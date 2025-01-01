The Year in Sex

Frank Incensed

Barney's Frank about being gay, but word that a male hooker the Congressman had be-friended had run a bisexual prostitution ring from his digs (left) shook him.

India Ink

Pamella Bordes, ex--Miss India and an admitted callgirl, filled tabloids with tales of dalliance with high-placed Brits, Libyans and Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

Hold the Mayo

Everybody's favorite scene from When Harry Met Sally ... has Meg Ryan expertly faking an orgasm for an incredulous Billy Crystal--and other patrons of a New York deli. One fascinated customer, who's played by director Rob Reiner's mom, tells her waitress: "I'll have what she's having."

Lowe Profile

First he partnered a Snow White clone at the Oscars; two months later, Rob Lowe was accused of seducing a teen--and taping the action. The video everybody saw, however (below left), recorded a different encounter. Rob's next film: Bad Influence.

Breaking Up is Hard to Do

It was a big year for ruptured romances, including the 13-year liaison between Clint Eastwood and Sondra Locke, during all of which, court papers revealed, she was married to another man, who lived in the Hollywood Hills house Clint gave her.

Art Attack

Would-be censors have been battering the art world--with mixed results. An exhibit of photos by the late Robert Mapplethorpe (left), some of them homoerotic, was dropped by Washington's Corcoran Gallery, which feared loss of National Endowment for the Arts funds. Senator Jesse Helms did try, with some success, to ban Federal funding for "obscene" art; already the NEA has withdrawn a previously approved $10,000 grant for an art show about the impact of AIDS. Officials at the Chicago Public Library Cultural Center posted a warning sign near Eric Fischl's Boys at Bat but left the painting of the nude ballplayer (inset, right) on the wall. Officials at Yosemite National Park removed photos by ex--Playboy photographer Ken Marcus from a park gallery on the ground that his portrayals of nature, such as the shot at right, were all too naturel.

Save Water; Shower with a Friend

And this one is guaranteed never to sing off key! The lady is actually a sculpture in marble dust and epoxy, a 12-year labor of love by Carol Feuerman, who coated the statue with 100 layers of paint.

Shy Town

Illinois tourism officials tried to yank this advertisement lauding Chicago's role in publishing history from Time's European edition. Happily for some 400,000 readers, the ad with its vintage Vargas girl ran anyway.

Breaking Up is a Big Adjustment

The marriage of chiropractor Bruce Oppen-heim and Cybill (Moonlighting) Shepherd went out of alignment (grounds: irreconcilable differences) after 22 months of wedlock and the birth of twins, Ariel and Zachary.

Love at First Byte

M'Adam & Eve Erotica, an animated software program for Macintosh computers, comes complete with varied sound effects and sells for $59.95 in stores or from Magnetic Arts, 6363 Christie, #2106, Emeryville, California 94608.

Andy's Grecian Formula

After papers published nudes of girlfriend Dimitra Liani, Greek prime minister Andreas Papandreou divorced his American-born wife, lost an election and married the ex-stewardess.

She'll have Seven Eggs, Ova Easy

Mary Sue and Junior Lewis Davis battled over custody of frozen embryos. She won.

Breaking Up is a Royal Pain

Britain's Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips made it official: After 15 years of marriage, they're separating. Earlier in the year, letters written to the princess by a royal equerry were stolen, to the titillation of tabloid readers.

At Last, the Perfect Blow Job

The ideal escort for the lonely lady? Gregory is an inflatable bust that was marketed early this year by San Francisco's The Sharper Image.

Moon over Missouri

Cher's on a roll, even though the Navy did a double take after eying the tattoo-revealing outfit she wore in If I Could Turn Back Time, a video shot on the U.S.S. Missouri. Her six shows at the Sands Atlantic City sold out--at a record $200 per seat.

Breaking Up Can Break the Bank

Movie magnate Steven Spielberg and actress Amy Irving ended their marriage with, reportedly, a multimillion-dollar settlement. Gossips immediately linked the hot-shot director with other stars, notably Kate Capshaw and Holly Hunter.

Hey, there, Gorby's Girls

Giving new meaning to the phrase boob tube, a model exits Moscow's subway. The photo's in a calendar shot by Queen Elizabeth's lensman cousin, Lord Lichfield.

Bubble Trouble

Red-faced Oriole infielder Bill Ripken blames prankster scribblers for turning his baseball card into a collector's item. Fleer's, the bubblegum folks, may have released as many as 3000 before noticing the offending words.

Cracker Crackdown Crunches Hunch

Soul singer Bobby Brown speaks sizzling body language--but his "hunching" on stage with a woman recruited from the audience in Columbus, Georgia, got him arrested for lewdness.

Keeping up with his Joneses

When Katherine Berkery filed suit claiming that Tom Jones had sired her son, Jonathan Jones Berkery, during a brief visit to New York in 1987, the singer agreed to unspecified sums in child support.

Breaking up is another kind of cleavage

Screen goddess Raquel Welch told the National Enquirer that career pressures had forced her and her writer/producer husband, Andre Weinfeld, to separate. But they're still partners in Total Video, Inc., which is releasing her new diet-and-exercise tape.

Rub-A-Dub-Dub, Two Girls in a Tub

What's a fan in Cannes to do when he tires of movies? Check out the Sexiest Bath Contest.

Jack in the Box

Karen Mayo-Chandler spilled the beans about her steamy affair with Jack Nicholson--and shed her clothes for a sizzling pictorial that took the chill off December for Playboy readers.

Hot Seat

Push those pedals and the world turns; his $6000 Orbicycle, sculptor Ted Rosenthal says, "combines exercise and sexual stimulation" for those who are "busy, oversexed or on the run."

Kiss 'N' Sell, or Oh, Shut Up!

Confessional volumes litter bookstores as celebs churn out memoirs. Shelley Winters says Marilyn Monroe washed lettuce with Brillo. Klaus Kinski got V.D. more often than others get colds. Sammy Davis Jr. dug porn stars. Roseanne Barr recalls teen sex. Cyndy Garvey finds a sexy secretary and a sofa bed in hubby Steve's office. And Andy tattles on everybody, but you have to read the book to get the low-down on the dirt the late artist dishes out: The Andy Warhol Diaries were published minus index.

A Walker on the Wild Side

An omitted area code (213) caused phone snafus, but callers who try to ring this billboard beauty get a provocative message about where and how she drinks Johnnie Walker. Similar ads featured men; the response doubled company expectations.

Mr. Mom

After his death at 74, jazz musician Billy Tipton (in center of his trio, above) was revealed to be female--to the surprise of his/her fellow musicians, not to mention his/her three adopted sons.

Pepsi Degeneration?

Right-wing cleric Donald Wildmon, threatening boycott, got Pepsi to pull its Madonna commercials because he found her Like a Prayer video "repugnant to all Christians."

Sayonara, Sousuke-San

Japan's first political sex scandal helped topple Prime Minister Sousuke Uno from office when former geisha Mitsuko Nakanishi went public with her story of a five-month affair with the politico, during which he failed to show her proper respect as her patron.

Tori! Tori! Tori!

We've lost count of porn super-star Tori Welles's credits, but they include such titles as Night Trips, The Chameleon, The Outlaw, The Invisible Girl and (inset, with Joey Silvera) Coming of Age.

Breaking Up Requires a Yardstick

Olympic diving champion Greg Louganis (above left) tried to evict housemate/manager Jim Babbitt, citing fear of possibly embarrassing revelations. The judge let Jim stay--at a 500-foot distance.

Vic, Didja read the care label?

Victor Skrebneski has shot so many Chicago International Film Festival posters that his prop T-shirt is reduced to a rag. For the test's 25th, here's his nudest yet.

Why Wade Hit on Margo

The New York Times reports that when Wade Boggs took Margo Adams along with him on road trips, he batted .341. When Mrs. Boggs accompanied him, his average was .221.

Different Spokes for Different Folks

According to a Bicycling magazine survey, a majority of men think about sex while cycling. Most women, on the other hand, think about cycling during sex.

Drugt Bust

Acting on an anonymous tip, Greenwich, connecticut, police stopped a car and arrested a male passenger after finding more than 125 vials of crack stuffed into the bra and panties that he was wearing.