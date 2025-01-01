Avanti, Angela!

she sings, she dances, she drives fans wild. now, that's italian!

Angela Cavagna is a singer and dancer with a big future. We could tell that right away when our colleagues at the Italian edition of Playboy sent us a video of her performing a song whose most discernible words seem to be "Take me to the night." She sings beautifully and energetically, even though English is definitely a second language to her. The video is only a few minutes long, but in it, she undergoes several costume changes. She dances in a short black slip. She wears a workout leotard with sweat pants. Whatever she's in she seems to be slipping out of. But she doesn't care, she's got the music in her. And because this is a European video, you get a peek at her breasts. We immediately sent a thank-you telex to our thoughtful Italian brothers, saying we wanted to know more about Angela. They obliged, telling us she has studied ballet since she was a little girl, most recently at the Princess Grace Dance Academy in Monte Carlo. They also sent these photos and a story about the furor surrounding Angela's career. It seems not all is well in Italian show business. Angela has a feud going with a Sabrina Salerno—another Italian looker. Think of it as a tempest in a D-cup.

Sabrina and Angela are both very well endowed. They did a show together called Drive-in Tour, during which Sabrina put on a bra one or two sizes too small to give the illusion that she was more buxom than Angela. "The nerve!" we remarked. "Just so," our friends responded. Well, because this happened in Italy and everything is so, well, Italian there, the feud has gone to court.

So while this storm blows through the Italian judicial system, Angela told our editors over there, "I didn't think all this pandemonium would come about from talking about Salerno, though I can't deny the advantages I've gotten out of this affair. But I absolutely did not do it with this end in mind." Does she think Sabrina is jealous of her measurements? "Probably," Angela replied. Our Italian buddies tell us she is now bravely pursuing her show-business career, despite the hazards and injustices inherent in such a competitive world. We just hope Angela can find some peace and that she gets her lingerie back.