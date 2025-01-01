Easily Suede

Finding a skin for all seasons is no easy task. Polished leather is too warm for those lazy, hazy days of late fall, and fur looks and feels best when there's a dusting of snow on the ground. That's why we opt for suede as our year-round cover-up of choice. Lightweight suede (goatskin is the softest) in a short bomber jacket, a shirt-style cut or even a three-button sports coat is the obvious choice for layering over a sweater and a long-sleeved shirt or a turtleneck. (The colors to look for should include the earthy spice tones--from curry brown to the hottest mustard hues.) If old man winter is really breathing down your neck, you can still top the ensemble with an overcoat. As the weather warms, you simply trade the shirt or sweater for a lighter-weight one while retaining the chill-cutting comfort of suede. Best of all, suede, like fine wine, ages beautifully. How suede it is!