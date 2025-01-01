Not Your Average Working Girls

It Used to be there were some exclusive male bastions, with no gals to distract from the business at hand--places such as the boxing ring, the insulation-and-heating trade, the aircraft hangar. Not anymore--or have you been working too hard to notice? Well, put down your tools and take a break along with Leslie Glass, Cathy Dzik and Kelly Shepherd, the women whom we discovered laboring in precisely those locations. We introduce them here as part of our continuing tribute to the great working women of America.