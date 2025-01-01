Double Plays

In July, when the baseball season heats up along with the weather, power lunches move to the ball parks and dress codes become as relaxed as hot dogs and beer. No, we're not talking about ratty pullovers from your bottom drawer. This season's line-up of sport shirts is as hot as a line drive off Cal Ripken, Jr.'s, bat. To prove that point, we headed south to Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota, Florida, and west to Compadre Stadium in Chandler, Arizona, where two of baseball's top father--son team-ups, the Ripkens and the Alomars, took a break from spring training to switch from their uniforms into some of the newest styles. The sport shirts we chose for them can be dressed up or down, depending upon the occasion. Fabrics such as washed silk, rayon and cotton give the shirts a soft, supple feeling and keep their cool when the temperatures start to climb. And the latest colors and patterns include both solids and abstracts. Earthy tones such as rust and mustard are major-league choices, along with Sixties-inspired prints. For a great going-out-to-dinner look, wear one with pleated trousers, a tie and a sports coat. Or, if you're just hanging loose, wear the same shirt with jeans, a wide belt and a pair of sporty shoes. Either way, you'll be a fashion hit in clothes that aren't priced out of the park.

