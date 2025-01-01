Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast

With prices of men's clothes still on the rise and the economy sluggish, now's the time to opt for the classics--quality styles that stand the test of time. Here's the rundown on what's making headlines. Suits, sports coats and outerwear: Traditional colors, such as blue and gray, are back and hot; so are the olive hues and forest greens. The silhouette for tailored jackets is soft and slouchy, with sloping shoulders. Double-breasted models now feature a higher button stance and a fit that's close yet comfortable. (The single-breasted three-button jacket is also making a comeback.) For something different, check out the overjacket--an unconstructed, oversized coat that's roomy enough to wear over a sweater or a sports jacket. Earthtoned nubuck or suede car-coat-length outerwear is also a wise buy, as it can be worn with a suit or with jeans. Shirts and sweaters: Look for Nineties versions of the Sixties patchwork sport shirt (see Style on page 28). And for dress shirts, consider soft-collared models in solid blue or white and at least one with French cuffs, because cuff links are once again an important accessory. Layering is one of the sharpest styles this season, but don't run out and buy a new wardrobe just to achieve the look. Instead, mix what you already have--a sports jacket and a chambray shirt, for example--with a new sweater vest. For a no-fail combo, team a textured and patterned cardigan or pullover sweater with melange-tweeded trousers. Shoes and accessories: Pick patterned ties in shades of blue, a pair of green-suede boots and some classic blue-suede dress shoes that Elvis would have envied.

