Gentlemen, be Seated

four excuses to sit out the winter in style

Nothing Soothes the soul like a great easy chair. No, your spot for the day's crash landing needn't resemble Archie Bunker's worn armchair. In fact, the right easy chair can be the catalyst that brings an entire room's decor into proper focus. While three of the four chairs we've chosen for this feature more or less fit the classic image of what an easy chair should be—pleasingly plump and padded—the other, an African-made deck chair, still offers comfort and style. Great pleasure doesn't come cheap—at least one of these chairs costs as much as a car. So let these laps of luxury serve as inspiration. Anyone for whisky and a good cigar?