shave or get a haircut. That's when they took the picture.

[Q] Playboy: When he was asked about the photograph, Lee Atwater said that the campaign had "a firm policy not to use Mr. Horton's photograph in any of our ads." He also said he had "no way of knowing" if the ad helped the Bush campaign. How do you react?

[A] Horton: One doesn't need to be a genius to gauge the impact of the ad. It was devastating. That's why the Bush campaign ran it for three weeks. I'm convinced they would have kept on showing it, if it were not for the backlash that resulted.

[Q] Playboy: You must admit that a story like yours would upset a lot of people: A convicted murderer sentenced to life without parole is given a weekend furlough.

[A] Horton: Despite what the public may think, the vast majority of prisoners who receive furloughs do not escape or commit crimes while out. In addition, most inmates are not sentenced to life imprisonment without parole; once they do their time, they will be released back into society. So it is important for them to stay grounded in the real world, to learn how to function once they are reintegrated back into society. The furlough program gives them the opportunity to observe how law-abiding people behave. Hopefully, it will motivate them to avoid criminal activity in the future. What's so bad about that? These inmates have paid their debt to society. They deserve another chance.

As for convicted murderers, I don't really see a major difference. Like other inmates, the furlough program allows them to maintain contact with their families, strengthen their values and make a contribution to society.

[Q] Playboy: But why should someone who has been convicted of murder--and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole--be allowed back onto the streets?

[A] Horton: The fact that a person committed murder doesn't mean that he can't or won't change. I'm living proof of it. People can and do change. However, we're not talking about releasing dangerous murderers from prison; we're talking about one- or two-day furloughs for model prisoners. There's a very big difference. What do these people want? Do they want us locked up in cages, fed raw meat and beaten daily for our sins? Yeah, we made a mistake. But aren't we entitled to humane treatment? We're not animals; we're human beings. And like all human beings, we're capable of change.

[Q] Playboy: You're talking about sympathy for the perpetrators; what about sympathy for the victims?

[A] Horton: Who wouldn't sympathize with them? In fact, they deserve more than sympathy. For this reason, I support a victim's bill of rights, as well as financial recompense. Quite honestly, I've probably done things in my past to victimize innocent people, for which I'm sorry. I wish I hadn't, but it's impossible for me to make amends. So, yes, society must continue to look for ways to assist the victims of crime.

On the other hand, many people carry it to an extreme. I can understand loss. And I can understand pain. But, at the same time, the victim's loved ones must summon the strength to go on with their lives. True, it's sad when someone is murdered. But, at the same time, the victim's family should not wallow in self-pity. Many of these people, for example, demand the death penalty for the perpetrator. What will that accomplish, other than revenge? Will it bring back their loved one? I don't want to make light of such tragedies. Murder is a horrible act. However, let's be realistic. Regardless of the punishment, crime will always exist. Why should anyone have to die? The only solace I can find is that God put us here to live--and to die. Death is inevitable. That's why we must make the most of our lives while we're here.

[Q] Playboy: If death is inevitable, how do you feel about the death penalty?

[A] Horton: I agree with Dukakis' stand. Hell, many people believe in the principle of an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. But I don't. Their goal is revenge--not rehabilitation. The death sentence is not a deterrent to crime.

[Q] Playboy: You say your record was misrepresented. Yet you have refused to discuss the murder of Joseph Fournier, the crime for which you were convicted in 1975.

[A] Horton: I don't know who murdered Joseph Fournier. But I don't want to do anything that might harm my two code-fendants. I don't want to do anything to jeopardize their defense. And given what's happened in the rape case since then, I know that my statements would be distorted or quoted out of context. I want to be fair. Sure, I could help my own situation by fingering one or both of them. But I won't do that. I won't harm them to save myself. My reason should be obvious: If I say that I didn't do it--which I didn't--then people will draw the conclusion that one or both of them did it. The fact is, I don't know who did it. I wasn't there.

[Q] Playboy: On the rape charge in 1987, the trial transcripts show that the victim, Angela Miller, suffered through a four-hour nightmare, during which she was brutally and violently raped several times. Her fiancé, who was tied up in the basement and blindfolded, was slashed with a knife numerous times across his chest and stomach, kicked and punched. Their lives have been irreparably changed. According to one report, they're like "fragile figurines...afraid to move, afraid to go out, afraid even to cling to each other." Do you feel for them--and for your other victims--the way you want the public to feel for you?

[A] Horton: Yeah, of course. But the fact remains, I didn't do it. And I have real doubts as to whether Angela Miller was raped. I certainly doubt Barnes's story, which is shot full of holes. If they were brutalized, as they said, then, of course, I'm sorry--very, very sorry But I'm not responsible.

Now, as to the other victims--as far as Fournier's family is concerned, I, too, share their pain. How couldn't I? But again, I didn't kill Joseph Fournier. As you know, his family gave numerous speeches in which they attacked the furlough program and me. I don't blame them for venting their anger and frustration. However, the truth is, they were used, just as I was. Keep in mind, the murder had occurred fourteen years earlier. Why did they wait so long to speak out? It was politics. They wanted the attention.

[Q] Playboy: In the Angela Miller case, most observers agreed that the evidence for that crime was solid against you.

[A] Horton: I've said many times I did not commit the rape. I consider myself a man. I've never had a problem with women; in fact, I've experienced considerable success with women. If I had my choice, I'd much rather be in the company of women than of men. That's why the rape charge is so ridiculous. I've never been at a loss for women. In fact, I suppose I've had too many women in my life. Sex has always been easy to come by. I've never had to force a woman to have sex with me. And I'd never force one to do so. In my mind, any man who commits rape must be sick.

[Q] Playboy: As you may know, rape has little to do with sex; it's an act of violence. It has to do with power, control and domination.

[A] Horton: You're right, of course, which is why I said rape is sick. It takes a sick person to commit such an act. And I am not sick. In my view, sex must be consensual. Both parties must agree. If a woman says no, then it's no.

[Q] Playboy: Still, the fact remains that Miller and Barnes identified you as their assailant, the state of Maryland amassed a powerful case against you and a jury found you guilty of the charges. In his sentencing, Judge Vincent J. Femia said, "This man should never draw a breath of free air again. He's devoid of conscience and should die in prison." For an innocent man, that is damning testimony.

[A] Horton: First, I must say, once again, that I did not rape Angela Miller. And, as I said, I seriously doubt if she was raped. Let me tell you why. At trial, she testified, under direct examination, that her attacker had on a long-sleeved leather coat, gloves and a stocking mask. Further, she stated that when she returned from a party that night, the house was dark. She also said she is nearsighted. When the state's attorney asked her, "Is your assailant in this courtroom?" she looked dead at me, pointed directly at me and said, "Yes, that's him."

The next day, at my instruction, my attorney asked her, "Have you ever seen this man before?" She responded by saying "No." That's in the trial transcript. You can read it for yourself. And so my attorney asked her, "Isn't it true that you pointed to my client yesterday?" She said, "That's right, I did. Yesterday was the first time I ever saw him." Now, to me, that's outright perjury. Her statement should have been thrown out. How could she possibly identify me as the assailant if she had never seen me before? How in the hell did she know I was her assailant? [In fact, the transcripts show that Miller was asked if she had ever seen this man other than the night of the incident. Consequently, Horton's contention that Miller testified that she had not seen him before is entirely erroneous.]

Finally, I offered to submit to a blood test or a urine test--on three separate occasions--to the arresting detective. This, too, is documented in the trial transcript. [Horton was not given blood tests, but the transcripts do not document his offer to take the tests.] My attorney asked him, "Why didn't you administer the tests?" And he said, "We didn't feel they were necessary at the time." Keep in mind, they knew that I had escaped from prison in Boston and that I was on the FBI's wanted list. When the state's doctor was called, he testified that, to his best recollection, the only thing he could determine was that Miller had had sex within the previous two or three days and that she had bruises on her body. [The doctor actually said he found evidence of "forceful intercourse."] And, as I said, they found sperm in her system. Hell, if they had agreed to my request for a blood test or a urine test, they could have matched my sample with the blood or sperm they found. That way, they could have determined--in black and white--whether I was her assailant. But they chose not to.

I could go on and on. I admit, there are many questions I cannot answer. But does that mean I'm guilty? It's not up to me to prove my innocence. It's up to the state to prove that I'm guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The whole process made a mockery of the law.

[Q] Playboy: And Barnes--was his story a lie?

[A] Horton: Yes, very much so. In his case, I was charged with kidnaping and assault with a knife. He also stated that I had stuck his own gun in his mouth. To convict me, the prosecution had to put me in the house. They had no fingerprints, no eyewitnesses, no nothing. So what did they do? They tied me to the gun--which they said I stole from Barnes. And they testified that when I was arrested, I was found with some of the property that had been in Barnes's car, which I admit I stole. [Many personal objects from the Barnes-Miller home were found in the car with Horton.]

Yeah, I stole his car, but I did not rape Angela Miller--nor did I kidnap and torture Clifford Barnes. That's the truth. Originally, I was arrested, charged and tried on a forty-three-count indictment. In the end, I was found guilty of only ten of the counts. The entire trial--from start to finish--was bullshit.

[Q] Playboy: You have a daughter. After your conviction, what did you tell her about her father? How does she view you now?

[A] Horton: It's a tremendous source of pain to me--more than anyone could possibly imagine. Nothing has been more painful than my inability to relate to my daughter and family the way I would like to. I've put them through hell. Prior to all this, my daughter and I enjoyed a very close relationship. Unfortunately, that's all been shattered. I hope that, in time, she will understand that what happened to her father could happen to anyone. But it will take time. We had a very frank talk. I told her everything. Hopefully, she'll be able to arrive at her own conclusions. I don't want to influence her one way or the other. She's sixteen now. I haven't seen her since I escaped.

[Q] Playboy: How and why did you get involved in drugs?

[A] Horton: I guess I was about eighteen or nineteen. At the time, I was very naïve about drugs. In many ways, I lived a very sheltered life. My grandparents were very strict. We attended Sunday school every week. And after Sunday school, we were forced to attend Bible school. Nobody ever discussed drugs. But I wanted to experience life--and drugs were a part of life. They were certainly part of the world in which I grew up.

On the other hand, I never let drugs take over my life. I was in control. I wasn't a dope fiend or a drug addict. I liked how they made me feel, but I never had any great need to get high. Soon thereafter, I discovered I could make good money--really good money-selling drugs. Back then, the streets were wide open--you didn't have to search the back alleys for customers. Once the word spread that you had some good stuff, they found you. You didn't have to knock down anybody's door.

[Q] Playboy: Is your story typical of young blacks in American ghettos who turn to crime out of bitterness and resentment?

[A] Horton: Black people are filled with anger and frustration over the way in which they've been treated by white society and don't know how to deal with the situation. Like other people, blacks want those status symbols and material possessions that society values: a home, a job, a car, money, clothes, jewelry. Unfortunately, most blacks in America's ghettos lack the resources or the opportunities to acquire them by legitimate means. In many ways, these communities are governed by the dog-eat-dog principle, in which everyone is striving to make it, but only a few will succeed.

I won't make excuses for them: Crime is wrong, whether blacks commit it or whites commit it. Many of these ghetto dwellers are weak but manage to make ends meet. Others, who consider themselves strong, try to make it by taking advantage of those who are weaker. It's a sad state of affairs. And the only answer, as I see it, is job creation. The Federal Government must institute a massive job-training program in the inner cities, it must spend whatever is necessary to train poor blacks for good jobs. If not, the problem will continue to worsen, to the point that no one will be safe on our nation's streets.

[Q] Playboy: Many people believe that prison life is too soft--that inmates are coddled and rewarded for their antisocial acts. Why should prisoners--especially murderers--be entitled to special privileges at all? Why shouldn't society just lock them up and throw away the key?

[A] Horton: Are you serious? If so, that attitude is very inhumane. Many inmates haven't committed heinous crimes. Not every convicted murderer set out to commit murder. In many cases, they killed to protect themselves, their family, their property. I've met very few professional murderers or contract killers in my years in prison. Sure, I've met some very bad people--guys who would scare the pants off anybody. But they're the exception. In most cases, murderers are guys like anybody else--except that they snapped.

Obviously, murder is wrong. No one in their right mind would defend someone who held up a liquor store, robbed the clerk, and then, for the sheer fun of it, blew him away. It's indefensible. But not all murderers commit such heinous acts. In some cases, they simply panic and act out of fear. That doesn't excuse their actions, but it makes them different from those cold-blooded murderers who delight in killing.

At some point, these people will be released. Why shouldn't they be treated humanely--for society's sake? I thought that society was supposed to be better--more moral--than those it locks up. The ball-and-chain approach is totally irrational. And I'm not saying that because I'm incarcerated. I would say the same thing if I were on the outside. If you treat someone like an animal, put him in a pen and feed him raw meat, then you shouldn't be surprised that when he's released, he will turn on his keeper and devour him. The fact is, by nature, we're all animals. If you deny prisoners those basics that are essential to life, then they'll respond like animals when given the opportunity. Is that what society really wants?

[Q] Playboy: Most readers would assume you'd say anything to gain some sympathy or to get your freedom.

[A] Horton: Obviously, I want to get out--who wouldn't? But that doesn't mean that I'm guilty of rape or that I'm this awful person most people think I am. I haven't pointed the finger at anybody else. All I want is justice. Is that too much to ask? Why should I be treated differently than other people? Aren't I entitled to the same rights as everybody else? I'm a human being. I have feelings. I deserve to be treated fairly. Look, man, the justice system ain't perfect--you know it and I know it. It makes mistakes. And it made a mistake in my case. Hell, I've swallowed my pride somewhat, given the vicious things the President and the media said about me. But you haven't seen me act in a violent manner.

[Q] Playboy: If you were a con man, you'd be on your best behavior.

[A] Horton: What do I have to gain? You can't get out of prison by pulling a con. It's impossible. The prison officials are too smart for that. I'm not trying to bullshit anybody. Just look at the facts. Read the trial transcripts. Think for yourself. Hell, the real con man is George Bush. He created an issue out of whole cloth. Sure, I'm polite and well mannered. Does that mean I'm a con man? I'm not going to be an animal just because some people might expect it. I never have been. I'm not a user. And I'm not a manipulator. I'm me.