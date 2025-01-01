Carrie Jean Yazel, Miss May, 1991

When the Los Gatos high school newspaper asked students where they wanted to be in ten years, Carrie Jean Yazel, class of '88, answered, "In the pages of Playboy." Seven years ahead of schedule, Miss May comes to us as a wish fulfilled. Since prom night, she has moved from Northern California to San Diego, worked as a model, fallen in and out of love and dazzled the registrar at a local junior college. "I keep changing majors," she says with a giggle. "First it was hotel management, then catering. Then, well, there was my FBI thing." Carrie grins. "I always thought it would be so cool to go undercover and find out all this stuff about perfect strangers!" No stranger to quick changes, Carrie has recently been refurbishing her new apartment in a historic section of San Diego. She has another passion, too: 'I loooove to read." This semester, school assignments have drawn her into books on philosophy, sociology and ("Yuck!") algebra. Private moments find her curled up in a big black chair in her living room, deep into Dickens or Hardy while Beatles tunes play softly in the background. In fact, her Beatlemania ("I could listen to them twenty-four hours a day") doesn't always seem so fab to her beau, a 32-year-old film student and aspiring screenwriter. "He likes classical music, and I haven't quite acquired the taste," she admits. "We're always switching back and forth between radio stations." With the home fires smoldering nicely, Carrie has been pondering her future. Yes, she still models and, yes, she has thought about acting, "but that doesn't really excite me much. There was a joke when I was growing up---everyone in my family would say, 'Oh, Carrie---you'll just get married, have kids and be a mommy!' And the thing is, they were probably right!" Sunny Southern California suits this homemaker-to-be just fine for now, but Carrie sees herself planting roots in a calmer clime---Seattle, maybe, or Spokane. "I'd like to have a bunch of kids and a big house somewhere we could spread out, somewhere the seasons change." Carrie's love of the Pacific Northwest harks back to a childhood spent there. Her drive to raise kids may reflect a desire to be just like her folks; this is a young girl who says her parents are "cool. They've down-to-earth, have-a-good-time people. They party more than I do." She gave Mom and Dad a customized version of her centerfold---with Miss May making a goofy face just for them. And while that was a kick, Carrie takes her new role seriously. "Being in Playboy---it's really the ultimate compliment." She remembers with perfect clarity the moment she learned that her schoolgirl dream was coming true. Soon after test-posing for us, she was visiting---who else?---her parents, who were entertaining some friends at a rented beach house in San Diego. "My dad was in the kitchen, making margaritas," she says. "The phone rang. I answered ... and about a second later, I was jumping up and down, yelling, 'I got it, I got it!' We all had margaritas to celebrate."

Miss May

Playboy's Playmate of the Month

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Carrie Jean Yazel

Bust: 36 D Waist: 24 Hips: 34

Height: 5'8" Weight: 120

Birth Date: 11--30--69 Birthplace: Huntington Beach, Cal.

Ambitions: My top priority is getting married and having at least two children soon!

Turn-Ons: a man who is gorgeous and creative but not afraid to act like a geek!

Turn-Offs: Flashy guys who wear gold chains and think they're real cool talking on their car phones.

I Can't Wait Until: The boys had crushes on in high school - the ones who didn't know existed see me now. see what you guys missed out on ??

Blondes have more: Fun! (The ad was right.)

May Daydream: a tropical vacation on the beach with a good book, a strong drink, hot sunshine and a hotter man!