Resorting to Fun

got the hots for the tropics? here's what to take

Plotting a getaway to sunnier climes is a great New Year's resolution. But leave the Gilligan's Island look home. Our choice of wardrobe for a winter's vanishing act—and our choice of destination, Little Palm Island, a fine resort in the Florida Keys where the fashions on these pages were photographed—was not a last-minute decision. Winter travel calls for careful planning; part of the trick is to travel light. Pick fast-drying crinkled-nylon swim trunks that can double as a pair of shorts. And a boating parka made of rubberized cotton is great as a cover-up when on the water. A sports jacket of sueded silk worn over a linen shirt is perfect for dining and dancing under a starry tropical sky. Toss in a couple of boldly printed sport shirts, some pleated walk shorts, a pair of cotton espadrilles and some black-framed sunglasses. Relax and build your sand castle far from the water's edge.