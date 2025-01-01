Fax and Figures

Score one for technology and score five for Playboy! If you thought that the most fun you could have with office automation was reproducing your buns on the copy machine, we have news for you. Last year, when Managing Photo Editor Jeff Cohen suggested that we ask women to fax us their photographs and biographies, we figured a handful would respond. We were wrong. The facsimile machines installed in our photo studios worked overtime as the hottest form of communication today kept getting hotter and hotter. Faxing everyday figures on charts and graphs from office to office turned out to be not nearly as much fun as transmitting figures of the sort that we were looking for. Emerging from an impressive pile of nearly 100 faxes, a final quintet--in full fax, above, and on the following pages--was chosen by our editors. The group includes a real-estate saleswoman, an office administrator, a business owner, a hair stylist and a student. Selecting them was, to say the least, an infaxtuating process.