Playboy's Playmate Review

Who should be playmate of the year?

Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their Playmates. In past years, readers have helped us choose the Playmate of the Year—who reigns for a year as the most beautiful woman on earth and gets a fast car and $100,000, to boot—by taking part in a nationwide telephone referendum. Now you get to do that and more. In addition to putting in your 200 cents' worth (calls cost two dollars per minute; regular long-distance rates apply in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico), your call to the 1991 Playmate of the Year hotline will open a world of Playmate possibilities. Don't turn to the pictures yet, because this is news—this year, as in the past, callers can go on record by nominating their choices for P.M.O.Y., but they can also hear messages from their favorites and leave messages for the ladies. Playmates will answer some calls personally (if it happens to you, remember your manners—it's fine to ask her out, just don't pant). You can play Playmate trivia games and win prizes, including a trip to the Playmate of the Year party at Playboy Mansion West. In the unlikely event that you don't yet have a favorite Playmate of 1990, we present a refresher course to help you make up your mind. Our Playmate Review features 12 of the world's irreplaceable resources, so take your time deciding. Phone lines are open. The number is 1-900-420-3900. Pick a favorite. She just may win.

Help us choose! call the playmate hotline, 1-900-420-3900

Many callers will speak with their favorite Playmates personally—and tell their buddies about it for weeks—but that's not all. Drum roll, please. This year, through the miracle of AT&T technology, one lucky entrant will be selected at random to join our Playmate of the Year at Playboy Mansion West, in April, at a party honoring her. Whether you win or lose, the Playmates thank you for your support.