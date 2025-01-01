"Life is too Short to be uncomfortable," says Paul Smith, a whimsical 44-year-old British menswear designer who sees his clothes as "a constant tongue-in-cheek joke on myself and my Englishness." Smith's latest collection includes a navy-blue blazer combined with a hooded sweat shirt, and a pinstriped double-breasted suit worn with a denim shirt and a brightly flowered tie, as well as print shirts decorated with photos of a friend's horse, taken by Smith himself, jeans with postman's pockets sewn on, plus plenty of soft, unconstructed jackets and loose pleated trousers. "If you happen to be a serious guy, I also sell striped shirts and ties with little ducks on them." When Smith opened his first clothing store in London back in 1970, his customers were mostly artists. "I wanted people to leave feeling that the store was strange or crazy or beautiful, something that caused a reaction." Now, with shops in Japan, plus stores in London, Nottingham, New York (108 Fifth Avenue) and a collection in Europe, Smith finds himself on the go seven months out of 12, traveling to oversee his far-flung operations. "You can wear my latest sports jackets with old chinos from a thrift shop and your father's shoes--if they fit. My clothes let you be yourself. I strongly believe that individualism will be very important in the Nineties. But one thing will be out. The total-black look. It's fading tremendously." Sorry about that, Johnny Cash, Father Guido Sarducci and all you ninja warriors. Smith's eclectic fall collection includes suits, sports jackets, shirts, vests and outerwear, deep, rich jewellike colors and back-to-the-earth tones, plus a tremendous variety of accessories and toiletries, including watches, socks, scarves, ties, cuff links, belts, sunglasses, underwear, hand luggage, soaps, cologne, shampoos, toothbrushes and deodorants. Paul Smith's name is everywhere. "I attract creative people who like interesting clothes that are easy to wear. People who know. And that's a lot of fun." We think his innovative creations are a lot of fun, too.