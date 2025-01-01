Living Dangerously

When Patrick Magaud walked into our offices in Chicago, he appeared to be a very sensible 38-year-old Frenchman. He wore clothes in that relaxed, suave sort of fashion French guys have. His hair was close-cropped in that style we see so often in contemporary French movies. He spoke English in that charming way French people do before they have lunch and drink several glasses of French wine and start finding fault with everything American except our women. What was unusual about him, we learned, was his passion for cajoling women to parade about without their clothes while he photographed them in the midst of the world's going about its business. He likes to create a stir. On these and the following pages, you'll see just how great the great outdoors can be when seen through French eyes.