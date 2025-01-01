Playboy's Pigskin Preview

If you were excited at the prospect of seeing senior Andre Ware, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, lead his Houston Cougars team to the national championship, forget it. And forget Illinois' Jeff George, Florida's Emmitt Smith, Alabama's Keith McCants and USC's Junior Seay and Mark Carrier. They all took a page from Barry Sanders' book, the one that says, If you've got the talent, don't be a cluck and play for nothing. You can be an instant millionaire by declaring yourself eligible for the pro draft.

Sanders' move in 1989 confirmed what everyone had suspected all along: that the cozy deal between the N.C.A.A. and the N.F.L., which kept players in the college ranks until their eligibility expired, wouldn't hold water—or a running back—when put to the test. In fact, when college players started coming out early, the N.F.L., recognizing that its position had no validity under the law, gave up without a fight. The Indianapolis Colts promptly signed George, the quarterback of the future, to a $15,000,000 contract, which proved that some kids learn something in college after all.

Not all players were so smart or so lucky. Of the 38 juniors who declared themselves eligible for the draft, only 20 were selected. The 18 others have surrendered their last year of college play and are left to ponder the prospect of playing football in Canada.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame, unable to wrest the national championship from Miami last year, proved at least to be master of the greediron by deserting both its fellow College Football Association members and ABC Sports—with which ND had just jointly signed a fat TV contract—and making its own multimillion-dollar deal with NBC. With the cash register ringing, rumors abound that the Irish may be contemplating a larger-than-life gilded statue of Lou Holtz to face Touchdown Jesus across the university commons.

There'll be no Holtz barred this year—Lou will keep his team in it till the end, as more than 100 Division I teams race to New Year's Day through a blizzard of touchdown bombs, sack attacks, pom-pons and confetti. If you don't like that sort of thing, turn to the centerfold now. But if college football is your meat, read on.

1. Miami

Regardless of who is coach (first Schnellenberger, then Johnson, now Dennis Erickson) or quarterback (Kelly, Kosar, Testaverde or Craig Erickson), the Miami Hurricanes just keep blowing people out. With three national championships in seven years and a record of 55–5 over the past five, the team shows no sign of weakening.

With a year under his belt and his coach's complex offensive scheme more clearly in his mind, quarterback and Playboy All-America Erickson (no relation to the coach) will make a strong bid for the Heisman Trophy. His supporting cast won't hurt. Eight starters from last season return, including receivers Wesley Carroll (53 catches for 760 yards) and Randal Hill (42 for 652 yards). The four leading rushers return, as does most of the offensive line. Last year, Miami had the best defense in the nation, permitting the fewest points (9.3 per game) and the fewest total yards (216.5). Three starters from the defensive line have graduated to the N.F.L., but Playboy All-America Russell Maryland is back. The linebacking corps, led by Maurice Crum, features speed. Michael Barrow clocks at 4.6 seconds in the 40, Darrin Smith, 4.42, and Jessie Armstead, 4.47. As for special teams, Miami set an N.C.A.A. record for allowing fewest yards on punt returns, surrendering two yards on 12 returns last season. There are teams that can beat the 'Canes. They play in the N.F.L. 11–0

2. Notre Dame

To the victors go the spoils, and even though Notre Dame was edged out of the national tide by Miami, coach Lou Holtz and the Fighting Irish have come up big winners since then. First, Holtz signed literally every top recruit he took a fancy to. The Irish left their fellow College Football Association members with their pants down by bolting the C.F.A.'s contract with ABC Sports and signing with NBC. Finally, Notre Dame announced some little schedule helpers for the 1991–01995 seasons. Miami, for example, will be replaced by the Northwestern Wildcats, 0–11 last year. Such a cynical move tarnishes the Golden Dome.

Holtz's team has awesome talent on both sides of the line. Tony Rice, the best college quarterback who couldn't throw a forward pass, has been replaced by 6'3" sophomore Rick Mirer. If the Irish have a weakness, it is at quarterback: Mirer is inexperienced (continued on page 142)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 122) and backup Jake Kelchner was injured in spring practice. The running game is solid, with Rodney Culver at fullback and Ricky Watters at tailback. Tony Brooks, who missed last season because of disciplinary measures, is expected to return. The receivers, Playboy All-America wide receiver Raghib Ismail and tight end Derek Brown, will benefit from a more pass-oriented attack. The defense should be even better this time around. Michael Stonebreaker, who was out last year after an auto accident and subsequent disciplinary problems, is back. Ditto defensive tackle George Williams, lost in 1989 because of anemic grades. Nose tackle Chris Zorich, who bench-pressed 460 pounds this spring, and Playboy All-America defensive back Todd Lyght round out a very strong unit. The national championship will likely be decided when ND meets Miami on October 20 at South Bend, though Michigan and Tennessee could also bend the Irish. 10–1

3. Colorado

Loaded with talent and united by the death from cancer of quarterback Sal Aunese, Colorado had its dream of a perfect season shattered by Notre Dame last year in the Orange Bowl. The season may have ended, but the dream didn't: The Buffaloes are again one of the most talented teams in the nation. Quarterback Darian Hagan, who became the sixth player in N.C.A.A. history to pass and rush for more than 1000 yards each, is only a junior. Tailback Eric Bieniemy has recovered from the broken fibula that sidelined him for five games last year. Guard Joe Garten and Playboy All-America tackle Mark Vander Poel return to lead the offensive line. Outsi?e linebackers Kanavis McGhee and Playboy All-America Alfred Williams are tough against the run and pass. Colorado's nonconference schedule is brutal and the Buffaloes play at Lincoln this year. 11–1

4. Florida State

Only eight starters return from a 10–2 team, but don't expect any fall-off. The Seminoles have finished among the top three teams in the land three years in a row, and coach Bobby Bowden thinks this year's squad is at least as good as Miami, Notre Dame and Colorado. Casey Weldon, a redshirt junior, will step in at quarterback. And sophomore running back Amp Lee will take over the tailback spot vacated by Dexter Carter, drafted by the 49ers. Florida State's biggest asset is speed, on both offense and defense. Bowden's challenge is to find replacements on the defensive line. The Seminoles have stumbled out of the blocks the past two seasons; their only loss in 1988 came in their opener against Miami (31–0), and they dropped their first two games last year. But by the end of both campaigns, FSU may have been the best team in the nation. Crunch time comes in October, when FSU meets Miami and Auburn. 10–1

5. Nebraska

Nebraska returns only two starters on offense, the lowest number in coach Tom Osborne's 17-year tenure. That doesn't mean that the Huskers won't roll up their usual big rushing numbers. Leodis Flowers—who averaged 7.5 yards per carry as a backup last season—and sophomore Scott Baldwin will operate behind an offensive line short on experience but long on talent. Junior quarterback Mike Grant, fully recovered from a shoulder operation, should start. Up front on defense, Osborne will look to experienced second-teamers to plug some holes. The Huskers are very strong in the secondary, where Playboy All-America Reggie Cooper and three other starters return. Colorado and Oklahoma are the only teams on the schedule that have much chance against Nebraska. 10–1

6. Michigan

Pity the poor fellows who follow in the footsteps of legends. Will we remember new Michigan coach Gary Moeller a few years from now or simply that Bo (Glenn E. Schembechler) was simply too successful and too colorful to replace? With a career record of 194-48-5, he put Big Ten titles back to back before hanging up his headphones for a job as president of baseball's Detroit Tigers. Moeller may walk in a big shadow, but Schembechler left him enough talent to build his own winner. Moeller says the quarterback job "belongs to Elvis Grbac, unless he loses it." Grbac got some playing time last season when Michael Taylor went down with an injury. The offensive line, led by Playboy All-America guard Dean Dingman, returns intact. Grbac's number-one receiver will likely be Desmond Howard, a 5'9" sophomore. Tailback Tony Boles will probably be shifted to flanker because of a knee injury he suffered last year. But freshman Ricky Powers, one of the most recruited high school backs in the country, will be a superstar. Michigan's defense, the key to the Wolverines' success, returns eight starters, including Playboy All-America Tripp Welborne. If he can find a way to slip past Notre Dame in the season opener, Moeller can start his own legend. 9–2

7. Virginia

Last season, Virginia had the misfortune of playing the nationally televised Kick-Off Classic against Notre Dame. The Cavaliers got their butts kicked 36–13. They closed the season in front of another national audience, losing to Illinois in the Citrus Bowl. Between those games, coach George Welsh's Cavs played great football, capturing a share of their first-ever A.C.C. championship. Now, with an easier schedule, they figure to do even better. Quarterback Shawn Moore, the U.P.I, choice for A.C.C. Offensive Player of the Year, returns. So do his two best receivers, Bruce McGonnigal and Herman Moore. Lack of depth at linebacker is a potential hole on defense. Still, all four de?ensive backs return, and Virginia faces its toughest A.C.C. opponents at home. 9•2

8. Auburn

Pat Dye has another dynamic defense down at Auburn. Eight starters, including Playboy All-America David Rocker, return from the nation's second-best defensive unit. If Dye can find someone to fill departed quarterback Reggie Slack's spot, the Tigers may challenge for a national crown. The leading candidates are Stan White, Corey Lewis and Frank McIntosh. Auburn's offensive line, led by Playboy All-America guard Ed King, is big, with four players in the 280-to-310-pound range. Running backs Stacy Danley and James Joseph will get a lot of work in the first half of the season, while the quarterbacks gain experience. The schedule favors the Tigers, with key games against Tennessee and Florida State at home. 9–2

9. Houston

Coach Jack Pardee has moved to the Houston Oilers. Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware has rolled out to the N.F.L. But the powerhouse that last year smashed N.C.A.A. records for average points per game (53.5) and total yards (6874) will keep rolling. The reason is new head coach John Jenkins, who was Pardee's offensive coordinator with the U.S.F.L.'s Houston Gamblers and New Jersey Generals before joining him in the same role at the University of Houston. Jenkins' trigger in the Cougar run-and-shoot will be quarterback David Klingler. Verlond Brown and Playboy All-America Manny Hazard give Klingler two of the best receiving targets in the nation. With defenses stretched by Houston's wide-open passing attack, running back Chuck Weatherspoon will again ring up amazing rushing totals. Weatherspoon set an N.C.A.A. record last year by averaging 9.6 yards per carry. But if Houston lives by the pass, it may die by it. All four starters in the secondary are new this season. The schedule offers some hope—most of the Cougars' early-season opponents have "weak passing games. 9–2

10. Tennessee

Last season's Volunteers rebounded from a disappointing 1988 to tie Auburn and Alabama for the Southeastern Conference championship. They won the Cotton Bowl to earn a number-five national ranking. This year's team will rely on the same high-powered offense. Running back Chuck Webb, last year's S.E.C. Freshman of the Year, will return after a recent suspension for undisclosed conduct violations. With Webb, the Vols have a dynamic ground game to go with an improving air attack. Junior quarterback Andy Kelly returns, as does wide receiver Carl Pickens, whom coach Majors calls the best natural athlete he has ever coached. Pickens does double duty in the Vols' secondary, where he had five interceptions in five games—including a game saver in the Cotton Bowl. The S.E.C. championship will probably be decided September 29, when the Vols play Auburn. 9–3

11. Washington

Although Washington coach Don James has a successful formula (more victories than any other Pac 10 coach in history), he's not averse to trying something new. Last year, he experimented with a one-back offense and liked the results so much he's repeating it this season. With the graduation of quarterback Cary Conklin, James has anointed Mark Brunell to run the show. The rushing attack revolves around senior tailback Greg Lewis, who had 1100 yards rushing last year. James admits there are big holes to fill on defense, particularly in the defensive-tackle spot vacated by 6'4", 300-pound Dennis Brown, now a San Francisco 49er. One spot that shouldn't be vacant—but is—belonged to defensive back Eugene Burkhalter, who passed up his final year of eligibility for the N.F.L. draft. Unfortunately for Burkhalter, he was not selected and under current N.C.A.A. rules cannot return to the Huskies. James thinks that because of its speed, this defense can still be one of his best. Five of his 11 defensive starters run the 40 in 4.5 or better. 8–3

12. Syracuse

With 29 victories in the past three years, Syracuse has firmly re-established itself as one of the football powers of the East. Coach Dick MacPherson has assembled an offense that will pile up some impressive numbers. Quarterback Mark McDonald is MacPherson's starter, but backup Marvin Graves, whose skills are reminiscent of alum Don McPherson's, will see lots of playing time. The Orangemen have a banner group of receivers, led by Qadry Ismail, a threat to score every time he touches the ball. MacPherson's biggest concern is the defense, particularly at linebacker, where Terry Wooden and David Bavaro were lost. The Orangemen play a tough schedule, with only two of their last eight games at home. 9–3

13. Ohio State

It was a question of time before coach John Cooper returned Ohio State to the top echelon of the Big Ten and national standings. After just two Cooper years, the Buckeyes have arrived. Greg Frey, who led the conference in passing efficiency last year, returns for his senior season. Flanker Jeff Graham may be the best receiver Ohio State has ever had. The Buckeyes have a problem at tailback, where Carlos Snow was projected as the starter. Snow had off-season knee surgery and was healing satisfactorily until a malignant tumor was discovered on his hip. The tumor has been removed, but his football career is on hold. Either redshirt freshman Raymont Harris or sophomore Dante Lee will start at tailback and Scottie Graham at fullback. On defense, Playboy All-America Alonzo Spellman has been switched from linebacker to down lineman. If Cooper finds a successful replacement for Snow, the Buckeyes can give Michigan a run for the Big Ten title. 8–3

14. Brigham Young

After a three-year hiatus, Brigham Young last season regained its accustomed position atop the Western Athletic Conference. Quarterback Ty Detmer—a junior who threw for 4560 yards and 32 touchdowns last year—proved he was a worthy successor to Steve Young, Jim McMahon and Robbie Bosco, all N.C.A.A. record setters. Detmer's primary receivers are tight end Chris Smith (60 catches last season) and running back Matt Bellini. BYU's only loss from last season's offense is Outland Trophy–winning guard Mohammed Elewonibi, who has moved on to the N.F.L. While the Cougars have enough offensive juice to make a run at a national championship, their pass defense is suspect. It surrendered an average of 267 yards per game in 1989. BYU's season finale in the Holiday Bowl against Penn State demonstrated the problem: The offense rang up 39 points, only to have the defense give up 50. 9–3

15. Clemson

With a major N.C.A.A. investigation under way, 11-year head coach Danny Ford resigned and was replaced by squeaky-clean Ken Hatfield, formerly of Arkansas. The decision paid off, with Clemson getting a one-year slap-on-the-wrist probation that left the Tigers eligible for TV and bowl appearances. Hatfield and Clemson are both familiar with winning on the football field. In the past four seasons, Clemson has posted 38 wins, the same number of victories Hatfield enjoyed with the Razorbacks over the same period. "We'll have the same hard-nosed approach that Clemson has had for many years," promises Hatfield. The Tigers will not, however, have much experience in the backfield. Their leading rusher, Joe Henderson, has graduated and Terry Allen opted for the N.F.L. draft. The starting quarterback will be DeChane Cameron, who saw limited action in 1989. The Tigers' defense, however, is solid, with nine starters returning. 8–3

16. Arizona

By the tenth game of last season, Arizona had lost 14 starters to injury, illness and disciplinary action. "All we could do was establish a "Who's next?' attitude," says coach Dick Tomey. "But now our guys expect someone to step in, no matter who goes down." Next at quarterback for the Wildcats will probably be George Malauulu, who took o?er the job last October and led the Pac 10 in passing efficiency until he got hurt. Tomey has talent and depth at running back, where Reggie McGill, Art Greathouse and Mario Hampton should all see playing time. The Wildcats have led the Pac 10 in rushing in each of Tomey's three seasons as head coach. Defensively, Arizona puts good pressure on quarterbacks but has been vulnerable to the run. Unlike some Pac 10 teams, the Wildcats must play all nine opponents, which makes a Rose Bowl appearance unlikely. 8–3

17. Oklahoma

Last year, new Oklahoma coach Gary Gibbs had to weather the transition from the good old days of Barry Switzer—which left the program on N.C.A.A. probation—and a rash of injuries that caused ten starters to miss at least one game. Considering that Gibbs inherited a lesser OU team, his 7–4 performance wasn't bad. The biggest question for the Sooners is whether running back Mike Gaddis will be fully recovered from the blown knee he suffered last year against Texas. Gaddis had 829 rushing yards in only five and a half games before getting hurt. Recognizing that national championships can no longer be won merely by rushing, Gibbs promises to put more emphasis on passing. Two sterling sophomores, unrelated but both named Collins—Steve and Tink—will share quarterbacking duties. Gibbs expects big things from his eight returning defensive starters, led by tackle Scott Evans. 8–3

18. Arkansas

When asked about the Razorbacks' chances, new Arkansas coach Jack Crowe said, "Probably the biggest question mark about this season is the coach." The humble Crowe had been the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator under Ken Hatfield, now at Clemson. And while Arkansas has lost several offensive starters to graduation, Crowe is relieved that quarterback Quinn Grovey will return. Grovey's prime target will be flanker Derek Russell, who averaged 16.7 yards a catch last season. Defensively, the biggest question is outside linebacker, where Ken Benson is the only experienced returnee. This Arkansas team will not be as skilled or as deep as last year's version but should still crack the top 20. 8–3

19. Illinois

The Fighting Illini were poised to make a run at a national championship until quarterback Jeff George decided to pass up his senior year to become a millionaire throwing for his hometown Indianapolis Colts. Coach John Mackovic, named conference coach of the year in each of his first two seasons, has four of five starters back on the offensive line, plus a good ground game that features fullback Howard Griffith and running backs Wagner Lester and Steve Feagin. He also has one of the strongest defenses in the nation. Playboy All-America Moe Gardner plays between Sean Streeter and All–Big Ten tackle Mel Agee. Another Playboy All-America, linebacker Darrick Brownlow, is the team's leading tackier. Henry Jones at the corner and Marlon Primous at safety are both outstanding. But the quarterbacking—sophomore Jason Verduzco replaces George—will almost certainly haunt the Mini. Opening games with Arizona and Colorado will give Verduzco his baptism under fire. 7–4

20. Texas A&M

While the Aggies didn't lose many starters from last year's 8–4 team, Richmond Webb—the first offensive lineman chosen in the N.F.L. draft—and linebacker Aaron Wallace will be difficult to replace. Coach R. C. Slocum is hoping for a big year from running back Darren Lewis, the nation's second leading ground gainer in 1988, who slumped last season due to injuries. Lance Pavlas is expected to start at quarterback, though Bucky Richardson, who runs the option well, will get some minutes. On defense, Slocum is high on junior Quentin Coryatt, who, with returning starters William Thomas and Anthony Williams, gives the Aggies a solid linebacking corps. Some young players, part of a recr?iting class thought by some to be the best in the S.W.C., may get to play. The Aggies' road slate—Hawaii, LSU, Houston, Arkansas and Texas—is tough. 8–4

•

Other teams that have a chance to crack the top 20:

Fresno State

Coach Jim Sweeney has been busy building a minidynasty in Fresno. The Bulldogs were 10–2 in 1988, 11–1 last season and boast a 47-10-1 record since 1985. And despite the early departure of linebacker Ron Cox to the pros, Fresno State is odds-on to sweep to another Big West championship this season. Junior quarterback Mark Barsotti, 21–3 as a starter, balances the pass against the rush with a surgeon's skill. Tailback Aaron Craver is the fifth-leading returning rusher in the nation, with 1313 yards. Steve Lee, a transfer from Oklahoma, replaces Cox at linebacker. As usual, Sweeney has recruited heavily from California's junior colleges. The Bulldogs' only formidable nonconference opponent is Northern Illinois on October sixth. 10–1

Northern Illinois

The Huskies might be the best college football team you never heard of. In 1989, they put together a 9–2 record, they battled Nebraska to a 17–17 half-time tie before succumbing 48–17 and they were snubbed by the bowls. Coach Jerry Pettibone wants "a bowl, any kind of a bowl" this year. With Stacey Robinson, the Huskies' wishbone wonder, plus 52 more returning lettermen, Pettibone may get his wish. Of Robinson, he says, "Oklahoma would die, even kill, for Stacey Robinson. He's that good a wishbone quarterback." Fullback Adam Dach and center Eric Wenckowski are other standouts in the Huskies' high-powered offense. 9–2

Hawaii

We haven't read Hawaii coach Bob Wagner's article "The Personal Touch in Recruiting," but chances are, he doesn't mention that palm trees, beautiful beaches and plenty of wahines are valuable tools not only in recruiting football players but in persuading opponents to play on Hawaii's home turf. However, there's more to Wagner's success (23-13-1 in three years) than the advantages of paradise. On Saturday evenings in the fall around Aloha Stadium, the strains of Tiny Bubbles are interrupted by the sound of Hawaii's defense—sixth best in the nation against the rush—cracking helmets with opponents. The best helmet cracker is linebacker Mark Odom. On offense, the Rainbows are run-oriented. Even so, quarterback Garrett Gabriel set a school record for passing efficiency last season. 9–3

Georgia Tech

After closing out last season with seven wins in its final eight games, Georgia Tech could sneak up on favorites Virginia and Clemson in the A.C.C. Quarterback Shawn Jones, who threw for 1748 yards last season, is only a sophomore. Coach Bobby Ross's biggest problem is finding someone to fill the cleats of running back Jerry Mays, who led the A.C.C. last season with 1349 yards. T. J. Edwards and William Bell are the leading candidates. The Yellow Jackets' best defender is Ken Swilling, who at 6'3" and 230 pounds is the biggest free safety in the nation. 8–3

Louisville

Cardinal coach Howard Schnellenberger is an optimist. "We are on a collision course with the national championship. The only variable is time." But while Louisville is improving, that collision is still quite a distance down the road. The strength of this year's team is defense, and the strongest part of that defense is linebacker Mark Sander. Another standout among the ten returning defensive starters is end Mike Flores. On offense, Browning Nagle, who has a good arm but lacks the speed to elude the rush, handles the snaps. Louisville should improve over last season's 6–5 mark, thanks to an easier schedule. 8–3

Alabama

How do you measure success at Alabama? Bill Curry coached the Crimson Tide t? a 10–2 record but was unhappy enough to accept a job at Kentucky. Curry never played for Bear Bryant. In Tuscaloosa, one strike and you're out. The new coach, Gene Stallings, did play for the Bear. In fact, he was one of the Junction Boys, the players who survived Bryant's infamous training camp in Junction, Texas, when the Bear took over as coach at Texas A&M. Stallings, most recently head coach of the pros' Phoenix Cardinals, inherits a 'Bama team long on offense and very short on defense. Quarterback Gary Hollingsworth is back for his senior season after an All-S.E.C. outing last year. Running back Siran Stacy and wide receiver Lamonde Russell were also all-conference. Last year's Alabama defense was erratic. The lack of depth on defense, evident in the fourth quarter of important games last season, may haunt Alabama again. 7–4

Penn State

No, you didn't eat some bad oysters the other night. It's no nightmare. Penn State is joining the Big Ten. Make that Big 11 in the mid-Nineties, when the Nittany Lions start playing football with the rest of the conference. What can Joe Paterno be thinking? We all know that the Big Ten is a Midwest conference and that Penn State is in the East. Does he harbor a secret grudge against Northwestern and sees this as a way to settle the score? But if Joe doesn't know geography, he knows football. After 41 years with the Nittany Lions, 24 as head coach, he should know football. He knows he has a solid team this year but worries that "we're so young on both sides of the ball." Tailback Blair Thomas and linebacker Andre Collins of last year's 8-3-1 club have gone to the pros and will be tough to replace. Paterno will rely on quarterback Tony Sacca and running back Leroy Thompson on offense. The defense returns seven starters and you can be sure that Paterno has a few more Nittany-quality linebackers in the wings. 7–4

Michigan State

Hard-nosed defense is a trademark of George Perles teams. Last season was no exception, as his Spartans led the Big Ten in scoring defense. However, with seven starters—including middle linebacker Percy Snow—not returning, MSU's offense will have to assert itself if the Spartans are to match last season's 8—4 record. Senior Dan Enos, who threw for more than 2000 yards and nine touchdowns, is back. He'll look for Playboy All-America wide receiver Courtney Hawkins and senior James Bradley. Tico Duckett, who gained 175 yards against Iowa in his only start last season, replaces Blake Ezor at tailback. Since Perles plays a lot of people on defense, most of this year's starters will already have had some game experience. Carlos Jenkins and Dixon Edwards are solid at the outside linebacking positions and Brian Jones takes over Snow's spot in the middle. 7–4

West Virginia

If Major Harris had realized that his only choices in football would be the L.A. Raiders' practice squad or Canada, he might have stuck around for his final year with the Mountaineers. Certainly, coach Don Nehlen would have liked to keep the Major, but he thinks he has a good quarterback in Greg Jones, whose arm he describes as "the best ever at WVU." Nehlen thinks this West Virginia squad has more enthusiasm than he has seen in years. The pivots of his defense are linebackers Steve Grant and Theron Ellis. The Mountaineers may be hungry, but they are also young. 7–4

Pittsburgh

New coach Paul Hackett is a guru of quarterbacks. Joe Montana, Danny White, Brian Sipe and Steve Bartkowski are just some of the Q.B.s he has helped develop. Last year, as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach under Mike Gottfried, Hackett tutored the Panthers' latest Q.B. phenomenon, Alex Van Pelt. Van Pelt, who broke Dan Marino's single-season passing mark with 2881 yards, is back for his sophomore year and Hackett has succeeded Gottfried. Van Pelt is not the Panthers' only offensive wea?on: Running back Curvin Richards is coming off back-to-back 1000-yard seasons. But Hackett thinks Pitt's strength will be its defense, led by senior safety Louis Riddick. The schedule is daunting, as usual, with four opponents who finished in last year's top 25. 7–4

Southern California

According to one USC assistant coach, "If anyone wants to get us, this is the year to do it—because we're going to be a bitch in the next few years." The biggest reason the Trojans are vulnerable is the departures to the N.F.L. of Mark Carrier, winner of the Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in the nation, and of linebacker Junior Seau. The good news for Trojans fans is that quarterback Todd Marinovich, forced into a starting role when Pat O'Hara went down with a pre-season injury last year, is only a sophomore. Marinovich was All–Pac 10 as a freshman when he set a USC single-season completion-percentage record. The defense returns only four starters. Coach Larry Smith, who has won Pac 10 titles in each of his three years, believes that "young teams either catch fire early or get off to a bad start and never recover." Smith and his team will be severely tested, since their schedule opens with Syracuse, Penn State, Washington and Ohio State. 7–5

Wyoming

After winning W.A.C. titles and making bowl appearances the previous two years, Wyoming slipped to a disappointing 5–6 in 1989. Coach Paul Roach attributes the Cowboys' showing to inexperience. "We made too many errors on both sides of the football," he says. With Tom Corontzos back at quarterback—the first time in four years that Roach has a starting Q.B. returning—he expects the offense to improve on fundamentals. Just in case, he has simplified the offense somewhat, though the Cowboys will stick with their wide-open pro-set style of play. Wyoming's biggest weakness is at running back, where all six 1989 players are gone. Defensive end Mitch Donahue, W.A.C. Defensive Player of the Year last season, returns for his senior campaign. 7–5

Cal State Long Beach

The best story in college football this season is the return of 72-year-old George Allen, the one-time head coach of the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Redskins. Allen, who cut his coaching teeth as an assistant to George Halas with the Chicago Bears, retired from football in 1984 to become chairman of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. Last year, he got a call from Leon "Shorty" Shortenhaus, associate director of admissions at tiny Morningside College in Iowa. Shortenhaus, who captained the 1948 Morning-side grid team that was Allen's first as coach, invited Allen to come back to help Morningside end its 15-game losing streak. Allen gave pep talks and drew Xs and Os on a blackboard for two weeks and—you guessed it—Morningside won a game and Allen was bitten by the coaching bug all over again. The septuagenarian rookie coach has devised a 4–3 defensive scheme for the 49ers and recruited the junior colleges heavily for defensive linemen. The quarterbacking will likely fall to UCLA transfer Bobby San Jose, whose name will cause confusion when Long Beach plays San Jose State in October. 6–5

After the football powerhouses of Syracuse, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Penn State, Army emerges as the East's most consistently competitive team of the past few years. Jim Young coaches the Cadets to perfection in a wishbone offense that has put them in the nation's top five in rushing every season since 1984. The heart of Army's wishbone is Playboy All-America Mike Mayweather. The Cadets are also deep at the essential quarterback position, with Bryan McWilliams and Willie McMillian. Army's defensive depth, however, is suspect. Navy should equal Army's win total, against a weaker schedule. The Midshipmen's star is quarterback Alton Grizzard, a three-year starter. First-year ?oach George Chaump will try to improve a porous Navy defense. Boston College, once a perennial top-20 contender, has fallen on hard times. The Eagles, coached by Jack Bicknell, finished a disappointing 2–9 last season. Linebacker Matt Kelley and tight end Mark Chmura star on yet another BC team that's otherwise short on talent.

In college football, the art of winning is sometimes handed down, the way grandmothers pass along their recipes to favorite granddaughters. Yale coach Carmine Cozza got his recipes from grandmas Ara Parseghian and Woody Hayes when he played for them at Miami of Ohio in the Fifties. One hundred and fifty wins and ten Ivy League titles later, it's clear that Cozza hasn't forgotten any ingredients. In his 26th season, he's cooking up another potent stew. Quarterback Darin Kehler, who with 1773 total yards had the third best offensive season ever by a Yale player, is back for his senior year. A full complement of running backs also returns, as does the better part of the offensive line. The Elis' defense looks solid, with the possible exception of the secondary, which was hit hard by graduation. Harvard, of course, won't give in to Yale without a fight. Only six starters remain from last season's 5–5 squad, but coach Joe Restic's multiflex offense will take some pressure off a yet-to-be-anointed quarterback. Princeton may pass the ball more often now that running back Judd Garrett has graduated. Quarterback Joel Sharp is diminutive (5'9"), but he runs and passes well. One of the players he'll throw to is Matt Tarkenton, son of Minnesota Vikings great Fran. Dartmouth came on strong at the end of last season, winning its last four to finish 5–5. The Big Green's defense boasts eight veteran starters, including nose guard Pete Chapman and linebacker Rich Joyce. Pennsylvania dominated the Ivy League during much of the Eighties, winning the conference crown six times, but last season, under new coach Gary Steele, the Quakers managed only four wins. Offensive guard Joe Valerio, at 6'5" and 295 pounds, is a legitimate pro prospect. New Brown coach Mickey Kwiatkowski says, "The Ivy is the most balanced league in America, with the differences between the top and bottom teams often imperceptible." Kwiatkowski has perceptibly the best receiver in the conference in Mike Geroux.

Auburn and Tennessee will battle for the conference championship while Alabama plays bridesmaid. Louisiana State will try to rebound from a disappointing 4–7 season. Since Tommy Hodson, a four-year fixture at quarterback, has moved on to the N.F.L., LSU coach Mike Archer will likely emphasize the run—both because Hodson's potential replacements lack experience and because tailback Harvey Williams can carry the mail. Defensively, the Tigers lost three of four linebackers but have some promising youngsters, notably Roovelroe Swan. Ex–Duke coach Steve Spurrier, who takes over at Florida this season, is one of the best offensive coaches around and will make a star of one of the Gators' aspiring quarterbacks. Given Spurrier's emphasis on passing, it is no surprise that Florida running back Emmitt Smith decided to forgo his final year of eligibility to join the pros. Spurrier will switch the Gators from a 3–4 to a 4–4 defense. Playboy All-America Huey Richardson, who played linebacker last yea'r, will switch to down lineman. The Gators have lots of adjusting to do while facing one of the toughest schedules in the nation. Mississippi coach Billy Brewer will start sophomore quarterback Russ Shows, used primarily in short-yardage situations last season. The Rebels, who finished last in Southeastern Conference defense last season, will not improve much, particularly since All-S.E.C. safety Todd Sandroni's effectiveness is questionable after knee surgery. Georgia will feel the loss of running back Rodney Hampton, another of those who left a year early for th? pros. Coach Ray Goff will look to freshmen to fill the vacancy. With the Bulldogs' rushing game a question, quarterback Greg Talley will do more passing. Goff's defense is young and probably a year away from gelling. At Kentucky, coach Bill Curry will find less football talent but more friendly faces than he encountered at Alabama. Offensive coordinator Tommy Bowden, son of Florida State coach Bobby, prefers to pass first, then run. Quarterback Freddie Maggard, who had 1515 yards passing last season, should roll up even bigger numbers.

It's a three-way race for the conference crown among Virginia, Clemson and Georgia Tech, with the Cavaliers likely to come out on top. North Carolina State, 7–5 last year, has to replace quarterback Shane Montgomery, who owns most of the Wolfpack's passing records, and defensive tackle Ray Agnew, voted by league coaches as A.C.C. Defensive Player of the Year. However, most of the rest of the league's number-two defense is back, including strong safety Jesse Campbell. Duke had a great 8–4 season last year, good enough to get coach Steve Spurrier that head-coaching job at his alma mater, Florida. Spurrier's assistant Barry Wilson, who gets the unenviable job of replacing an offensive coaching genius, has two good quarterback candidates in Dave Brown and Billy Ray, plus some decent receivers—though none as good as graduated Playboy All-America Clarkston Hines. Randy Cuthbert is a good-enough running back to make the Blue Devils consider rushing more often than in the past. In his three years with the Terrapins, coach Joe Krivak has yet to get Maryland on the right side of .500. With only two offensive starters returning and tough non-conference games against Michigan and West Virginia ahead, Krivak's chances of success still appear slim to none. North Carolina, which has suffered through five losing seasons in six years, is in for another rough go of it, despite strong recruiting efforts by coach Mack Brown.

Miami and Florida State are the only South Independents that will wind up in the top 20 this season. South Carolina coach Sparky Woods has to replace quarterback Todd Ellis, a four-year fixture. Woods may favor junior Bobby Fuller, a transfer from Appalachian State, where Woods coached two years ago. The mainstay of South Carolina's defense is linebacker Patrick Hinton, who led the team with 108 tackles in 1989. Kicker Collin Mackie and punter Daren Parker are one of the best kicking tandems in the nation. Last season, Virginia Tech lost four starters to academic problems and its starting quarterback and tailback to injuries and still managed a 6-4-1 record, with upset road wins over West Virginia and North Carolina State. Offensively, the Hokies should be better this year. Seven starters, including quarterback Will Furrer, return. However, their new defensive unit lacks the experience that provided the glue for last year's team. Southern Mississippi should have quit after its first 1989 game; the Golden Eagles traveled to Jacksonville and upset national power Florida State. After that promising beginning, coach Curley Hallman's charges dropped four straight and finished 5–6. The Eagles' 1990 version will again feature quarterback Brett Favre at the helm. A three-year starter, Favre already holds most USM offensive records. USM also has a talented defensive secondary, but there are holes at linebacker and in the defensive line.

•

Michigan is the favorite to take the Big Ten crown this year, but don't be surprised if Ohio State is there at the end. Illinois comes up short because Jeff George defected to the N.F.L. Michigan State doesn't have enough offensive firepower to challenge. Hayden Fry is the winningest coach in Iowa history (82-46-4), but the victories have been harder to come by in the past couple of years. Last year, at 5–6, the Hawkeyes suffered their first losing season since 1980;?they may need a little luck to fall on the right side of .500 this year. As usual, Fry has a competent quarterback. Matt Rodgers, only a junior, passed for more than 2000 yards last season. Iowa's running backs are good if not spectacular. However, its passing attack lacks a deep threat, with Danan Hughes the only experienced receiver. Last season's defense, which allowed opponents an average of 25.3 points per game, will have to find a replacement for linebacker Brad Quast. Wisconsin, sick of finishing near the bottom of the conference standings, has hired Barry Alvarez as its new head coach. Alvarez, most recently defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, has always been associated with winners. Tony Lowery, who sat out last season, will return to handle the quarterbacking duties. Alvarez has flip-flopped several other players between offense and defense in an effort to make the most of his talent. Don Davey, last year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete in football, is the Badgers' best defensive player. For the first time in many years, Indiana will get more from its defense than from its offense. Coach Bill Mallory has nine seasoned defensive starters, the best of whom is safety Mike Dumas, who blocked four punts last season. On offense, the Hoosiers have the difficult task of replacing 5000-yard career rusher Anthony Thompson and 5000-yard career passer Dave Schnell. Ernie Thompson, Anthony's younger brother, and Vaughn Dunbar, a junior college transfer, will handle the rushing, along with fullback Cal Miller. The quarterback will be redshirt freshman Chris Dyer, a walk-on. Minnesota coach John Gutekunst labeled his spring practices Star Search because he had so many starters to replace. Not only is Darrell Thompson—who owns almost all the team's records in rushing and scoring—gone; so are wide receiver Chris Gaiters, linebacker Jon Leverenz and a host of offensive and defensive linemen. Golden Gopher hopes are pinned on junior quarterback Scott Schaffner and Skeeter Akre, who will play linebacker or defensive end. Purdue coach Fred Alters is having a tough time turning the Boilermakers around. Purdue was 3–8 last season. Akers is 10-22-1 in three years at West Lafayette. Freshman quarterback Eric Hunter gave Boilermakers fans some reason for hope when he came in to win a couple of games toward the end of last year. However, the Boilers' offensive line is unimpressive, and none of the running backs has shown significant promise. The defense should be strong, with the aid of linebacker Darrin Trieb, who has led the Big Ten in solo tackles for the past two years.

Central Michigan, Toledo and Eastern Michigan all appear ready to make strong bids for the conference crown. Central Michigan returns nine defensive starters from last year's 5-5-1 team. The success of the offense hinges on running back John Hood, who missed last season with a knee injury. Toledo's new coach Nick Saban inherits eight returning starters from the conference's leading offense. Saban, formerly defensive coordinator for Michigan State under George Perles and most recently defensive backfield coach for the Houston Oilers, will go to work on the Rockets' defense. Eastern Michigan can make a run at the M.A.C. title if coach Jim Harkema finds a replacement for quarterback Tom Sullivan. Defensively, the Hurons will try to make up with aggressiveness what they lack in experience. Western Michigan finished conference play at 3–5 last season, but four of those setbacks were by a single point. Quarterback Brad Tayles is the key to the Broncos' success. Ball State, last year's conference champion, has lost M.A.C. Player of the Year David Riley at quarterback and three-time M.A.C. Defensive Player of the Year Greg Garnica at linebacker. Tailback Bernie Parmalee, holder of BSU's all-time career rushing mark, returns for his senior season.

•

Notre Dame has enough talent to field three good Division I teams. The Irish will batt?e for the national championship if they win their opening game against Michigan and beat their nemesis, Miami, in October. Northern Illinois will have an impressive won-lost record for the second straight season but may again miss a bowl bid due to its weak schedule. Louisville is another team that will rack up the wins but may miss a bowl bid because its schedule is soft.

The traditional Big Two of the Big Eight is now Three, with Colorado equaling and even surpassing Nebraska and Oklahoma. Iowa State will put a potent offense on the field, but there are questions on defense. Coach Jim Walden is particularly concerned about a lack of experienced linebackers. Junior Chris Pedersen is Walden's pick to replace two-year starter Bret Oberg at quarterback. Walden thinks his offensive line will be better than last year's, despite the loss of Keith Sims, now in the N.F.L. The jewel in Walden's offense is Playboy All-America Blaise Bryant, the leading returning rusher in the nation. Coach Bob Stull's first season at Missouri was rocky, with the Tigers managing only two victories. With a year to assimilate Stull's pro-set offense, quarterback Kent Kiefer should post impressive numbers this season. Wide receiver Linzy Collins and Playboy All-America tight end Tim Bruton will be two of his targets. Several junior college transfers may be the key to solving the Tigers' defensive problems. Free safety Niu Sale was defensive player of the decade in his California junior college league. After consecutive ten-win seasons, Oklahoma State slumped to 4–7 last year. Losing running backs of the caliber of Thurman Thomas, who led the Cowboys' attack in 1987, and Barry Sanders, the Heisman winner in 1988, contributed to the fall-off. The fact that the program is in the middle of a three-year probation barring the school from TV and bowl appearances has a negative effect as well. This season, coach Pat Jones faces the problem of replacing quarterback Mike Gundy, the Big Eight's all-time leading passer. Sophomore Earl Wheeler is heir apparent. Kansas racked up four wins last season and called it a success. The Jayhawks will have an improved defense, thanks to linebacker Curtis Moore, who missed last season with an injury. Junior tailback Tony Sands totaled 1000-plus yards rushing last season. The Jayhawks are improving, though their record won't show it this season after nonconference games with Virginia, Louisville and Miami. The schedule maker was kinder to Kansas State, which has five of its first six games at home. Coach Bill Snyder's squad has depth at quarterback, plus glue-fingered wide receiver Michael Smith.

The Southwest Conference is improved top to bottom. However, despite coaching changes at both schools, Houston and Arkansas are still the favorites. Texas A&M may challenge if running back Darren Lewis can avoid injuries and get back to his 1988 form. Baylor coach Grant Teaff has installed a new I-formation veer offense that puts a strong emphasis on the running game and cuts down on turnovers. He expects his new offense to develop slowly; in the meantime, he will rely on a strong defense led by tackle Santana Dotson. Texas Tech's Spike Dykes won Southwest Conference Coach of the Year honors last season after the Red Raiders surprised everyone except Dykes by finishing 9–3, capped by a 49–21 victory over Duke in the Ail-American Bowl. Unfortunately for Dykes, nine of last season's offensive starters—among them running back James Gray, who gained more than 1500 yards—are gone. Tech's non-conference opponents include Ohio State and Miami. The Texas Longhorns had some high points last year. They whipped Oklahoma for the first time since 1983, then stunned unbeaten Arkansas in Fayetteville. However, everything turned sour as the 'Horns finished 5–6, their second losing season in a row. Passer Peter Gardere, who was effective when healthy, returns, along with ?eceiver Johnny Walker. Defensively, linebacker Brian Jones and end Oscar Giles are Texas' leaders. Opening games against Penn State and Colorado condemn the Longhorns to a slow start. Texas Christian's permeable defense allows too many points to give the Horned Frogs much of a chance. However, coach Jim Wacker's run-and-shoot offense will score points of its own, particularly with two promising candidates at quarterback—Matt Vogler and Leon Clay. Roosevelt Collins at end is TCU's lone standout on defense. An improved Rice team will surprise a few opponents this season. The Owls, who haven't had a winning record in 27 years, have a brilliant quarterback in Donald Hollas. Receiver Eric Henley—the brother of Darryl and Thomas, both with the Los Angeles Rams—had 81 receptions last season. Southern Methodist coach Forrest Gregg proved last season that there is life after the death penalty. After an N.C.A.A. football embargo of two years, Gregg fielded a team of freshmen and sophomores, only seven of whom had ever appeared in a college football game. "A lot of people said we wouldn't win a game for three years," Gregg recalls. By season's end, not only had the Mustangs won two games, they had almost recorded one of college football's greatest upsets, having led ninth-ranked Arkansas in the fourth quarter. After playing all those underclassmen last year, Gregg now has a maturing crew ready for 1990.

Washington and Arizona will vie for the conference title, while Southern Cal plays an unaccustomed game of catch-up in a well-balanced Pac 10. Oregon will make some noise if Bill Musgrave, one of the nation's better quarterbacks, stays free from the injuries that hampered him in his freshman and sophomore years. Coach Rich Brooks, who coached the Ducks to an 8–4 record last year, is hoping that Ngalu Kelemeni can replace Derek Loville, Oregon's all-time leading rusher, at tailback. Quarterback Paul Justin of Arizona State has the arm strength, field presence and height (6'5") that make pro scouts drool. Coach Larry Marmie's biggest headache is a defense that finished last in the Pac 10, despite the presence of Playboy All-America safety Nathan LaDuke. In 1989, perennial national powerhouse UCLA experienced its second losing season (3-7-1) in the past 18 years. Coach Terry Donahue made several coaching changes in the off season, notably the rehiring of offensive coordinator Homer Smith, who spent the past two years at Alabama. The Bruins retain sophomore quarterback Bret Johnson but lack experience elsewhere on offense. The defense should be stronger, particularly in the backfield, where Eric Turner and Matt Darby are the leaders. The Bruins' record will be held down by a tough out-of-conference schedule that includes Oklahoma and Michigan. Washington State's Cougars know offense. In the Eighties, WSU's offense generated more than 4000 total yards in a season eight times. Even with the departure of running back Steve Broussard, the 1990 version should do as well. Brad Gossen and Aaron Garcia will share quarterbacking duties, while tailback Rich Swinton, who gained more than 1000 yards in 1988, returns for his senior year. The Cougars are youthful along the defensive line. With an improved team, five home games and a favorable nonconference schedule, Oregon State should have its first winning season in 19 years. Receivers Maurice Wilson and Jason Kent are excellent and quarterback Matt Booher, who started six games last year, has an accurate arm. Coach Dave Kragthorpe is extremely high on defensive tackle Esera Tuaolo. Stanford's murderous schedule makes an improvement over last season's 3–8 record improbable. It opens with Colorado, UCLA and Notre Dame before facing their regular Pac 10 slate. Running back Jon Volpe, who missed most of last season with injuries after gaining more than 1000 yards in 1988, returns. Coach Dennis Green, Bill Walsh's assistant both at Stanford and with the 49ers, realiz?s what it takes to win football games and probably realizes he won't see many Ws this year.

•

The W.A.C. will probably not be decided until the final game of the regular season on December first, when Brigham Young visits Hawaii. Wyoming, attempting to rebound from a disappointing 1989 season, is a solid choice for the number-three spot. Air Force, which next to BYU has been the W.A.C.'s most successful football franchise (six bowl appearances in the Eighties), will miss diminutive Dee Dowis. Dowis graduated after setting an N.C.A.A. record for most career yards rushing by a quarterback (3612). The leading candidate to run the Falcons' wishbone is junior Ron Gray, who came into the program as a quarterback but, because Dowis had a lock on that job, rotated at halfback and returned kicks. Gray has 4.4 speed; it remains to be seen how well he'll make those all-important option decisions. Only four starters are back from last year's defense, the best being cornerback Eric Faison. Pro scouts will keep a close eye on San Diego State quarterback Dan McGwire, brother of the Oakland Athletics' Mark, this season. In 1989, his per-game average of 285 yards total offense ranked him fifth in the nation. At 6'8", Dan has no trouble seeing over his offensive line. If coach Al Luginbill can improve a defense that allowed opponents more than four touchdowns per game, the Aztecs may surprise. Former Ohio State coach Earl Bruce has found a home at Colorado State and is busy trying to transform the Rams into winners. He came close last season (5-5-1). Eight offensive starters, including first-team A11-W.A.C. running back Tony Alford, will suit up. Mike Gimenez and Kevin Verdugo, a transfer from Kansas, will battle for the Q.B. spot. Road games against Arkansas, Arizona State and conference rivals Air Force, Hawaii and BYU will stall Bruce's drive for a winning record. Utah's 1989 quarterback Scott Mitchell was yet another junior who decided to pass up his senior year for the N.F.L. dollar. Mitchell was probably frustrated by playing for a team that scored lots of points (365) but allowed even more (524). The Utes have hired a new coach, Ron McBride, who wants his defense to punish opponents. "We want players who will light you up when they hit you," he says. Without an improved defense, it will still be lights out for Utah.

Fresno State has the best team in the conference and Cal State Long Beach, with the hiring of venerable George Allen as coach, the best story. But Allen is only one of five new head coaches in the Big West. In 1989, San Jose State gave Claude Gilbert a new five-year contract that reportedly called for Gilbert to emphasize recruiting high school players rather than rely on junior college players, as he often had in the past. After he signed 21 transfers and no high schoolers last February, the university relieved him of his coaching duties. N.C.A.A. violations were also rumored to have played a role in Gilbert's demise, as did San Jose State's feeble 14 percent graduation rate of football players during his reign. In April, with one week of spring practice remaining, Terry Shea, formerly offensive coordinator with the University of California, took over. Despite the turmoil, the Spartans may still have one of the better teams in the conference. Running back Sheldon Canley, second in the nation in all-purpose yards last season, and four veteran starters on the offensive line should give SJU plenty of firepower. The Spartans' defense, with seven seasoned starters, must avoid giving up the big plays that plagued them last year. Utah State expects to have its best team in coach Chuck Shelton's five-year tenure. Linebacking and pass defense are the Aggies' strong suits. By the way, wouldn't it be a good idea for Utah State and New Mexico State to battle it out once and for all for exclusive rights to the Aggies' nickname in the Big West? Jim Strong takes over the reins at Nevada–Las Vegas. Strong?amp;mdash;most recently Lou Holtz's offensive coordinator at Notre Dame—wasn't intimidated by UNLV's bad-boy image, its success in basketball or its lackluster history in Division I football. Given a chance to recruit, he should make the Rebels a contender.

Here's hoping your team wins.

Top 20 Teams

1. Miami..........11–0

2. Notre Dame..........10–1

3. Colorado..........11–1

4. Florida State..........10–1

5. Nebraska..........10–1

6. Michigan..........9–2

7. Virginia..........9–2

8. Auburn..........9–2

9. Houston..........9–2

10. Tennessee..........9–3

11. Washington..........8–3

12. Syracuse..........9–3

13. Ohio State..........8–3

14. Brigham Young..........9–3

15. Clemson..........8–3

16. Arizona..........8–3

17. Oklahoma..........8–3

18. Arkansas..........8–3

19. Illinois..........7–4

20. Texas A&M..........8–4

Possible breakthroughs: Alabama (7–4), Fresno St. (10–1), Georgia Tech (8–3), Hawaii (9–3), Northern Illinois (9–2), Penn St. (7–4), Michigan St. (7–4), Louisville (8–3), West Virginia (7–4), Pittsburgh (7–4), Wyoming (7–5), USC (7–5).

The 1990 Playboy

All-America Team

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy's College Football Coach of the Year is Johnny Majors. Now beginning his 14th year at the University of Tennessee, Majors has a career record of 150-97-8. Last year, his Volunteers were 11–1, including a 31–27 win over Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl. Currently president of the American Football Coaches Association, Majors is a National Football Foundation Hall-of-Famer for his achievements as a triple-threat back for Tennessee in the Fifties. This is the second time Majors has received the Playboy Coach of the Year Award; the first was in 1975, when he was at Pittsburgh.

Offense

Craig Erickson—Quarterback, 6'3", 196 pounds, Miami, senior. Led the Hurricanes to a national championship last season. Sixth on Miami's career touchdown list with 24.

Blaise Bryant—Running back, 6'1", 200, Iowa State, senior. Leading returning rusher in the nation, with 1516 yards last season. Scored an ISU-record 19 touchdowns.

Mike Mayweather—Running back, 5'8", 190, United States Military Academy, senior. Set season record and a career rushing mark for Army, surpassing Glenn Davis.

Tim Bruton—Tight end, 6'4", 247, Missouri, senior. Has 66 career receptions for 926 yards and will climb into the Tigers' list of top-ten receivers this season.

Manny Hazard—Wide receiver, 5'9", 170, Houston, senior. College football's leading receiver last season with 142 catches for 1689 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Courtney Hawkins—Wide receiver, 5'9", 180, Michigan State, junior. Set MSU record in 1989 with 60 catches for 1080 yards.

Ed King—Offensive lineman, 6'4", 284, Auburn, junior. Third Auburn sophomore ever to make All-America; he repeats this year.

Antone Davis—Offensive lineman, 6'4", 310, Tennessee, senior. Part of the line that set school record for yardage per game (408.5).

John Flannery—Center, 6'4", 300, Syracuse, senior. Coach Dick MacPherson says Flannery "may be the best offensive lineman Syracuse has ever had."

Mark Vander Poel—Offensive lineman, 6'8", 305, Colorado, senior. All-Big Eight and honorable mention All-America last year.

Dean Dingman—Offensi?e lineman, 6'3", 292, Michigan, senior. Voted outstanding Wolverines lineman of the year by his team.

Raghib Ismail—Kick returner, 5'10", 175, Notre Dame, junior. "Rocket" had a 29.2-yard kick-return average last season. (Not pictured.)

Jason Hanson—Place kicker, 6'1", 175, Washington State, junior. Successful on 21 of 27 field-goal attempts last season, including a 58-yarder.

Defense

David Rocker—Defensive lineman, 6'4", 264, Auburn, senior. Had 80 tackles (14 for losses) last season.

Moe Gardner—Defensive lineman, 6'2", 250, Illinois, senior. The Illini defensive M.V.P. was an Outland Trophy finalist.

Russell Maryland—Defensive lineman, 6'2", 273, Miami, senior. Made 170 tackles over the past two seasons for the Hurricanes.

Alonzo Spellman—Defensive lineman, 6'7", 270, Ohio State, sophomore. Had 49 tackles, including ten for losses, as a freshman last year.

Huey Richardson—Linebacker, 6'5", 236, Florida, senior. Twelve and a half sacks, 22'h tackles for losses last season. Has been switched to down lineman.

Darrick Brownlow—Linebacker, 5'10", 233, Illinois, senior. Made an astonishing 292 tackles over the past two seasons.

Alfred Williams—Linebacker, 6'6", 230, Colorado, senior; 1989 Big Eight defensive player of the year.

Reggie Cooper—Defensive back, 6'3", 205, Nebraska, senior. Led Big Eight in interceptions last season.

Nathan LaDuke—Defensive back, 5'11", 195, Arizona State, senior. Had 99 tackles last year; intercepted Houston's Andre Ware three times in one game.

Todd Lyght—Defensive back, 6'1", 184, Notre Dame, senior. One of three finalists for 1989's Jim Thorpe Award. (Not pictured.)

Tripp Welborne—Defensive back, 6'1", 201, Michigan, senior. Had 80 tackles last season. One was the crucial fourth-and-goal stop that preserved the Wolverines' win over Michigan State.

Tom Rouen—Punter, 6'3", 215, Colorado, senior. Led the nation last season with 45.9-yard average.

"By the end, FSU may have been the best team in the nation. Crunch time comes in October."

Rest Of The Best

Quarterbacks:Paul Justin (Arizona State), Dorian Hagan (Colorado), Ty Detmer (Brigham Young), Todd Marinovich (Southern Cal), Bill Musgrave (Oregon), Shawn Moore (Virginia), Dan McGwire (San Diego State), Gary Hollingsworth (Alabama), Alex Van Pelt (Pittsburgh), Stacey Robinson (Northern Illinois), Greg Frey (Ohio State), Howard Gasser (Texas-El Paso)

Running Backs:Chuck Weatherspoon (Houston), Eric Bieniemy (Colorado), Darren Lewis (Texas A&M), Chuck Webb (Tennessee), Curvin Richards (Pittsburgh), Harvey Williams (Louisiana State), Matt Bellini (Brigham Young), Ricky Ervins (Southern Cal), Randy Baldwin (Mississippi), Tony Alford (Colorado State), Bob Christian (Northwestern), Sheldon Canley (San Jose State), Aaron Craver (Fresno State)

Receivers:Herman Moore (Virginia), Wesley Carroll (Miami), Carl Pickens (Tennessee), Jeff Graham (Ohio State), Derek Brown (Notre Dame), Lawrence Dawsey (Florida State), Lamonde Russell (Alabama), Eric Henley (Rice), Michael Smith (Kansas State), Richard Buchanan (Northwestern), Maurice Wilson (Oregon State), Chris Smith (Brigham Young), Mike Geroux (Brown), Rick Isaiah (Toledo), Sean Foster (Cal State Long Beach), Bruce McGonnigal (Virginia), Mark Chmura (Boston College), Ed McCaffrey (Stanford)

Offensive Linemen:Joe Garten (Colorado), Mark Tucker (Southern Cal), Mike Sullivan (Miami), Greg Skrepenak (Michigan), Eric Moten (Michigan State), Stacy Long (Clemson), Darryl Jenkins (Georgia Tech), Terrill Chatman, Roger Shultz (Alabama), Mike Sullivan (Texas Christian), ?urtis Lovelace (Illinois), Dale Wolfley (West Virginia), Darren Shoulders (Tulane), Ricky Byrd (Mississippi State), Bob Whitfield (Stanford), Joe Valerio (Pennsylvania)

Defensive Linemen:Chris Zorich (Notre Dame), Mel Agee (Illinois), Scott Evans (Oklahoma), Mitch Donahue (Wyoming), Santana Dotson (Baylor), Esera Tuaolo (Oregon State), Shane Collins (Arizona State), Jim Johnson (Iowa), Kenyatta Rush (Temple), Joel Dickson (California), Eric Schaller (Colorado State), Eric Poderys (Pennsylvania), Kelvin Pritchett (Mississippi), Mike Flores (Louisville), John Bell (New Mexico), Roosevelt Collins (Texas Christian)

Linebackers:Kanavis McGhee (Colorado), Maurice Crum (Miami), Michael Stone-breaker (Notre Dame), Mark Sander (Louisville), Levon Kirkland, Doug Brewster (Clemson), Darrin Trieb (Purdue), Mark Odom (Hawaii), Scott Ross (Southern Cal), Theron Ellis, Steve Grant (West Virginia), Charles Rowe (Texas Tech), Dwight Holiier (North Carolina), William Thomas (Texas A&M), Morris Lewis (Georgia), Carlos Jenkins (Michigan State), Reggie Stewart (Mississippi State), Robert Jones (East Carolina), Pepper Jenkins (Cal State Long Beach), Mike Croel (Nebraska), Kirk Carruthers (Florida State), Jay Lee (Pennsylvania)

Defensive Backs:Ken Swilling (Georgia Tech), Jesse Campbell, Fernandus Vinson (North Carolina State), Louis Riddick (Pittsburgh), Richard Fain (Florida), Marlon Primous, Henry Jones (Illinois), Mike Dumas (Indiana), Eric Turner (UCLA), Robert O'Neal (Clemson), Sammy Walker (Texas Tech), Kevin Smith (Texas A&M), Bob Navarro (Eastern Michigan), Darrell Whitmore (West Virginia), Leon Patterson (Cal State Long Beach)

Place Kickers:Cary Blanchard (Oklahoma State), Collin Mackie (South Carolina), Jeff Shudak (Iowa State), Philip Doyle (Alabama), Robbie Keen (California), John Ivanic (Northern Illinois), Chris Gardocki (Clemson), Carlos Huerta (Miami), Jason Elam (Hawaii)

Punters:Robbie Keen (California), Greg Hertzog (West Virginia), Cris Shale (Bowling Green State)

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement in the classroom as well as on the football field. Nominated by their universities, candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their collegiate scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The winner attends Playboy's pre-season All-America Weekend—held this year at the Sheraton Bal Harbour Hotel in Bal Harbour, Florida—receives a bronzed commemorative medallion and is included in our All-America team photograph. In addition, Playboy awards $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's university.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete is Chris Howard of the Air Force Academy. Howard, ? starting running back in the Falcons' high-powered wishbone offense, averaged more than four yards per carry last season. He has an over-all grade-point average of 3.7, has made the superintendent's list for three years and carries a military-performance average of 3.5—a mark military personnel at the academy say is "almost unheard of." Howard's major is political science, but his ambition is to fly.

Honorable mention: Pat Jackson (Bowling Green State), Smith W. Holland (Kansas), Donzel Leggett (Purdue), Tim Luke (Colorado State), Mike Welch (Baylor), Greg Lahr (Kentucky), Toby Heaton (Michigan State), James Jones (Oregon State), Darin Kehler (Yale), Donald Hollas (Rice), StefenScotton (Georgia Tech), Kyle Stroh (Cincinnati), Tony Robertson (Mississippi State), Frank Schenk (Navy), Pat Aragon (Pacific), Mike Hopkins (Illinois), Bill Musgrave (Oregon), Todd Sandroni (Mississippi), Keith Arnold (East Carolina), Lance Pavlas (Texas A&M), Dave Roberts (Florida State).

East Independents

Syracuse..........9–3

Pittsburgh..........7–4

West Virginia...?......7–4

Penn State..........7–4

Army..........6–5

Navy..........6–5

Boston College..........4–7

Rutgers..........3–8

Temple..........2–9

Ivy League

Yale..........8–2

Harvard..........7–3

Princeton..........6–4

Dartmouth..........5–5

Pennsylvania..........5–5

Brown..........3–7

Cornell..........3–7

Columbia..........2–8

Southeastern Conference

Auburn..........9–2

Tennessee..........9–3

Alabama..........7–4

Louisiana State..........7–4

Florida..........6–5

Mississippi..........6–5

Georgia..........6–5

Kentucky..........6–5

Mississippi State..........5–6

Vanderbilt..........2–9

Atlantic Coast Conference

Virginia..........9–2

Clemson..........8–3

Georgia Tech..........8–3

North Carolina State..........6–5

Duke..........6–5

Maryland..........4–7

North Carolina..........3–8

Wake Forest..........3–8

South Independents

Miami..........11–0

Florida State..........10–1

South Carolina..........6–5

Virginia Tech..........6–5

Southern Mississippi..........6–5

East Carolina..........6–5

Tulane..........6–5

Memphis State..........4–7

Big Ten

Michigan..........9–2

Ohio State..........8–3

Illinois..........7–4

Michigan State..........7–4

Iowa..........6–5

Wisconsin..........5–6

Indiana..........5–6

Minnesota..........3–8

Purdue..........3–8

Northwestern..........1–10

Mid-American Conference

Central Michigan..........7–4

Toledo..........7–4

Eastern Michigan..........6–5

Western Michigan..........5–6

Ball State..........5–6

Bowling Green State..........4–6

Miami of Ohio..........3–8

Kent State..........2–9

Ohio University..........2–9

Midwest Independents

Notre Dame..........10–1

Northern Illinois..........9–2

Louisville..........8–3

Cincinnati..........2–9

Big Eight

Colorado..........11–1

Nebraska..........10–1

Oklahoma..........8–3

Iowa State..........6–5

Missouri..........4–7

Oklahoma State..........4–7

Kansas..........3–8

Kansas State..........3–8

Southwest Conference

Houston..........9–2

Arkansas..........8–3

Texas A&M..........84

Baylor..........7–4

Texas Tech..........6–5

Texas..........5–6

Texas Christian..........4–7

Rice..........4–7

Southern Methodist..........4–7

Pacific 10

Washington..........8–3

Arizona..........8–3

Southern California..........75

Oregon..........7–4

Arizona State..........6–5

UCLA..........6–5

Washington State..........5–6

Oregon State..........5–6

Stanford..........3–8

California..........3–8

Western Athletic Conference

Brigham Young..........9–3

Hawaii..........9–3

Wyoming..........7–5

Air Force..........7–4

San Diego State..........6–5

Colorado State..........6–6

Utah..........3–8

Texas–El Paso..........3–8

New Mexico..........3–9

Big West

Fresno State..........10–1

Cal State Long Beach..........6–5

San Jose State..........6–5

Utah State..........6–5

Nevada–Las Vegas..........5–6

Cal State Fullerton..........4–8

Pacific..........3–8

New Mexico State..........2–9