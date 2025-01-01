Lethal Women

getting a kick out of lady wrestlers

Pow! Thwack! "#*&@ing witch!" Whump! "Wimpette!" Bash! "Nobody twists my nose off!" Whammo! Welcome, fans, to the wild world of Championship Wrestling, Women's Division--sugar 'n' spice and everything in a vise. Hammer locks, drop kicks, death grips, flying scissors and now and then a punt to the privates. But feminine. Fans, don't ever suggest to a lady wrestler that her career is less dainty than, say, day care. If you do, she will patiently explain that wrestling is simply one more career option for today's woman while she grafts your elbow to your ear. "I'm pretty, I'm feminine and I'm tough," says the American Wrestling Association's "Magnificent" Mimi Lesseos. Mimi is only one of the dangerous damsels now starring for fem wrestling agencies: A.W.A., GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), POWW (Powerful Women of Wrestling) and The American Angels offer a bevy of good girls to cheer (besides Mimi, there are Luscious Lisa, Precious, The Farmer's Daughter, Bambi) and bad girls to boo (Palli the Terrorist, Sasha the Russian, Madusa, Queen Kong). The best and the baddest are here, in hard-hitting action and, for the first time, soft focus.