This Sporting Life

It's one of the weekend's most vexing questions. How do you go out and play a hard set of tennis, and then show up looking great for brunch? Well, designers have finally figured out what we all knew: Men look great in athletic clothes. So now we have the best of both worlds: stylish clothes with actual sports benefits. Cycling jackets, for instance, have double-layered fabrics to draw moisture from the body, as well as stretchable spandex side panels to ensure smooth turns. These clothes have inspired a revolution in how we plan our day. Take the fishing vest---very popular this year. Wear it at dawn in a trout stream, then on top of a T-shirt and jeans the rest of the day. Besides looking mighty sharp, it has plenty of pockets to stash keys, wallet, pens and even a bottle of killer cologne in.