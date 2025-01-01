Give Us a Break!

It's March, you've just finished your mid-terms and now have two choices: spend a week at home with the parental units, boning up on your calculus, or caravan with friends for a week of hedonistic high-jinks in the land of sun, surf, suds and well-toned women. Tough decision? Hardly. More than 1,000,000 collegians each year set aside their books in favor of a week-long education they can't get in a classroom. Call it Spring Break 101, for which the only prerequisite is a "Let's get totally wild" attitude. Playboy photographers followed the masses to three of the top spring-break hot spots--Daytona Beach, Florida; South Padre Island, Texas; and Palm Springs, California. Here are their visual notes. Start memorizing, dudes.