The Price is Right

Your name may have gone up on the office door, but that doesn't mean you have to cash in a six-month CD to look smart. Moderately priced $395-to-$500 suits have come of age--savvy executives are discovering that they don't have to flaunt megabuck three-piecers or double-breasteds to be taken as serious corporate players. True, you may not get hand-constructed jackets, authentic horn buttons or fabrics as luxurious as cashmere, but the mostly wool and wool-blend suits feel right at home power-lunching with the status imports. Look for designer labels in cuts that range from two-button single-breasted to the newest three-button or six-button double-breasted styles. For a bit of panache, swap the vest of a charcoal or navy three-piece suit with a plaid vest, or accent a colorful shirt with a slightly eccentric tie. And remember, pinstripes will still be in style long after you've settled into the executive suite.

