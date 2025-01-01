Body Double

Platinum hair. Cherry lips. Her giggle is equal parts music box and Mickey Mouse, but it's the only mousy thing about her. And she has a devil of a time keeping her clothes on. Strolling the beach, as captured in a filmstrip by Joel Beren, she's blonde deja vu. Marilyn Monroe? Almost. "People say I'm uncanny," says Rhonda Ridley-Scott, 23, who makes her living "doing" Monroe. "It's easy. I'm just like her." Rhonda dislikes the term impersonation, seeing herself rather as a reincarnation: "When I do her, I am Marilyn."