Playboy's College Basketball Preview

The sounds of practice at Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, seem much the same as any other season. Sneakers squealing on hardwood, the grunts of young men as they push, pivot and soar, the sharp sting of the practice whistle. To many, though, the bounce of the ball is hollow this fall, because the best team in college basketball, the reigning national champion, has been dethroned before the season's first jump ball.

This past July, the N.C.A.A. banned the University of Nevada-Las Vegas from post-season play for violations that occurred in 1977. The long delay grew out of a legal dispute between UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian and the N.C.A.A., which ultimately dropped its injunction of Tarkanian in favor of a ban on post-season play. An appeal, filed by the university with the N.C.A.A. as we go to press, seems to have little chance of success.

It may have been the right punishment for the university and its rambunctious coach, but it cheated millions of basketball fans out of the excitement of watching the Runnin' Rebels' bid to defend their national championship. And for Larry Johnson—last season's brightest star and a Playboy All-America this year—who passed up at least $1,000,000 by electing to remain in school rather than declare himself for the N.B.A. draft, the punishment seemed especially severe.

While Nevada-Las Vegas won't make it to Indianapolis and the Final Four, its run-and-gun style, which has become the sine qua non of college play, most certainly will. From Loyola Mary-mount to Memphis State to Georgia Tech, it's shoot first and ask questions later. And who's to complain? Last season featured more end-to-end thrills and last-second heart-pounding finishes than any in memory.

So let's run our own fast break through college basketball. By the way, we've still given UNLV the number-one ranking, because we think they're still the best team in the nation.

American South

Louisiana red sauce is hot, and so is competition in the American South, an increasingly tough small conference that gets its first automatic N.C.A.A. tournament bid this year. Southwestern Louisiana, New Orleans and Louisiana Tech, all winners of 20 or more games last season, are tighdy matched. Southwestern Louisiana's Kevin Brooks is the conference's most prolific scorer (20.1 points per game) and Aaron Mitchell was the second leading assist man in the nation last season. The Rajin' Cajuns shot third best in the nation (8.7 average per game) from the three-point line. Louisiana Tech, which started 16-3 last season only to finish 20-8, will again rely on 6'6" forward Anthony Dade (18.1 p.p.g.). Coach Jerry Loyd will count on junior college transfers Eric Brown and Ron Ellis to help diversify the Bulldogs' attack. New Orleans, which signed 6'8" forward Melvin Simon, Louisiana's most highly recruited high school player, consistendy overachieves under third-year coach Tim Floyd.

Atlantic Coast

You'd think making your third straight trip to the Final Four and four in the past five years would spell satisfaction for coach Mike Krzyzewski and his Duke Blue Devils. Duke's success gave Coach K. about as much satisfaction as Denver Broncos coach Dan Reeves got from three frustrating trips to the Super Bowl: none. Getting blown out 103–73 by UNLV's Runnin' Rebels, the most lopsided loss in N.C.A.A. title-game history, didn't exactly promote a sense of accomplishment.

But Coach K. is a product of the Midwest (Chicago), a hard-working guy who did his apprenticeship under the other Coach K. (Bob Knight) when the two were at Army. If four trips didn't get the job done, perhaps the fifth will.

The Blue Devils will miss center Alaa Abdelnaby and three-point shooting guard Phil Henderson, both of whom have graduated to the N.B.A. Instead, they'll rely on 6'11" Christian Laettner, who averaged 16.3 p.p.g., and point guard Bobby Hurley. Guard Bill McCaffrey is an excellent three-point shooter. Grant Hill, a 6'7" freshman, will contribute immediately.

Georgia Tech, the other A.C.C. team to reach last season's Final Four, will lack two thirds of Lethal Weapon 3, Dennis Scott and Brian Oliver, both lost to the N.B.A. But Playboy All-America guard Kenny Anderson, a superstar looking for a nickname, decided to stick around for at least one more year, giving coach Bobby Cremins dreams of another Final Four. Without Scott, who never met a three-point shot he didn't like, Tech will be more inside oriented. Matt Geiger, a seven-foot transfer from Auburn, and 6'10" Ivano Newbill will join 6'10" Malcolm Mackey under the boards. If Anderson stays around until these guys develop, they could make Cremins' dream come true.

North Carolina's Dean Smith would like to have Coach K.'s Final Four problem. The Tar Heels haven't made the quartet since 1982, when Michael Jordan was still considered an ordinary human. Smith, in his 30th year of coaching, calls last season's team good but inconsistent. This year, he'll rely on three returning seniors, Rick Fox (16.2 p.p.g.), 6'10" Pete Chilcutt and point guard King Rice, to provide stability while younger players develop. Seven-foot Eric Montross is the Tar Heels' most heralded recruit since J. R. Reid.

New Virginia coach Jeff Jones won't agonize over selecting his starting five, since all return from last year. The 30-year-old Jones, who played for the Cavaliers only eight years ago, replaced Terry Holland, who became athletic director at Davidson College. Forward Bryant Stith (20.8 p.p.g.) and guard John Crotty (16 p.p.g.) are Jones's two best players.

Jim Valvano, North Carolina State's version of (continued on page 212)College Basketball Preview(continued from page 138) "The Mouth of the South," has taken his routine to the broadcast booth, leaving the coaching chores to replacement Les Robinson. An ardent advocate of the three-point shot, Robinson's East Tennessee State team finished second in the nation in three-point shooting last season. Robinson says only that he'll favor a "winning style" at State. But with players as talented from the outside as guards Rodney Monroe (23.2 p.p.g.) and Chris Corchiani (13.1 p.p.g.), expect the Wolf-pack to launch frequently from the bonusphere.

While everyone else in the league was reading his press clippings last season, Clemson won the conference title. Center Elden Campbell is gone, leaving the paint patrol to 6'11" Dale Davis (15.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game). The Tigers are a little too kittenish to play with the big cats.

The success of Wake Forest's season may be determined by how well guard Robert Siler can recover from his second major knee injury. The undersized Deacons, who led the A.C.C. in rebounding last season, get strong forward play from 6'8" Chris King (16.1 p.p.g.) and Anthony Tucker. Two freshmen, Randolph Childress and Rodney Rogers, should both see action early.

Maryland's basketball program continues under a dark cloud. Coach Lefty Driesell departed in the wake of Len Bias' cocaine-induced death. Coach Bob Wade, Driesell's successor, left in the midst of an N.C.A.A. investigation. Now the basketball program begins serving two years of N.C.A.A. probation. The Terps will forget their woes by playing fast-break, run-till-you-drop basketball.

Atlantic Ten

Coach John Chaney has had a great run at Temple, leading the Owls to a 192–61 record since he took over the program in 1982. With last season's Atlantic Ten championship in his pocket and all five starters returning, Chaney is likely to add another pearl of a season to his string of successes. Guard Mark Macon, Temple's mainstay, returns for his senior year, and Chaney has enough other talent to take the load off his star. "[Macon] will move into a comfort area where there will not be so much demanded of him," says the coach. His optimism is based on the expected emergence of Vic Carstarphen at point guard. Seven-footer Donald Hodge should improve on his 15.1-p.p.g. average. And when all else fails, Macon, already with 1926 career points, stands ready to take control. Rutgers, an 18-game winner last season under coach Bob Wenzel, returns four starters, including 6'8" Keith Hughes (18.8 p.p.g., 8.2 r.p.g.). Wenzel has added two 6'9" transfers, Brent Dabbs and Andre Lamareaux. Massachusetts pushed Temple to the limit in the conference-championship game before falling 53-51. The Minutemen, under coach John Calipari, had their first winning season (17–14) since 1977–1978. Guard Jim McCoy (20.7 p.p.g.) is Calipari's main man. West Virginia returns everyone from last season's squad except point guard Steve Berger. Coach Gale Catlett has a major talent waiting in the wings, freshman Mike Boyd, who averaged more than 23 p.p.g. in high school. Two guard Tracy Shelton (17.8 p.p.g.) is the Mountaineers' top returning scorer. Rhode Island will miss Kenny Green in the middle. Green led the nation last season with 4.69 blocks per game. Guard Eric Leslie (23 p.p.g.) will have to excel from the outside. Penn State had a very successful season last year under Bruce Parkhill. The Nittany Lions won 25 games and finished third in the N.I.T. tourney. Four starters return, but lost is last season's leading scorer, 6'9" Ed Fogell (15.3 p.p.g.).

Big East

A better name for the Big East might be the Conference of the Unexpected. Two years ago, Seton Hall, not expected to finish in the top half of the conference, came within two Rumeal Robinson free throws of the N.C.A.A. championship against Michigan. Last season, Connecticut, a team picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference, beat Seton Hall, Georgetown and Syracuse on consecutive days to win the Big East tournament and just missed the Final Four on a last-second overtime shot against Duke. This season, five of the conference's nine teams (Connecticut, Syracuse, Georgetown, St. John's and Pittsburgh) look like solid contenders for the crown and top-25 rankings. That leaves Villanova, Providence, Seton Hall and Boston College with the chance to take a run at a national championship.

It's unlikely that Connecticut will be able to repeat its awesome 31-win total of last season and take another Big East championship. Point guard Tate George is now a New Jersey Net and Nadav Henefeld, number two in the nation last season as a freshman in steals, is playing pro ball in Israel. The Huskies will still play the same version of coach Jim Calhoun's swarming defense, which covered for some surprisingly weak offensive numbers last season (44.9 percent from the floor and 66.4 percent from the free-throw line).

Syracuse, 26-7 last season and a third-round tournament victim of Minnesota, loses some great players and returns others. N.B.A. number-one draft pick Derrick Coleman and the flashy Stephen Thompson are gone. However, Playboy All-America Billy Owens and 6'10" LeRon Ellis are back to lead coach Jim Boeheim's frustrated pursuit of a national championship. Ellis, hidden in Coleman's shadow last season, must up his scoring and rebound production. The Orangemen had better talent than chemistry last season.

At Georgetown, Alonzo Mourning and coach John Thompson both took a pass on a chance to play in the N.B.A. Mourning, a two-time Playboy All-America, is committed to getting his college degree before turning pro. Thompson, who was offered a generous financial package to take over the Denver Nuggets, wasn't ready to give up the college game. The combination ol Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo, also a Playboy All-America, gives the Hoyas two of the best defensive big men in the history of college basketball. Together, they helped Georgetown lead the nation in rebounding margin (10.8) while holding opponents to a 37 percent shooting average. With guards Mark Tillmon and Dwayne Bryant gone, Thompson's biggest concerns are the Hoyas' floor game and outside shooting.

St. John's Malik Sealy, a 6'8" junior forward, has scored more than 1000 points in just two seasons, putting him in the company of former Redmen Chris Mullin and Walter Berry. Coach Lou Carnesecca, who confused opponents by wearing a dizzying variety of garish sweaters, also recruited some outstanding players to join Sealy and the rest of his veterans. Shawnelle Scott, a 6'11" forward out of New York City, should see plenty of action. Continued improvement from 6'11" center Robert Werdann could make the Redmen very tough.

With four seniors in the line-up, this is the year for coach Paul Evans' Pittsburgh team to take its shot at a Big East crown and post-season success. The Panthers to watch are forward Brian Shorter (20.6 p.p.g.) and guard Jason Matthews (19.1 p.p.g.). Guard Sean Miller, who sat out last season as a medical redshirt, and Chris McNeal, academically ineligible, should give the Panthers the depth they missed.

If you're looking for a Big East dark horse. Providence fits the bill. Coach Rick Barnes lost four starters from last season's squad, including guard Carlton Screen. However, Barnes had a banner recruiting year, picking up Ken McDonald, a first-team junior college All-America, and outstanding high schoolers Troy Brown, Dickie Simpkins, Robert Phelps and Michael Smith.

Big Eight

One of the big stories in college basketball last season was the play of coach Roy Williams' Kansas team. Without a superstar—or, for that matter, any player averaging even 15 p.p.g.—the Jayhawks won 30 games. They did it with a combination of sharp shooting (Kansas led the nation in field-goal percentage), unselfish team offense (four players had more than 100 assists) and a tenacious defense. Among four starters not returning, one surprise loss is 6'10" Pekka Markkanen, who returned to his native Finland. However, Kansas' best player, 6'9" Mark Randall, is back, and Williams has already proved he can put together a winning team that is better than its individual parts.

Usually dominant Oklahoma has lost several key players to academic ineligibility. Jackie Jones, last season's Big Eight Newcomer of the Year (turned pro in Spain), and guard Smokey McCovery are gone. Forward Damon Patterson will sit out at least the first semester. Coach Billy Tubbs will look to Brent Price—who Tubbs says plays like brother Mark of the N.B.A. Cleveland Cavaliers—and junior college transfers Martin Keane and Bryan Sallier to fill the holes.

With an N.C.A.A. investigation in progress as we go to press, Missouri will likely face some scholarship and post-season play restrictions this season. To make matters worse for coach Norm Stewart, star guard Anthony Peeler (16.8 p.p.g.) is academically ineligible for at least the first semester. Doug Smith, last season's Big Eight Player of the Year, returns for his final college season.

Winner of only two games during the regular-league schedule, Colorado upset Missouri and Oklahoma State before losing to Oklahoma in the conference tourney championship. Four starters from that team return, including intimidator Shaun Vandiver, who led the Big Eight in scoring (22.3 p.p.g.) and rebounding (11.2 r.p.g.).

Eddie Sutton, former coach of Creighton, Arkansas and Kentucky, has taken the reins at Oklahoma State. The strength of his Cowboys team is 6'7" center Byron Houston, who averaged more than 18 p.p.g. and ten r.p.g. Sutton needs strong play from guards Corey Williams and Darwyn Alexander to take inside defensive pressure off Houston.

Big Sky

Idaho, last season's conference champ and winner of 25 games, has lost three starters, including center Riley Smith. Coach Larry Eustachy hopes that Otis Mixon, a 24-p.p.g. scorer in junior college, can take up the slack. Montana expects to improve with the return of 6'10" Daren Engellant at center and coach Stew Morrill counts on two players from junior college for immediate production. Coach Bobby Dye's Boise State squad is built around 6'9" Tanoka Beard, last year's Big Sky Freshman of the Year.

Big South

Coastal Carolina, which had the unenviable distinction of having the best record (23–6) of any Division I team not invited to a post-season tournament, may get a chance to rectify that situation. The Chanticleers return all five starters, including 6'7? forward Tony Dunkin (18.1 p.p.g.), the conference's Player of the Year, making them the odds-on favorite to repeat as champs. The Big South winner will then play the champion of the Southwestern Conference for an automatic N.C.A.A. berth.

BIG TEN

Graduation, early departures to the N.B.A. or the specter of impending N.C.A.A. probations have shuffled basketball fortunes in the Big Ten. And dealt three teams—Michigan State, Ohio State and Indiana—a chance to dominate this usually balanced conference.

Michigan State, which won the Big Ten crown last season and advanced all the way to the N.C.A.A. tourney's Sweet 16 before a controversial loss to Georgia Tech, returns eight lettermen, including Playboy All-America guard Steve Smith. Coach Jud Heathcote, Playboy Coach of the Year, will emphasize the same tough man-to-man defense that allowed opponents just 68.2 p.p.g. The Spartans need to cut their turnovers (an average of 14 per game) and improve their last-in-the-league free-throw shooting.

Second-year Ohio State coach Randy Ayers has all 12 players back from last season's 17–13 squad. The Buckeyes, led by sophomore forward Jim Jackson (16.1 p.p.g.) and 6'8? center Perry Carter (15.2 p.p.g.), finished strong last season, winning eight of their last 11 games. Jamie Skelton, a 6'3? freshman guard, was regarded as Ohio's best high school player last season.

Down in Indiana, Bob Knight has Damon Bailey and all's right with the world. Of Bailey, the first four-time all-state player in Indiana history and the state's all-time leading high school scorer, Knight says, "Only I know how good Bailey really is." It's a good bet that Bailey is good enough to break into the Hoosiers' starting line-up, despite the fact that all five starters from last season return. Calbert Cheaney (17.1 p.p.g.) and Eric Anderson (16.3 p.p.g.) at the forward spots are assured their starting spots. Everyone else, including Knight's son Pat, will have to fight for playing time on this young but talented team.

Minnesota coach Clem Haskins returns only guard Kevin Lynch (13.4 p.p.g.) from last season's 23–9 squad, which advanced to the regional finals before falling to Georgia Tech 93–91. However, redshirt freshman Arriel McDonald should be able to handle the point-guard spot vacated by Melvin Newbern.

As we go to press, Illinois is still waiting for the results of an N.C.A.A. investigation into alleged recruiting violations concerning Deon Thomas, a 6'8? center who was redshirted last season pending the outcome of the investigation. Coach Lou Henson's problems don't stop there. The Illini, who lost Nick Anderson to an early N.B.A. exit before last season, said goodbye to Marcus Liberty for the same reason this season.

Coach Gene Keady and his Purdue team overachieved their way to a 22–8 mark last season. The Boilermakers made up for their lack of big-name talent with wonderfully executed team play. Keady will have another chance to overachieve, since Stephen Scheffler, his best player last season, graduated.

Wisconsin returns four starters but not all-time leading scorer Danny Jones. The undersized Badgers need big point production from guard/forward Willie Simms (13.3 p.p.g.).

Michigan said a sad goodbye to Rumeal Robinson, Terry Mills and Loy Vaught, some of the last of its 1989 national-championship team. Coach Steve Fisher's job was made even more challenging when 6'9? Sean Higgins took an early leave for the N.B.A.

Iowa, just 4–14 in the Big Ten last season, will continue to struggle. Seven-footer Les Jepsen has graduated and the Iowa talent cupboard is bare.

Northwestern coach Bill Foster would be happy with any bona fide big-time college basketball talent. The Wildcats, who won only two conference games for the sixth year in a row, lost their three best underclassmen to transfers. This will be a brutal season for the 'Cats.

BIG WEST

The N.C.A.A. ban on post-season play was strike one for Nevada–Las Vegas. When Ed O'Bannon and Shon Tarver, perhaps the two best freshman prospects in the nation, elected to attend UCLA after the ban was announced, it was strike two. Strike three for the Rebels will probably come when the N.C.A.A. finishes its investigation of the circumstances surrounding the recruitment of Lloyd Daniels. In the meantime, Playboy All-Americas Larry Johnson and Stacey Augmon form the nucleus of the best team in the conference and probably in the nation. How the ban on post-season play will affect the team's motivation and play is anyone's guess.

New Mexico State, which finished 26–5 and earned its first N.C.A.A. bid in 11 years, will put a strong team on the floor again this season. Coach Neil McCarthy has added junior college players Tracey Ware and 6'5? forward Terry Butler to complement three returning starters. New Long Beach State coach Seth Greenberg plans to play eight or nine players, since the 49ers have lots of experience returning this season. Lucious Harris, the Big West Freshman of the Year last season, is the, team leader.

Colonial

Coach Lefty Driesell has been teaching a short course in successful basketball at James Madison. Two seasons ago, Driesell took over the Dukes' uninspired program and promptly led them to a 16-14 winning season. Last season, Driesell coaxed 20 wins out of JMU and was conference Coach of the Year, an honor he had previously won in the Southern and Atlantic Coast conferences. This season, Lefty's lads, led by 6'7" guard Steve Hood (22 p.p.g.) and four other returning starters, should win the Colonial with ease. Richmond, which won the conference tournament and lost to Duke in the N.C.A.A. tournament last season, has plenty of size up front but will be forced to start a freshman at point guard. George Mason, a 20-game winner under coach Ernie Nestor last season, has forward Robert Dykes back for his senior year. Dykes, who spent five years in the Navy before attending George Mason, averaged 17.1 p.p.g. and 8.5 r.p.g.

East Coast

Delaware appears to be the most talented team this season in the E.C.C. Coach Steve Steinwedel has four starters back from last season's 16-13 squad, including 6'6" forward Alex Coles, who cleared 7'3 1/2" in a track meet last spring. The Fightin' Blue Hens will be pushed hard by Hofstra's Flying Dutchmen. Coached by the venerable Butch van Breda Kolff, whose credits range from the L.A. Lakers to Mississippi's Picayune High School, Hofstra will rely on the scoring of forward Derrick Flowers.

Ivy League

The Princeton Tigers are in a rut. For the past two years, they've won the Ivy League championship and taken a major national basketball power to the wire before losing in a first-round N.C.A.A. tournament game. Two years ago, coach Pete Carril's charges put John Thompson and Georgetown in a sweat before losing 50-49; last year, it was the Arkansas Razorbacks who bit their nails before finally prevailing 68-64. With four starters back, including Ivy League Player of the Year Kit Mueller, the Tigers should three-peat. Yale finished 19-7 last season, its best finish since 1948-1949. Since every player from that team is back, the Elis, coached by Dick Kuchen, have a chance should Princeton falter. Harvard returns its two top scorers, Ralph James (20.3 p.p.g.) and Ron Mitchell (15.4 p.p.g.). The up-tempo Crimson must cut its turnovers, which averaged 17.9 per game, and improve its defense in order to challenge.

Metro

Southern Mississippi, which enjoyed its finest season ever (20-12), looks even stronger this year. Coach M. K. Turk returns four starters, including forward Clarence Weatherspoon and guard Darrin Chancellor, both of whom averaged 17.8 p.p.g. last season. Mississippi high school scoring champ Bernard Haslett will add scoring punch and transfer Joe Courtney strength on the boards.

Louisville faces a major challenge, since seven-foot center Felton Spencer has gone to the pros and Jerome Harmon has been declared academically ineligible. The Cardinals, who have missed the N.C.A.A. tournament only twice in 14 years, got more bad news when Anthony Cade and Dwayne Morton failed to qualify under Proposition 48. However, guard LaBradford Smith and Denny Crum's cagey coaching should keep the Cardinals in contention.

The Memphis State Tigers are more like greyhounds this season. Guard Elliot Perry, who has led the Metro in steals for the past three seasons, will be joined by Billy Smith. The Tigers got a blow when 6'7" freshman guard Anfernee Hardaway was ruled academically ineligible. Hardaway was supposed to be the second coming of Magic Johnson.

Florida State is looking for a big year from 6'9" forward Douglas Edwards, who was held out last season because of Proposition 48. Edwards was rated as the second best player coming out of high school (Georgia Tech's Kenny Anderson was first). Cincinnati and South Carolina should both better the .500 mark this season. The Bearcats' best player is forward Louis Banks (17.9 p.p.g.), while the Fighting Gamecocks will put even more emphasis on coach George Felton's man-to-man defense, enough to hold conference opponents to a 40.5 shooting percentage last season.

Metro Atlantic

While no one is likely to confuse Iona's starting line-up with the Lakers', the Gaels are one of the favorites of the Metro Atlantic. Shawn Worthy, Kevin Cooper and Sean Green (19.8 p.p.g.) are all returning starters for fifth-year coach Gary Brokaw. Siena will also be in the hunt for the M.A.A.C. title this season. Guard Marc Brown (16.9 p.p.g.) is probably the best player in the league. La Salle, 30-2 last season, loses only one player, but he happens to be Lionel Simmons, picked by many as last season's national player of the year. The Explorers will miss the L train.

Mid-American

With the graduation of Paris McCurdy, Curtis Kidd and two other starters, Ball State's two-year domination of the Mid-American has ended. The Cardinals made last season's Final 16 and gave UNLV its one tough tournament game (69-67). The new kids on the M.A.C. block are Bowling Green, Miami of Ohio and Central Michigan. Bowling Green returns all five starters from last season's 18-11 squad and picks up 6'10" Jason Crump, a former member of England's national team. Miami, under new coach Joby Wright, is big, experienced and well balanced. Sophomore forward Craig Michaelis is an emerging star. Central Michigan adds Darian McKinney and Calvin Winfield, both transfers from Detroit. The Chippewas also return Jeff Majerle (12.9 p.p.g.), whose brother Dan is now in the pros.

Mid-Continent

Northern Iowa was one of college basketball's Cinderella stories last season. The Panthers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes (77-74) for the first time since 1913. Then, after an undistinguished league mark of 6-6, UNI proceeded to win the Mid-Continent post-season tournament, thus earning the chance to pull off an incredible 74-71 first-round upset of Missouri. With the graduation of 6'8" center Jason Reese, UNI's all-time leading scorer, the Panthers will be a more perimeter-oriented team this season. Wisconsin-Green Bay, led by junior Tony Bennett (the guard, not the singer), is one of the best defensive teams in the nation, allowing opponents an average of only 59.8 p.p.g. Northern Illinois, formerly an independent, joins the Mid-Continent this year. The Huskies, whose best player is Donnell Thomas (17.8 p.p.g.), are coached by former DePaul assistant Jim Molinari. Cleveland State coach Kevin Mackey was fired after being arrested on drunk-driving and cocaine-abuse charges. He has been replaced by former Michigan assistant Mike Boyd.

Mid-Eastern

Coppin State, which won both the regular schedule (15-1) and the league's post-season tournament, is a strong favorite to repeat the feat. Reggie Isaac (21.2 p.p.g.) and Larry Stewart (18.7 p.p.g.) are coach Ron "Fang" Mitchell's best producers. South Carolina State, which won 25 games two years ago, dropped to 13-16 last season. Eric Sanders, a 6'10" transfer from Virginia Tech, should help the Bulldogs solve the rebounding problems that plagued them last season. Delaware State returns forward Tom Davis (23.9 p.p.g.), the conference's scoring champ for the past two seasons.

Midwestern

Xavier has had a great five-year run under coach Pete Gillen, making the N.C.A.A. tournament every year and last season beating Kansas State (87-79) and Georgetown (74-71) en route to the Final 16. However, the graduation of 6'10" stars Tyrone Hill and Derek Strong leaves the Musketeers without an inside scoring-and-rebounding punch. Guard Jamel Walker (15.1 p.p.g.) will carry the scoring burden until sophomore center Aaron Williams and freshman forward Erik Edwards find their touch. Marquette will challenge the Musketeers despite losing high-scoring guard Tony Smith (23.8 p.p.g.) to graduation. Second-year coach Kevin O'Neill will rely on forward Trevor Powell (16.8 p.p.g.) and three-point sharpshooter Mark Anglavar until seven new players (three transfers and four freshmen considered top-100 recruits) become acclimated. Detroit, 10–18 last season, is the conference's most improved team. Coach Ricky Byrdsong, who turned down an offer to take over at Arkansas-Little Rock, will count on four returning starters and 7'1" transfer John Beauford to make the Titans contenders. Loyola-Chicago has big-time scorers Keith Gailes (26.3 p.p.g) and Keir Rogers (16.6 p.p.g.) back, but the Ramblers lack size and depth. Dayton's up-tempo game will be slowed with the graduation of Negele Knight and Anthony Corbitt. St. Louis will have a tough time equaling its 21-win total with the loss of Anthony Bonner, the leading rebounder in the nation (13.8 r.p.g.).

Missouri Valley

Coach Tony Barone's Creighton crew is the class of the Missouri Valley this season. The Bluejays are led by conference Player of the Year Bob Harstad (22.2 p.p.g.), a 6'6" forward, and 6'10" center Chad Gallagher (17.7 p.p.g.). Creighton is likely to get its third consecutive 20-win season and could make some noise at post-season time. Tulsa and Southern Illinois will give Creighton its stiffest competition. Tulsa is well balanced, quick, but undersized. Southern Illinois, which won 26 games last season, has good talent returning but will miss leading rebounder Jerry Jones, who has graduated. After four straight years as Mid-Continent Conference champion, Southwest Missouri State moves over to the Missouri Valley. Coach Charlie Spoonhour's job is complicated by the graduation of Mid-Continent Player of the Year Lee Campbell, the top field-goal percentage shooter in Division I last season.

North Atlantic

Last season, Northeastern won the regular North Atlantic conference schedule and Boston University took the league tournament, thereby earning the right to get pelted by Connecticut (76–52) in the first round of the N.C.A.A. tournament. Despite some graduation losses, both teams again appear to be the favorites in the N.A.C. Northeastern returns Steve Carney, a 6'7" forward who holds every individual conference rebounding record. Boston University has a new coach, Bob Brown, and 6'10" Russell Jarvis, who sat out last season. Vermont showed marked improvement toward the end of last season and, with all five starters returning, could be a factor.

Northeast

Expect a tight three-way race in the Northeast Conference among Fairleigh Dickinson, Monmouth and last season's champ, Robert Morris. Fairleigh Dickinson is led by center Desi Wilson (22.3 p.p.g.), last season's conference Player of the Year. Monmouth's Alex Blackwell (19.7 p.p.g.), a 6'7" junior power forward, will get help from 6'11" Steve Wriedt, a transfer from La Salle. Robert Morris' excellent returning squad must play in relative obscurity because of an N.C.A.A. probation that prohibits it from post-season play or TV exposure.

Ohio Valley

Last season, Murray State won the Ohio Valley regular-season and postseason tournaments and then almost knocked off Michigan State in the first round of the N.C.A.A. tournament (75–71 in overtime). The primary reason for the Racers' success is Ronald "Popeye" Jones, a 6'8" junior center who lost 55 pounds on a medically supervised diet and went on to win O.V.C Player of the Year honors. The Racers' strongest competition this season will come from Middle Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky.

Pacific Ten

Arizona is the top team in the Pac 10 and, with UNLV's problems, the best team in the West eligible for N.C.A.A. tournament play. Coach Lute Olson, who has guided the Wildcats to a 162–62 record in seven years, continues to lure some of the best basketball talent in the nation. He persuaded 6'6" guard/forward Chris Mills to transfer to Arizona after Kentucky was placed on N.C.A.A. probation. The former Playboy Coach of the Year also recruited Khalid Reeves, a flashy 6'3" guard from Queens, New York, who averaged more than 28 points last season. The Wildcats return several key players, including guard Matt Muehlebach and 6'11" forwards Sean Rooks and Brian Williams, the latter of whom transferred two years ago from Maryland and has yet to consistently meet expectations. The Wildcats have a 47-home-game winning streak.

UCLA advanced to the N.C.A.A. Final 16 last season for the first time since 1980 and coach Jim Harrick anticipates going even further this year, despite the graduation of three-time Pac 10 forward Trevor Wilson. Playboy All-America forward Don MacLean is the Bruins' marquee star, but Tracy Murray at center and guards Darrick Martin and Gerald Madkins are all solid returning starters. Of course, UCLA has profited from UNLV's problems, picking up outstanding prospects Ed O'Bannon and Shon Tarver. The Bruins also added 7'6", 290-pound center Mike Lanier, a transfer from Hardin-Simmons. Lanier, whose twin brother plays for the University of Denver, wants to sit out a year to lift weights. Yikes!

Stanford center Adam Keefe has our vote this season as the best player you've probably never heard of. The 6'9" junior averaged 20 p.p.g. and 9.1 r.p.g. last season. With all starters returning, the Cardinals will make the 64-team cut.

Southern Cal, Arizona State and California will duke it out for probable fourth and fifth N.C.A.A. tournament slots for the Pac 10. Coach George Raveling has his best team in five seasons at Southern Cal. Guard Harold Miner (20.6 p.p.g.) was the Pac 10 Freshman of the Year last season. The key to a successful year for the Trojans will be an improved defense. Arizona State coach Bill Frieder will start as many as three newcomers around 6'10" center Isaac Austin. Frieder, who has turned ASU's hoop expectations skyward in only one season, hopes to capitalize quickly on one of the best recruiting classes in the nation. California coach Lou Campanelli is committed to the fast-tempo perimeter game that netted his team 22 wins last season. Forwards Brian Hendrick and Roy Fisher are the best of the Golden Bears.

Patriot

The new Patriot League makes its debut this season. Made up of schools formerly in the Metro Atlantic, East Coast and North Atlantic conferences, the winner of the Patriot League tournament will play the winner of the Northeast Conference for an automatic N.C.A.A. tournament berth. The strongest teams in the new league are Fordham, 20–13 last season, and Holy Cross, which finished 24–6. Damon Lopez, a 6'9" forward/center who grabbed an average of 10.3 r.p.g., and guard Jean Prioleau are Fordham's best players. Holy Cross's strength is 6'10" center Jim Nairus.

Southeastern

It was a frustrating year for Louisiana State coach Dale Brown. The Tigers, picked to finish in the top three nationally in most pre-season polls, never gelled, playing alternately brilliantly and dismally, finishing 12–6 in the conference, 23–9 overall, and advancing to only the second round of the N.C.A.A. tournament. Then Chris Jackson, already the sixth leading scorer in LSU history after just two years and the jewel in Brown's dream of a national-championship crown, announced himself eligible for the pro draft. To top things off, seven-footer Stanley Roberts was declared academically ineligible. Brown, the Norman Vincent Peale of college hoops, is undeterred. After all, he still has Playboy All-America Shaquille O'Neal (7'1"), whom he affectionately describes as "a warrior." With experienced players such as Vernel Singleton and Wayne Sims returning, the question for Tigers fans is who will play Jackson's vacated point-guard spot. Mike Hansen, a 6'4" transfer from Tennessee-Martin, is the heir apparent.

Georgia, winner of last season's S.E.C. regular-season championship, and Alabama, champion of the S.E.C. post-season tournament, also look strong in a conference as evenly balanced top to bottom as any in the nation. Georgia coach Hugh Durham's biggest challenge is filling the gaping hole left by the graduation of Alec Kessler, last year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete and one of the best big men in the nation. Georgia's best player this season is guard Litterial Green (17.5 p.p.g.). Alabama showed what taking care of the ball and good defense can do against Loyola Marymount's runaway-train offense, nearly upsetting Bo Kimble and company 62–60. Wimp Sanderson will field another solidly coached squad, led by 6'8" Melvin Cheatum (15.7 p.p.g.) and Robert Horry (13.1 p.p.g.).

There's little drop-off in quality as you travel down the list of S.E.C. teams. Auburn returns four starters in coach Tommy Joe Eagles' second season. The Tigers are still very young. Leading scorer Ronnie Battle (17 p.p.g.) and Chris Brandt (11.7 p.p.g.) are returning. Watch out for 6'4" freshman guard Wesley Person, who averaged 33.6 p.p.g. as a high school senior. His brother is Tigers alum and two-time All-America Chuck. Tennessee is another team that will rely on youth. Allan Houston, the S.E.C.'s leading returning scorer, is a 6'6" sophomore whose father, Wade, happens to be the Vols' head coach. Guard Greg Bell (16.6 p.p.g.) is another dependable point producer.

Last season, coach Rick Pitino earned his reported $850,000 salary by breathing life into a Kentucky basketball program devastated by an N.C.A.A. probation and the defection of several Wildcats players. Playing with eight scholarship players and four walk-ons, none over 6'7", the Cats clawed their way to a 14–14 overall and a 10–8 conference finish. Pitino has lost only guard Derrick Miller while adding 6'8" Jamal Mashburn, a 26.3-p.p.g. performer in New York City as a high schooler, and 6'9" Gimel Martinez. Kentucky is not eligible for post-season play until 1991–1992.

Mississippi State has everyone back from its 16–14 campaign of last season. Cameron Burns (18.2 p.p.g.) and Greg Carter (13 p.p.g.) are one of the better forward tandems in the nation.

Vanderbilt, despite winning 21 games last season, couldn't fight its way to an N.C.A.A. bid. So the Commodores nailed the N.I.T. championship instead, taking St. Louis in the title game 74–72. The Commodores will miss the leadership of point guard Derrick Wilcox, but coach Eddie Fogler, who played nine people in most games, has lots of depth and experience returning elsewhere.

Florida entered last season as the defending conference champion and a top-25 pick by most pollsters. But the Gators came apart under interim coach Don Devoe, who had taken over from Norm Sloan before the season began. Forward Livingston Chatman left the team on January 14, then a week later, Dwayne Schintzius, the talented 7'1" center, also quit. The Gators lost 14 in a row and disappeared from national contention. Devoe, who gamely stuck it out until season's end, was replaced by Lon Kruger, the feisty former player and coach at Kansas State. Kruger—who never missed an N.C.A.A. tournament in his four years at Kansas State—has six players back with lots of experience, and prodigal son Chatman has returned for his senior season.

Eddie-Murphy is playing at Mississippi this season—Patrick Eddie and Sean Murphy, that is, two 6'11" seniors who averaged 12 r.p.g. between them last season. Joe Harvell (13.2 p.p.g.) and Tim Jumper (11.8 p.p.g.) have the unenviable job of trying to replace the 24.1-p.p.g. production of Gerald Glass, now producing in the N.B.A.

Southern

East Tennessee State has lost only one man from last season's team that won 27 games and the Southern Conference title—coach Les Robinson, who replaced Jim Valvano at North Carolina State. Robinson's assistant Alan LeForce has taken over the program and the Buccaneers are not likely to miss a step. Greg Dennis (19.7 p.p.g.), at 6'11", will dominate the conference at center and 5'7" guard Keith "Mister" Jennings is one of the best small players in the nation. ETS could well surprise a major power or two come tournament time. Tennessee-Chattanooga also returns all starters from last season's .500 team. However, the Moccasins, whose best player is forward Derrick Kirce (20.1 p.p.g.), don't have the size to challenge East Tennessee State. Marshall has one superb player, guard John Taft (23.4 p.p.g.), and an N.C.A.A. probation that prohibits the Thundering Herd from preor post-season tournaments.

Southland

Northeast Louisiana should dominate the Southland this season. The Indians have two all-conference players returning: Anthony Jones and Carlos Funchess. Funchess led the conference in three-point shooting (.468 percent) and Jones wasn't far behind (.454 percent). Both are also great leapers and totaled 59 slam dunks between them last season. The addition of 6'10" Jeff Murray, a transfer from Hardin-Simmons, won't hurt either. Northwestern State–Louisiana may be the best of the rest of a conference that, with the exception of Northeast Louisiana, is evenly balanced.

Southwest

With Arkansas headed for an S.E.C. affiliation, the Southwest Conference will be without its top competitor in both football and basketball. However, as long as Nolan Richardson's crew still hangs with Texans, they may as well grab another S.W.C. crown and take a serious swipe at the national championship. Arkansas is headed by Playboy All-America Todd Day, the eighth defensive wonder of the world, and Lee Mayberry. Center Oliver Miller, a junior, will get help from 6'9" junior college transfer Isiah "Butch" Morris. The Razorbacks are Final Four material again.

Despite the loss of guards Travis Mays and Lance Blanks, coach Tom Penders will have Texas again nipping at Arkansas' heels for the conference championship. Joey Wright (19.5 p.p.g.) will handle the point and may be joined by Maryland transfer Teyon McCoy, eligible immediately because of the Terps' probation. Guillermo Myers, a 6'8" center, will get help from junior college scoring champ Dexter Cambridge (33.4 p.p.g.). Cambridge had 46 "threes" last year and averaged three dunks per game.

Houston will be good but probably not good enough to challenge Arkansas or Texas. Forward Craig Upchurch is back, but All-S.W.C. center Carl Herrara opted to pass up his last year of eligibility to play pro ball in Spain.

Inconsistent play cost coach Shelby Metcalf his job in the middle of his 27th season as coach of Texas A&M. The Aggies have replaced him with Kermit Davis, Jr., the 30-year-old former Idaho coach. Davis has already brought eight new players into the program.

Southwestern

The two best teams in the Southwestern Conference last season, Southern and Texas Southern, are likely to repeat their one-two act. However, both lost key players to graduation, offering hope to up-and-comers Alabama State and Mississippi Valley State. Alabama State is led by guard Steve Rogers (29.7 p.p.g.), the fifth leading scorer in Division I, and Mississippi Valley State by Alphonso Ford (29.9 p.p.g.), who finished fourth.

Sun Belt

South Florida, 7–21 in 1988–1989, had the nation's best turnaround last season, finishing 20–11 and winning the Sun Belt tournament. With four starters returning, including guard Radenko Dobras (16.8 p.p.g.), and the addition of junior college transfer Scott Roczey, a 6'9" forward, the Bulls are the team to beat. Alabama-Birmingham lost three starters from last season's 22–9 squad. However, coach Gene Bartow's best player, 6'8" guard Andy Kennedy (16.9 p.p.g.), is back for his senior year. The Blazers have added 6'7" Stan Rose, a top-30 junior college player, and Willie Chapman, a 6'8" sophomore who sat out last season because of Proposition 48. UAB's success hinges on successful three-point shooting, a conference category it has led the past two seasons. North Carolina–Charlotte could also challenge for the conference crown. Guard Henry Williams (21 p.p-g) is the team leader. Coach Jeff Mullins' recruits include Jarvis Lang, a 6'6" leaper who shattered a backboard earlier this year in an A.A.U. slam-dunk competition. Coach Sonny Smith, formerly with Auburn, thinks his Virginia Commonwealth recruiting class is good enough to cost three returning starters their spots in the line-up. Kendrick Warren, regarded as the best high school player in Virginia, heads Smith's list of talent.

Trans America

Last season was only Stetson coach Glenn Wilkes's seventh losing campaign (15-17) in 33 years. One of 11 active coaches with more than 500 victories, Wilkes will not likely allow the Hatters to slip below .500 this season. In fact, with two of the dominant big men in the conference, Derrall Dumas and Lorenzo Williams (both 6'9"), Stetson is the odds-on favorite to come out on top of the conference race. Arkansas–Little Rock, under new coach Jim Platt, will chase the Hatters, led by guard James Scott and junior college transfer 6'9" Erskine Caldwell. Georgia Southern, Centenary, regular-conference champs last season, and Texas–San Antonio could all challenge. Texas–S.A. first-year coach Stu Starner successfully recruited Troy House, the Texas high school all-time leading scorer with 4529 points.

West Coast

While Paul Westhead, basketball guru and Shakespearean scholar, has taken his coaching act to the N.B.A. Denver Nuggets, he leaves Loyola Marymount to five-year assistant Jay Hillock, who promises to change nothing in the hyperoffensive style that netted the Lions an N.C.A.A. record 122.4 p.p.g. last season. Bo Kimble, Jeff Fryer and Per Stumer have departed, leaving the scoring marquee open for names such as guards Terrell Lowery and Tony Walker and Cal-Irvine transfer Brian McCloskey. The Lions will get heat from both San Diego and perennial conference rival Pepperdine. San Diego returns 12 players from last year's squad and adds Reed Watson and Michael Brown, both transfers from Mesa Community College, the number-one junior college in the nation. Pepperdine, coached by Tom Asbury, features Geoff Lear, the conference's top rebounder and the only underclassman to make the 1990 All-W.C.C. team.

Western Athletic

One of the more interesting matchups of this season will come when Luc Longley, New Mexico's 7'2" senior center, faces Shawn Bradley, Brigham Young's 7'6" freshman. Longley, a Perth, Australia, native who passed up the chance to be a probable lottery pick in this year's N.B.A. draft, has steadily improved his game under coach Dave Bliss. Bradley, who has already enjoyed the notoriety of a Sports Illustrated story, is the most heralded incoming player in BYU's history. New Mexico, which has played in seven straight N.I.T. tournaments, returns three starters in addition to Longley. Look for guard Ike Williams, held out by Proposition 48 last season, to make an impact. The Lobos have a good shot at playing in a four-letter tournament at the end of this season. Despite losing four starters from last year, Brigham Young should again contend for the W.A.C., provided that second-year coach Roger Reid can meld Bradley and six other new players into a cohesive unit.

It was laryngitis, not the play of his team, that left Texas–El Paso coach Don Haskins speechless and off the bench for 24 games last season. The Miners didn't seem to mind, finishing 21–11 and defeating Hawaii for the W.A.C. tournament championship. Haskins, who has his voice and three starters back, is closing in on the 600-win club (563–243).

Utah's Rick Majerus was another W.A.C. coach missing in action after undergoing heart bypass surgery after the sixth game of the season. A trimmed-down Majerus and the Utes should both be quicker this year.

Independents

DePaul, which settled for an N.I.T. post-season berth after finishing 20–15, returns all starters from a team that played good defense and rebounded well but was weak offensively. The Blue Demons averaged just 66.5 p.p.g. and had more turnovers (511) than assists (496). Coach Joey Meyer is hoping that junior college transfer Joe Daughrity at point guard and redshirt forward Curtis Price will complement the talents of David Booth (16.9 p.p.g.) and Stephen Howard (14.4 p.p.g.), the Blue Demons' best producers last season.

While Digger Phelps begins his 20th season as Notre Dame's winningest coach (381–177), the criticism from some alumni grows louder. The Irish finished a disappointing 16–13 and didn't deserve the N.C.A.A. tournament bid that resulted in a first-round loss to Virginia. Notre Dame's success in football has only emphasized its under-achievement in hoops. The situation is not likely to improve for the Irish this season.

Miami coach Bill Foster has retired and been replaced by Leonard Hamilton, formerly at Oklahoma State. The undersized Hurricanes return all but one from last season's 13–15 squad. U.S. International's Kevin Bradshaw, the nation's number-two scorer (31.3 p.p.g.), returns for his senior season. Wright State, which had the best record among the nation's independents (21–7), and Missouri-Kansas City both look like 20-game winners this season.

Here's hoping your team wins.

Playboy's Top 25

1. Nevada-Las Vegas

2. Arkansas

3. Arizona

4. Duke

5. UCLA

6. Michigan State

7. Georgetown

8. Temple

9. Georgia Tech

10. Syracuse

11. North Carolina

12. Ohio State

13. Indiana

14. Kansas

15. Louisiana State

16. Texas

17. St. John's

18. Southern Mississippi

19. Georgia

20. Virginia

21. New Mexico

22. Alabama

23. Oklahoma

24. Missouri

25. Louisville

Possible Breakthroughs

Pittsburgh, Connecticut, Xavier, Cralghton, Murray State, Stanford, North Carolina State, Memphis State, De Paul, Auburn, Tennessee, Princeton, East Tennessee State.

For a complete conference-by-conference listing of the final standings, see page 216.

Special Thanks to Sheraton World Resort and Universal Studios, Orlando, Florida

The Playboy All-Americas

Steve Smith—Guard, 6'6", senior, Michigan State. Led Spartans in scoring (20.2 points per game) and rebounding (7 rebounds per game).

Todd Day—Guard, 6'8", junior, Arkansas. Averaged 19.5 points per game. Had 71 three-pointers and 82 steals last season.

Stacey Augmon—Guard, 6'8", senior, Nevada–Las Vegas. Had .553 shooting percentage last season. Averaged 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Had 143 assists.

Kenny Anderson—Guard, 6'2", sophomore, Georgia Tech. Nation's top freshman player last season. Averaged 20.6 points, 8.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds per game.

Billy Owens—Forward, 6'9", junior, Syracuse. Averaged 18.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Starred in Goodwill Games.

Don Maclean—Forward, 6' 10", junior, UCLA. Third best sophomore scorer in UCLA history (behind Jabbar and Walton). Averaged 19.9 points, 8.7 rebounds per game.

Alonzo Mourning—Forward, 6'10", junior, Georgetown. Two-time Playboy All-America and Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Larry Johnson—Forward, 6'7", senior, Nevada–Las Vegas. Big West Conference Player of the Year. Averaged 20.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Shaquille O'Neal—Center, 7'1", sophomore, Louisiana State. Averaged 13.9 points and 12 rebounds per game in freshman season.

Dikembe Mutombo—Center, 7'2", senior, Georgetown. Field-goal percentage of .709 last year. Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year, along with teammate Mourning. Had 128 blocked shots last season.

Jud Heathcote—Playboy's Coach of the Year, Michigan State. Heath-cote has 242–170 record in 14 years as head coach of the Spartans, including a national championship in 1978–1979.

Rest of the Best

Guards: Terrell Brandon (Oregon), John Crotty (Virginia), Alphonso Ford (Mississippi Valley State), Litterial Green (Georgia), Allan Houston (Tennessee), Kevin Lynch (Minnesota), Mark Macon (Temple), Lee Mayberry (Arkansas), Doug Overton (La Salle), Elliot Perry (Memphis State), Chris Smith (Connecticut), Henry Williams (North Carolina–Charlotte), Walt Williams (Maryland), Joey Wright (Texas).

Forwards: Victor Alexander (Iowa State), Eric Anderson, Calbert Cheaney (Indiana), Anthony Dade (Louisiana Tech), Dale Davis (Clemson), LaPhonso Ellis (Notre Dame), Rick Fox (North Carolina), Brian Hendrick (California), Keith Hughes (Rutgers), Jim Jackson (Ohio State), Ronald "Popeye" Jones (Murray State), Chris King (Wake Forest), Mark Randall (Kansas), Malik Sealy (St. John's), Brian Shorter (Pittsburgh), Doug Smith (Missouri), Bryant Stith (Virginia), Clarence Weatherspoon (Southern Mississippi).

Centers: Chad Gallagher (Creighton), Chris Gatling (Old Dominion), Donald Hodge (Temple), Adam Keefe (Stanford), Rich King (Nebraska), Christian Laettner (Duke), Luc Longley (New Mexico), Oliver Miller (Arkansas), Sean Rooks (Arizona), Shaun Vandiver (Colorado), Robert Werdann (St. John's).

"Five of the conference's nine teams look like solid contenders for the crown and top-25 rankings."

Schick presents the Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement both in the classroom and on the basketball court. Nominated by their universities, the candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The award winner attends Playboy's pre-season All-America Weekend—this year held at the Sheroton World Resort in Orlando, Florida—receives a bronzed commemorative medallion and is included in the team photograph published in the magazine. In addition, Playboy awards $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award in basketball goes to senior Michael Iuzzolino from St. Francis College of Pennsylvania, Iuzzolino, a 5'10" guard, led his team in scoring (21.3 points per game), field-goal percentage (55.2), three-point percentage (51.6), free-throw percentage (87.1) and assists (4.8 per game). The only underclassman to be named to the GTE/CoSida (College Sports Information Directors) Academic All-American first team, Iuzzolino carries a 3.7 grade-point average in political science.

Honorable mentions: David Midlick (Mississippi), Matt Muehlebach (Arizona), Mark Daly (Boston University), Matt Steigenga (Michigan State), Christopher "Kit" Mueller (Princeton), Teo Alibegovic (Oregon State), Stephen Howard (DePaul), Dave Barrett (Purdue), Rob Mizera (Loyola-Chicago), Chris Hickman (New Mexico State), Benny Moss (North Carolina–Charlotte), Jack Hurd (La Salle), Pat Manor (New Hampshire), Dell Demps (Pacific), Radenko Dobras (South Florida), Aaron Benson (Air Force), Mike Sterner (U.S. International), Bobby Phills II (Southern), Darren Brown (Niagara), Matt Roe (Maryland).

Playboy's 1991 College Basketball Predictions

American South

Standouts: Kevin Brooks, Aaron Mitchell, Marcus Stokes (Southwestern Louisiana); Anthony Dade, Ron Ellis (Louisiana Tech); Tank Collins (New Orleans); Bobby Gross, Tyrone Hall (Arkansas St.); Daryl Reed (Lamar); Gabriel Valdez (Texas—Pan American).

Atlantic Coast

Standouts: Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley (Duke); Kenny Anderson, Matt Geiger, Malcolm Mackey (Georgia Tech); Rick Fox, King Rice (North Carolina); Bryant Stith, John Crotty (Virginia); Rodney Monroe, Chris Corchiani (North Carolina St.); Dale Davis, Sean Tyson (Clemson); Chris King, Anthony Tucker (Wake Forest); Walt Williams, Matt Roe (Maryland).

Atlantic Ten

Standouts: Mark Macon, Donald Hodge, Vic Carstarphen (Temple); Keith Hughes, Earl Duncan, Mike Jones (Rutgers); Jim McCoy, William Herndon, Tony Barbee (Massachusetts); Tracy Shelton, Chris Brooks, Charles Becton (West Virginia); James Barnes, Eric Leslie, Mike Brown (Rhode Island); Freddie Barnes (Penn St.); Craig Amos, Richard Stewart (St. Joseph's); Ellis McKennie, Sonni Holland (George Washington); Michael Burnett (St. Bonaventure); Clayton Adams (Duquesne).

Big East

Standouts: Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo (Georgetown); Billy Owens, LeRon Ellis (Syracuse); Malik Sealy, Robert Werdann (St. John's); Chris Smith, Scott Burrell (Connecticut); Brian Shorter, Jason Matthews, Bobby Martin (Pittsburgh); Chris Watts, Eric Murdock (Providence); Chris Walker, Lance Miller (Villanova); Terry Dehere, Anthony Avent (Seton Hall); David Hinton, Doug Able (Boston College).

Big Eight

Standouts: Mark Randall, Terry Brown, Mike Maddox (Kansas); Brent Price (Oklahoma); Doug Smith (Missouri); Shaun Vandiver, Stevie Wise (Colorado); Byron Houston, Darwyn Alexander (Oklahoma St.); Victor Alexander, Doug Collins (Iowa St.); Jean Derouillere, Askia Jones (Kansas St.); Rich King, Clifford Scales (Nebraska).

Big Sky

Standouts: Daren Engellant, Kevin Kearney (Montana); Ricardo Boyd, Clifford Martin (Idaho); Tanoka Beard, Jeff Sanor (Boise St.); Matt Hankinson, Bryan Thomasson (Nevada); Aaron Bell, Anthony McGowan (Weber St.); Johnny Mack, Todd Dickson (Montana St.); Steven Garrity, Alex Kreps (Idaho St.); Brian Sullivan (Eastern Washington); Steve Williams (Northern Arizona).

Big South

Standouts: Tony Dunkin, Robert Dowdell (Coastal Carolina); Brent Keck. Darryl Sanders (North Carolina—Asheville); Anthony Houston, Darryl Hall (Baptist); Rod Gourdine, Mark Mocnik (Campbell); Detlef Musch (Davidson); Keenan Mann, Derek Stewart (Augusta); Doug Day, Ron Shelbourne (Radford); George Henson (Winthrop).

Big Ten

Standouts: Steve Smith, Matt Steigenga (Michigan St.); Jim Jackson, Perry Carter, Mark Baker (Ohio St.); Eric Anderson, Calbert Cheaney (Indiana); Kevin Lynch. Walter Bond (Minnesota); Larry Smith (Illinois); Woody Austin, Chuckie White (Purdue); Willie Simms (Wisconsin); Demetrius Calip (Michigan); James Moses (Iowa).

Big West

Standouts: Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon, Greg Anthony, Anderson Hunt (Nevada–Las Vegas); Randy Brown, Tracey Ware, Terry Butler (New Mexico St.); Lucious Harris, Kevin Cutler (Long Beach St.); Gary Gray, Paul Johnson (California–Santa Barbara); Kendall Youngblood (Utah St.); Don Lyttle, Dell Demps (Pacific); Troy Batiste (San Jose St.); Wilbert Hooker (Fresno St.); Ricky Butler (Cal-lrvine).

Colonial

Standouts: Steve Hood, Fess Irvin (James Madison); Curtis Blair, Kenny Wood (Richmond): Robert Dykes, Mike Hargett (George Mason); Ike Copeland, Tim Brown (East Carolina); Brannon Lancaster (North Carolina—Wilmington); Brian Gilgeous, Brock Wortman (American); Eddie Reddick (Navy); Scott Smith (William & Mary).

East Coast

Standouts: Alex Coles, Mark Murray, Denard Montgomery (Delaware); Derrick Flowers, Anthony Knight (Hofstra); Devin Boyd, Chuck Lightening (Towson St.); Darrick Suber, William Kinsel (Rider); Michael Thompson. Arthur Clark (Drexel); Jim Frantz, Derrick Reid (Maryland–Baltimore County); Scott Weeden, Kevin Swann (Central Connecticut).

Ivy League

Standouts: Kit Mueller, Sean Jackson, Matt Eastwick (Princeton); Dean Campbell, Ed Petersen (Yale); Ralph James, Ron Mitchell (Harvard); Vince Curran (Pennsylvania); Rick Lloyd, Carlos Williams (Brown); Bernard Jackson, Shawn Maharaj (Cornell); James Black-well (Dartmouth); Eric Speaker (Columbia).

Metro

Standouts: Clarence Weatherspoon, Darrin Chancellor (Southern Mississippi); LaBradford Smith, Everick Sullivan (Louisville); Elliot Perry, Todd Mundt (Memphis St.); Michael Polite, Douglas Edwards (Florida St.); Louis Banks, Levertis Robinson (Cincinnati); Jo Jo English, Barry Manning (South Carolina); Dirk Williams (Virginia Tech); Anthony Reed, David Whitmore (Tulane).

Metro Atlantic

Standouts: Sean Green, Shawn Worthy (Iona); Marc Brown, Steve Downey (Siena); Doug Overton, Randy Woods (La Salle); Keith Bullock (Manhattan); Tony Walker (St. Peter's); Ed Book (Canisius); Harold Brantley (Fairfield); Darren Brown (Niagara); Kevin Green, Tracy Bergan (Loyola-Maryland).

Mid-American

Standouts: Clinton Venable, Joe Moore (Bowling Green St.); Craig Michaelis, Jim Paul (Miami); Darian McKinney, Jeff Majerle (Central Michigan); Lorenzo Neely, Marcus Kennedy (Eastern Michigan); Jim Havrilla (Western Michigan); Chandler Thompson (Ball St.); Harold Walton (Kent St.); Craig Sutters (Toledo); Dan Aloi (Ohio).

Mid-Continent

Standouts: Tony Bennett, Dean Vander Plas (Wisconsin-Green Bay); Donnell Thomas, Donald Whiteside (Northern Illinois); Dale Turner, Cedrick McCullough (Northern Iowa); Steve Givens, Michael Wawrzyniak (Cleveland St.); Brian Hill, Tony Freeman (Illinois-Chicago); Mark Alberts, Pete Freeman (Akron); Ron Ateman, Reggie Warren (Western Illinois); Gerald Jones, Barry Johnson (Eastern Illinois); Tracy Gipson (Valparaiso).

Mid-Eastern

Standouts: Reggie Isaac, Larry Stewart (Coppin St.); Travis Williams, Eric Sanders (South Carolina St.); Tom Davis, Emanual Davis (Delaware St.); Glenn Taggart (North Carolina A&T); Reginald Finney (Florida A&M); Clifford Reed, Reggie Cunningham (Bethune-Cookman); Tyrone Powell (Howard); Keith Williams, Robert Spear (Maryland–ES); James McCoy (Morgan St.).

Midwestern

Standouts: Jamal Walker, Aaron Williams (Xavier); Trevor Powell, Keith Stewart (Marquette); Dwayne Kelley, John Beauford (Detroit); Keith Gailes, Keir Rogers (Loyola-Chicago); Norm Grevey (Dayton); Kevin Footes (St Louis); Scott Shreffler (Evansville); Darin Archbold (Butler).

Missouri Valley

Standouts: Bob Harstad, Chad Gallagher, Duane Cole (Creighton); Marcell Gordon, Wade Jenkins, Michael Scott (Tulsa); Sterling Mahan, Ashraf Amaya (Southern Illinois); Darryl Reid (Southwest Missouri St.); Curtis Stuckey (Bradley); John Cooper, Paul Guffrovich (Wichita St.); Richard Thomas (Illinois St.); Eddie Bird (Indiana St.).

North Atlantic

Standouts: Steve Carney, Lamont Hough (Northeastern); Mark Daly, Reggie Stewart (Boston University); Kevin Roberson, Matt Johnson (Vermont); Ron Moye, Larry Griffiths (Hartford); Derrick Hodge, Marty Higgins (Maine); Pat Manor, Eric Thielen (New Hampshire); Darren Brown (Niagara).

Northeast

Standouts: Desi Wilson, Clive Anderson (Fairleigh Dickinson); Alex Blackwell, William Lewis (Monmouth); Andre Boyd, Joe Falletta (Robert Morris); Mike Iuzzolino, Joe Anderson (St. Francis–Penn.); Steve Paterno, Reggie Gaut (Marist); Billy Kurisko, Dean Borges (Wagner); Nerim Gjondalaj (St. Francis–N.Y.); Brent McCollin (Long Island).

Ohio Valley

Standouts: Ronald "Popeye" Jones, Frank Allen, Greg Coble (Murray St.); Quincy Vance (Middle Tennessee St.); Aric Sinclair, Jamie Ross (Eastern Kentucky), Tommy Brown, Donald Tivis (Austin Peay); Brett Roberts, Rod Mitchell (Morehead St.); Jerome Rodgers (Tennessee Tech); Robert Neely (Tennessee St.).

Pacific Ten

Standouts: Chris Mills, Sean Rooks, Matt Muehlebach, Brian Williams, Ed Stokes (Arizona); Don MacLean, Tracy Murray (UCLA); Adam Keefe, Andrew Vlahov, Deshon Wingate (Stanford): Harold Miner, Ronnie Coleman, Robert Pack (USC); Isaac Austin, Tarence Wheeler (Arizona St.); Brian Hendrick, Roy Fisher (California): Terrell Brandon, Kevin Mixon (Oregon); Will Brantley, Teo Alibegovic (Oregon St.); Dion Brown (Washington); Bennie Seltzer (Washington St.).

Patriot

Standouts: Damon Lopez, Jean Prioleau (Fordham); Jim Nairus, Earl Weedon (Holy Cross); Bob Krizansky, Dozie Mbonu (Lehigh); Mike Bright, Bill Courtney (Bucknell); Bruce Stankavage (Lafayette); Darren Brown, Devin Hughes (Colgate); James Collins (Army).

Southeastern

Standouts: Shaquille O'Neal (Louisiana St.); Litterial Green, Marshall Wilson (Georgia); Metvin Cheatum, Robert Horry (Alabama); Ronnie Battle, Chris Brandt, Reggie Gallon (Auburn); Allan Houston, Greg Bell (Tennessee); Reggie Hanson, Jamal Mashburn (Kentucky); Cameron Burns, Greg Carter (Mississippi St.); Scott Draud (Vanderbilt); Livingston Chatman, Dwayne Davis (Florida); Joe Harvell (Mississippi).

Southern

Standouts: Greg Dennis, Keith Jennings, Calvin Talford (East Tennessee St.); Derrick Kirce, Eric Spivey (Tennessee-Chattanooga); John Taft, Andre Cunningham (Marshall); Rodney Peel, Steve Spurlock, Broderick Parker (Appalachian St.); Bruce Evans, Derek Waugh (Furman); Eric Dailey, Terry Boyd (Western Carolina); Aaron Nichols (The Citadel); Percy Covington (VMI).

Southland

Standouts: Anthony Jones, Carlos Funchess (Northeast Louisiana); Roman Banks, Dexter Grimsley (Northwestern St.-Louisiana); Gibbiarra Outten, Erik Hammock (Sam Houston St.); Rodney Hill, Morris Farr (Southwest Texas St.); Donnell Hayden, Thomas Gipson (North Texas); Willie Brand (Texas-Arlington); Derrick Turner, Larone Ford (McNeese St.); Avery Helms (Stephen F. Austin).

Southwest

Standouts: Todd Day, Lee Mayberry, Oliver Miller, Ron Huery (Arkansas); Joey Wright, Dexter Cambridge (Texas); Craig Upchurch, Byron Smith (Houston); Brooks Thompson, Lynn Suber (Texas A & M); Brent Scott, Dana Hardy (Rice); Kelvin Chalmers, David Wesley (Baylor): Gerald Lewis (Southern Methodist); Reggie Smith (Texas Christian); Will Flemons, Barren Brown (Texas Tech).

Southwestern

Standouts: Bobby Phills II, Robert Youngblood (Southern); Ray Younger, David Arceneaux (Texas Southern); Steve Rogers, Martin Hogan (Alabama St.); Alphonso Ford, William Townsend (Mississippi Valley St.); Eric Strothers, Craig Charles (Jackson St.); Darrell Harris (Grambling St.).

Sun Belt

Standouts: Radenko Dobras, Gary Alexander, Marvin Taylor, Fred Lewis (South Florida); Andy Kennedy, Elbert Rogers, Stan Rose (Alabama-Birmingham); Henry Williams, Dan Banister, Daryl DeVaull (North Carolina–Charlotte); Eric Atkins, Kendrick Warren (Virginia Commonwealth); Chris Galling (Old Dominion); Jerry Anderson (Western Kentucky); Cesar Portillo (South Alabama); Reggie Law, Tim Burroughs (Jacksonville).

Trans America

Standouts: Derrall Dumas, Frank Ireland, Lorenzo Williams (Stetson); James Scott, Rod Wade (Arkansas–Little Rock); Charlton Young, Tony Windless (Georgia Southern); Patrick Greer, Byron Steward (Centenary): Darryl Eaton, Keith Home (Texas–San Antonio); Chris Collier, Matt O'Brien (Georgia St.); John Thomas (Samford).

West Coast

Standouts: Terrell Lowery, Brian McCloskey (Loyola Marymount); Pat Holbert, Wayman Strickland (San Diego); Geoff Lear, Doug Christie (Pepperdine); Ron Deaton, Erik Spoelstra (Portland); Ron Reis, Rhea Taylor (Santa Clara); Eric Brady (Gonzaga); Darryl Johnson, Orlando Smart (San Francisco); Eric Bamberger, John Levitt (St. Mary's).

Western Athletic

Standouts: Luc Longley, Rob Robbins, Ike Williams (New Mexico); Shawn Bradley, Steve Schreiner (Brigham Young); Marlon Maxey, Henry Hall (Texas-El Paso); Josh Grant (Utah); Lynn Tryon, Mark Meredith (Colorado St.); Reginald Slater, Tim Breaux (Wyoming); Chris Lowry (Air Force); Troy Bowe (Hawaii); Marty Dow (San Diego St.).

Independents

Standouts: David Booth, Stephen Howard, Terry Davis (DePaul); LaPhonso Ellis, Elmer Bennett (Notre Dame); Joe Wylie, Samarr Logan (Miami); Kevin Bradshaw (U.S. International); Bill Edwards, Marcus Mumphrey (Wright St.); Ronnie Schmitz, David Robinson (Missouri–Kansas City); Ralph Solis (Brooklyn College); Tharon Lewis, Paul Beier (Nicholls St.); Rod Parker (Chicago St.); Reggie Kemp. Tim Jackson (Youngstown St.).

Playboy's 1991 All-America Team

*Our predictions to make the N.C.A.A. post-season tournament.