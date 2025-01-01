Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast

Men's Fashion designers took the "Think green" message to heart this year. No, recyclable fabrics and biodegradable buttons aren't in the line-up for spring and summer. But green, the color, definitely is. With shades ranging from grayish green to olive, and with styles that are just as diverse, green is the hue to choose this season in suits and sports coats. Check out a traditional six-button double-breasted suit made of lightweight wool or an unconventional one-button single-breasted model in a loose-fitting crepe or linen fabric. In keeping with the toned-down colors, dress shirts have gone from bold and striped to solid white. All-cotton is still your best bet, as are shirts with long, soft-pointed collars and French cuffs. Smarten the outfit with a pair of cuff links and a silk tie. While there are still plenty of retro-style ties around, new trends in neckwear point to deep-toned brocades and pastels with abstract floral patterns. Pocket squares are another great way to add a splash of color. (A white linen square will accent that white dress shirt.) Even sports coats have gone soft this season. Colors are muted and fabrics are smooth to the touch. Select a two- or three-button model in a shade such as taupe or sage and wear it with a denim, chambray or washed-silk work shirt and a colorful tie. This dressy yet sporty style can also be had by combining a sweater and T-shirt with an unconstructed three-button jacket in soft washed linen. Finally, if you're in the market for weekend outerwear that's colorfully distinctive, look slick and stay dry in a bright-colored jacket made of a functional, water-resistant fabric.

Where & How to Buy on page 168.