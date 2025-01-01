Morgan Fox, Miss December, 1990

In the not-so-distant future, when genetic engineers begin designing a human chassis, Morgan Fox may find work as the blueprint. Miss December's nearly six-foot frame is cradled by toned muscle groups she tends daily in the British Columbia gym where she works as a personal trainer. When this energetic sportswoman says, "I love cardio," she's not talking of some lost Italian love but of her passion for cardiovascular exercise. She also skis ("I taught myself," she says of her latest kick, slalom racing. "It's pretty easy"). As a youngster in Kamloops, B.C., she was a rodeo contestant (steer roping, barrel racing) and she still rides Scooter, a quarter horse/Thoroughbred crossbreed, regularly. And every day, without fail, she goes through her paces at the gym: warm-up stretches, stationary biking, weight training, making the machine circuit, sit-ups, leg lifts—you name it. "I like to push myself to the limit," she says, "just to see what I can do."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Morgan Fox

Bust: 38

Waist: 24

Hips: 34

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 126

Birth Date: May 28, 1970

Birthplace: Prince George, B.C.

Ambitions: To become a successful actress and to further my education in the arts.

Turn-ons: Sushi, working out, riding my motorcycle and horse, being with my man!

Turn-offs: Rude people, fatty food, environmental polluters and people who do drugs.

Beauty Tips: Always be real to yourself and your inner beauty will shine through.

Thinking Big: Whatever I want to achieve, mentally or physically, all I have to do is reach into my heart and make it happen.

Night Moves: A good old-fashioned date–dinner and a movie–is enough to make me happy.

Mr. Right: Looks into my eyes and finds out who I am, not just what I look like!