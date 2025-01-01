Bettors' Bibles

how to read the "daily racing form" and the race card

The Race Card

Medication

Lasix is used to aid respiration; when horses are treated with it for the first time, they stand a chance of improving phenomenally.

Blinkers On

Blinkers are used to force a horse to look straight ahedad. Young, lightly raced horses often improve sharply when equipped with them.

Jockey

Although his role is vital, the jockey should never be the main reason for a wager on a horse. The public overbets the top riders; the odds on a horse will be depressed if it is being ridden by a star such as Pat Day.

Trainer

The trainer controls a horse's destiny much more than the jockey does. Look elsewher in the program for a list of the leading trainers and note those with high winning percentages.

Weight

The weight carried by a horse is the most overrated factor. Beginners can ignore it.

Daily Racing Form

Distance

Western Playboy's last race was at 1 1/8 Miles. A shorter race would be shown in terms of furlongs (eighths of a mile); Of would denote a 3/4-mile race. Distance runners, especially slow starters such as Western Playboy, don't do well when they are entered in sprints. But sprinters frequently win long races by going to the front and holding on all the way.

Running Line

The horse's position at four stages of a race, including the finish. Western Playboy was eighth, six lengths behind the leader, in the early part of his last start. Midway through, he had moved up to be first, a head in front of the next horse. Entering the stretch, he was first by ten lengths. At the finish, he led by 17.

Horses that won or finished close in their last race are obviously in good form. Horses that showed speed to the stretch before seeming to tire are oten candidates to improve.

Over-All Record

Date of The Last Race

A good recent race, within the last week or two, usually means the horse is in good condition.

Trouble Line

The Racing Form Shows when a horse may have encountered bad luck in a previous start, such as "Wide first turn" or "Impeded."