Wave Riders

You don't have to be the ultimate wave warrior to wear the latest swimwear, but as "Maui Air Force" top guns Buzzy Kerbox, Pete Cabrinha and Laird Hamilton demonstrated during our windsurfing photo session in Hawaii, these suits are made for more than soaking up rays. Those with tough, durable fabrics such as nylon, neoprene and spandex are built to withstand salty surf and high winds--some even filter out ultraviolet rays. Look for mid-thigh volley-length styles that provide plenty of room to move and muted-neon colors that are as radical as the latest boards and sails. If you don't want to come off like every other sandbagger on the beach, check out a pair of printed patchwork rayon trunks that are reminiscent of the early Beach Boys' days and top them off with a sun-and-wind-resistant tank top. Complete your look with surf accessories that are both fun and functional: Aqua Socks that stand up to the sand and waterproof packs with built-in water bottles and fog-resistant sunglasses.

Where & How to Buy on page 191.