The Height Report

Remember the seventh grade? Puberty time. You were five feet tall and every girl in the world was gargantuan. It was scary until the night of the school dance, when, slow dancing for the first time, you found that your chin was at the exact level you'd have chosen if you yourself had dreamed up gender differences. Today, you're probably taller than most of the women you know, but unless you're Manute Bol, there's still a percentage of the female population that canoutrebound you. Here are ten tall beauties to remind you of the night you discovered that womenare worth looking up to. The shortest is UCLA volleyballer Jennifer McCloskey. She stands 5'11". From there, it's six inches to the indiscreet charm of Dallas' 6'5" Heidi Olsen (seen here and on the facing page, on which she barely fits), who once pumped up Lady Tigers fans as a hoopsstar at LSU. You didn't see Heidi in our Girls of the S.E.C. pictorial a few years back, because, she says, "I didn't want to lose my basketball scholarship." Now the biggest beauty inher Big D real-estate office, she had nothing to lose but her inhibitions when we came calling again, "and everything to gain." By now, Heidi has gained millions of admirers, as well as drawn a few whistles, as the center of our attention. She's the tip-off to our vertiginous view of Playboy Heights--the sexiest skyline you are likely to see this month. On these 12 pages, you'll meet some of the most potentially intimidating women on earth. But don't worry. Rememberthe seventh-grade dance. Smile, take one step back and enjoy the view.