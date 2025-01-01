Sheer Madness

the allure of filmy underthings proves once again that less is more

We contemplate the delicate and sometimes diaphanous things that a woman wears closest to her body and various wise sayings come to mind: Getting there is half the fun. Some things are better left undone. Beautiful things come in beautiful packages. For there is, perhaps, no more arousing interlude during the wooing of a lovely woman than that moment when, having discarded the armor of her street clothes, she stands before us in her undergarments, so vulnerable but not quite naked. And if a man is one to savor each moment, he will not hurry to remove those scented bits of silk, satin and lace but will prefer, instead, to allow them to heat his imagination awhile, all the better to relish the undoing of each button, the disengagement of each tiny hook and the subtle whisper of fabric slipping away from soft skin.

Then there are some women and some lingerie that when combined create so powerful an aphrodisiac that we prefer not to separate them but, rather, to immerse ourselves in the delicious exploration of secret places half-concealed by cloth so thin and flimsy that we become acutely aware of the power in our hands and the strength in our fingers. And, with such a woman, weknow better than before why some things are better left undone.

Should a man be lucky enough to find a woman who not only shares his enjoyment of thegauze that refreshes but understands completely why watching her wearing it drives him absolutely mad, then he can, with her permission, share in her search for feminine underclothing. If their tastes are similar, she will not only trust him to buy lingerie for her but reward him by putting it on for him. And letting him take it off.