Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast

Just about everything in this fell and winter's fashion scene is down to earth except the prices. Colors are the shades of early autumn—warm browns and rich golds. The cut of suits, sports coats, pants and outerwear is informal, with sloping shoulders and loose double- and triple-pleated pants. Double-breasted suits and single-button sports jackets are the way to go, especially if you're tall. Try one with a denim, spread-collar shirt for a casual country-squire look. When the weather starts to get brisk, the next best thing to a woman's arms wrapped around your neck is a scarf in luxurious cashmere, silk or lamb's wool. Paisley and floral prints are particularly stylish this fall, as are scarves designed with hand-tied fringe. But if you're after the real thing, overcoats in plush fabrics have a built-in bonus—not only are they warm but women can't keep their hands off them. Longer leather car coats and wool stadium coats look sharp over tweedy sports jackets and mock-turtle-neck sweaters. Quilted suedes have booted the black-leather motorcycle jacket out of town. And soft polished-leather and suede ankle boots are shoo-in styles to check out. For information on what's happening under your Adam's apple, see our tie Style Meter on page 22. To top it all off, the classic fedora and newsboy cap are back, as noted in Playboy on the Scene on page 181—and, yes, the fedora is available in colors besides Dick Tracy yellow.

Where & How to buy on page 180.