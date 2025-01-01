Brava, Allegra!

Allegra Curtis, at 23, has one burning desire: to follow her parents into show business. Daughter of Tony Curtis and his second wife, actress Christine Kaufmann, Allegra appears in Killing Blue, with Michael York and Morgan Fairchild. In the film, shot in Berlin by director Peter Patzak, Allegra plays Monika Carstens, a strong-willed, street-wise naïf. She sees herself in that description, too. Allegra doesn't expect her famous bloodline to play a major part in her career, but she has absorbed some lessons from her parents' experiences. "They didn't allow themselves to be chewed up. Both of them learned from hard times," she says. Another movie is in the works, a remake of The Swimming Pool, an erotic drama that starred Alain Delon and the late Romy Schneider. We'd say Allegra was due to be getting plenty of attention.