Christina Leardini, Miss April, 1991

Christina Leardini was a natural candidate for Operation Playmate--a letter-writing campaign to cheer soldiers stationed in Saudi Arabia. For one thing, a career in modeling (including a stint with our lingerie specials) has turned her into a compulsive correspondent. "I have pen pals--photographers, models--everywhere. I write to keep in touch. Just little notes. Maybe quotes from the Bible or a book I've enjoyed. It keeps me real." But there are other reasons. For one thing, Christina's exotic beauty is the result of a Saudi/American alliance that occurred some 22 years ago between her U.S.--born mom and a Saudi doctor. The union was short-lived, and her father moved on. "I have stepbrothers and stepsisters I have never seen, who may not be aware that I exist. I wonder how they'd feel about me, what they look like." Although she has Arab blood, the letter-writing campaign is her first real contact with the strict world of Saudi culture: "We can't be sexy or we could get censored. Obviously, we can't send copies of Playboy. I hope by the time this issue comes out, the boys I've written will be home to see it." (Not that her letters would have been all that sexy--she is a happily married mom.) Letter writing suits her in another way. "I'd love to be a comedian," Christina says. "I would like to play the funny, stupid characters on Saturday Night Live--the bag lady--anyone not required to wear a push-up bra. But I don't have the guts. I couldn't stand in front of an audience." When we got a chance to watch Christina in action, we saw what she meant. She is more at home with Willy the hotel doorman than she is with crowds of admirers. She is not interested in celebrity or popularity but in one-on-one impact. She wants to be remembered as special, one person at a time. Indeed, she will be.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Christina Marie Leardini

Bust: 34

Waist: 23

Hips: 34

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 109

Birth Date: 1.22.69

Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Florida

Ambitions: Good health, true love, stability and financial security. In other words...a perfect life.

Turn-Ons: Simple kindness, heart-to-heart talks, soft, slow kisses and laughing until I cry.

Turn-Offs: People who don't smile, men who can't be trusted and those girls who have their eyes on your guy.

Favorite Foods: Messy, meaty, cheesy, saucy ... anything but vegetables!

Favorite Performers: Comedians, I love comedians!

Favorite Compliments: "You're too pretty to be this nice" and "you don't look like you've had a child."

My Opinion: My personality doesn't match my looks...I'm a nerd trapped in a model's body.

My Life Story: Don't Ask! (Strictly soap-opera material)