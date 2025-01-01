Decade Mania
January, 1990
A Toast to the toys and joys, the varmints and vanities that helped us, well, survive
The Eighties were an unforgettable decade ruled by a man with no memory. We're speaking, of course, about Ronald Wilson Reagan, who during the course of his Presidency forgot the names of his Cabinet members, forgot that apartheid persists in South Africa and forgot that—oops!—he facilitated arms sales to the Iranians. But, hey, let's give the guy a break; when you're the host at a decadelong party, you're bound to drop a few details when you wake up in the morning.
And what a party it was—if you were lucky enough to be among the invitees. A lot of us enjoyed great toys, boffo entertainment and nearly ten straight years of economic expansion. Who cares if we needed to borrow a few trillion from the Japanese to pay for it all? We'll put it on our platinum Amex. There were also a few embarrassments, of course; you guys wearing the lamp shades know who you are—the insider traders, the Pentagon profiteers, the sex-crazed evangelists. But what's a little fun without a few casualties?
Now, as we dig out from under the mess, it may look more like Hurricane Ronnie than like a lighthearted revel. To help you sort out the twisted debris of the decade, we've gathered all the heroes and devils, the brilliant and bonehead ideas, the little snafus and the mighty triumphs—all the stuff that made this era so, well, unforgettable. We've even taken the trouble to profile two of our favorites, Ted Turner and Mike Milken, who pretty much typify all that was right and wrong in the Eighties. And for those stricken with fin-de-siècle anxiety, we've got some uncanny predictions for the years ahead, plus a contest to name the Nineties.
So take this decade, please. And remember: Those who forget are doomed to repeat it.
We were helped Through The Decade by
Compact discs
Hard disks
Bustiers
Fax machines
David Letterman's top-ten lists
Jennifer Beals's torn sweat shirt
Condoms
Dove Bars
People We're glad were there
Lech Walesa
Ted Koppel
Steven Jobs
Linda Ellerbee
Corazon Aquino
Mikhail Gorbachev
C. Everett Koop
Akio Morita
Stephen Hawking
Cher
The Best Gadgets
CD players and cellular phones
•
People We wouldn't mind having a Decade without
Jerry Falwell
Pol Pot
Cat Stevens
Peter Ueberroth
Baby Doc
Reverend Donald Wildmon
Al Sharpton
Ed Meese
Griffin O'Neal
Colonel Muammar el-Qaddafi
Sure Lign That the Eighties are over
Sex is back.
•
Who Got the Richest
Steven Spielberg
Michael Jackson
Michael Ovitz
Michael Milken
Donald Trump
Madonna
The L.A. Lakers
The Biggest Bitches
Leona Helmsley
Imelda Marcos
Dawn Steel
Joan Collins
Margaret Thatcher
Bess Myerson
Jean Harris
Christina De Lorean
Church Lady
Richard Simmons
Things That started in the Eighties that we can't seem to Stop
Aerobics classes
Postmodernism
Nightmares on Elm Street
Crime docudramas
Rap
Cholesterol
Geraldo
The California Raisins
Leveraged buy-outs
Dan Quayle
Prince
Great Comebacks
Rodney Dangerfield
Tina Turner
Richard Nixon
Tie-dye
Suburbia
Sex with someone you know
Having children
Jerry Garcia
The miniskirt
Elvis
Entertaiment We'd like to forget
Bo Derek's Tarzan
Bo Derek's Bolero
Pia Zadora's The Lonely Lady
Marilyn Chambers' R-rated movies
Morton Downey's TV show
Joan Collins' books
Jackie Collins' books
Rob Lowe's video
Pee-wee Herman
•
Who Had the most Fun
Ronald Reagan
•
Trendy Foods to Forget
Blackened anything
Cold pasta salads
Rare duck
Mesquite cooking
Raspberry vinegar
Edible flowers
Blue food
The sorbet course
Kiwis
Grazing
Designer pizza
Tex-Mex
Who Made the most Trouble
The Ayatollah Khomeini
Captain Joseph Hazelwood
Pete Rose
Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker
Baby Jessica
Bernhard Goetz
Ivan Boesky
Willie Horton
Manuel Noriega
William Casey
What we will remember from the Movie
The five-dollar ticket
Steven Spielberg
Spike Lee
"Make my day"
Susan Sarandon and lemons
Debra Winger and the mechanical bull
Kathleen Turner and ice cubes
Laura San Giacomo in heat
Kim Basinger in anything Bette Midler
The good guys: Indiana Jones, Han Solo, Mad Max, Rocky, Rambo, Dirty Harry, RoboCop, Chuck, Conan, Batman and Bond
The bad guys: The Terminator, Lex Luthor, The Joker, Darth Vader, The Alien, Freddie, Jason, Al Pacino in Scarface
The wise guys: Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams, Bill Murray, Jack Nicholson
Most unanimous One-Night-Stand Fantasies
Jamie Lee Curtis
Mary Lou Retton (on the unevens)
Fawn Hall
Jodie Foster
Michelle Pfeiffer
Melanie Griffith
Uma Thurman
Jessica Rabbit
Snafus
The B-I
Wedtech
Afghanistan
Kraft Cheese sweepstakes
HUD
O rings
Beta
The ozone
The right to privacy
Deregulation
•
Strange Unions
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
Phyllis George and CBS
Reverend Moon's mass wedding of 2075
couples in Madison Square Garden
Heather Locklear and Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee
Barbra Streisand and Don Johnson
The airline pilots'
•
Epic Battles
Salman Rushdie and the ayatollah
U.S. and Latin America
Latin America and Latin America
Tiananmen Square
Willard Scott and Bryant Gumbel
James Woods and Sean Young
Nancy Reagan and Donald Regan
Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler
Oprah and her diet
