Playboy's Pigskin Preview

The best source for news about college football these days isn't the Sporting News or the sports section in your local newspaper or your local TV sports jock; it's The Wall Street Journal. That's because the recent conference hopping, bowl-date switching and mugwumping over a national-championship play-off system are all about--you guessed it--money. History, tradition, even regional allegiances have been thrown to the wind. What counts these days is the clout of the TV dollar--the almighty viewer share.

Until recently, the College Football Association negotiated the TV-network deals for 63 member schools. Notre Dame, the most powerful C.F.A. member because of its broad national following, split from the association to make its own five-year, $35,000,000 deal with NBC. Without the high-profile Irish, the C.F.A. was forced to renegotiate its financial arrangements with ABC/ESPN from $350,000,000 to $300,000,000.

Penn State, quickly recognizing the weakened power of the C.F.A., jumped ship by leaving to join the Big Ten Conference. The Southeastern Conference looked to strengthen its negotiating position by adding new members and market share. Arkansas bolted the scan dal-ridden Southwest Conference to join the S.E.C. Looking toward East and West division alignment, the S.E.C. added South Carolina, setting up a conference championship game between the two divisions.

Not to be outdone, the Atlantic Coast Conference enticed Florida State to join its fold, enhancing the conference's football clout. Florida State was attracted by the A.C.C.'s academic reputation and by the prestige and potential money of its basketball schedule.

But it was Sam Jankovich, in his final bit of finagling as the departing athletic director at the University of Miami (before taking the job of general manager of the New England Patriots), along with Big East commissioner Mike Tranghese, who engineered the new Big East--on the surface, the wackiest alliance of them all. What sense did it make for Miami, which dominated college football for ten years, to join a conference in which only three of its nine members play football on the Division I-A level and two don't play football at all? With the rush of independents to the protection of conference affiliations, Miami realized that scheduling major opponents would become an increasingly difficult problem. Also, Miami wanted an umbrella to protect it from the fallout of the inevitable down year. Said Jankovich, "Our football has way too much financial pressure on it."

With the Miami shuffle, the Big East bought insurance for its Division I-A football members--Pittsburgh, Boston College and Syracuse--all of which were playing as independents, anyway. "I knew that someday soon we were going to have to address football," said commissioner Tranghese. "If we didn't, we'd be out of business in ten years."

Once all the schedules kick in, and most will be effective in 1992 or 1993, only a handful of independents with national stature will be left, most notably Notre Dame. And even the Irish have made a deal with several major bowls and conferences to guarantee the Golden Domers their pick of the end-of-the-season contests and all the money that goes with them.

If you're like us, these new conference affiliations are going to take a while to assimilate. By our count, Penn State in the Big Ten adds up to a big 11--assuming Northwestern still counts--but then, marketing guys aren't known for math.

For the purpose of previewing this season and with the exception of the Big East conference, we'll keep teams in their old affiliations, since none of them are playing their new conference schedules yet. By 1993, when Penn State is scheduled for a full slate of Big Ten games, perhaps we'll all have grown accustomed to the idea of Joe Paterno stomping the side lines of Ann Arbor in his white socks and black sneakers.

Now let's get on to who's going to be good and not so good this college football season.

1. Florida State

The last time we picked Florida State as our pre-season favorite to win the national championship, the Seminoles taped a rap video before their opening game with Miami--and were promptly humiliated, 31--0, at the hands of the Hurricanes. Coach Bobby Bowden prays that his team has learned the penalty for overconfidence. Florida State has an awesome arsenal of football talent. Seventeen of 22 starters return from last season's team, which finished 10--2 and beat top-ten teams Florida and Penn State to close the season. Quarterback Casey Weldon, who was 6--0 as a starter and finished third in the nation in passing efficiency, returns for his senior season. Amp Lee and Edgar Bennett are two of the best running backs in the nation. The defense returns nine starters, including cornerback Terrell Buckley and linebackers Marvin Jones and Kirk Carruthers. The embarrassment of (continued on page 182) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 128) riches continues with 19 redshirt freshmen from one of the nation's best recruiting classes last year, seven Parade All-Americans from this year's recruiting class and USA Today's Top Offensive Player, running back Marquette Smith, and Top Defensive Player, defensive back Derrick Brooks. The Seminoles play a championship-caliber schedule, including games with Michigan, Florida, Miami, Syracuse and BYU in its season opener. If Bowden can keep this team focused, the schedule won't matter. 11--1

2. Georgia Tech

Riding the longest unbeaten streak in the nation (16), Tech is ready to make a run for an undisputed national championship this season. Coach Bobby Ross has all the tools: Eight starters return from a defense that didn't allow a touchdown last year until the three-minute mark of the fifth game. Playboy All-America Ken Swilling has been switched from free safety to strong safety so that he can get his 236 pounds into the action more often. Linebacker Marco Coleman, another Playboy All-America, should improve his impressive 13-sack total. On offense, junior quarterback Shawn Jones combines 4.5-second speed in the 40 with a strong, accurate arm (65 percent completion rate last season). The Yellow Jackets are loaded with talented receivers and have a promising running back in redshirt freshman Jimy Lincoln. The only fly in the ointment is inexperience in the offensive line, caused by losses to graduation. Tech opens the season against Penn State in the Kickoff Classic on August 28. 11--1

3. Michigan

This will be a pivotal season in the career of Michigan coach Gary Moeller. His Wolverines team has enough talent to win the national championship and a schedule tough enough to result in four losses. In four consecutive games, Michigan plays Notre Dame, Florida State, Iowa and Michigan State. Without taking the rest of the schedule for granted, four Ws on those four Saturdays could get Moeller the national crown that eluded predecessor Bo Schembechler. Four losses could cost Moeller his job. Michigan's talent is impressive. Quarterback Elvis Grbac, who threw for a school-record 21 T.D.s last season, has fully recovered from a broken thumb he suffered last spring and will direct the attack. Sophomore running back Ricky Powers, who ran for more yards last season (748) than any other freshman in Michigan history, is a game breaker. Playboy All-America Desmond Howard is Michigan's most dangerous receiver since Anthony Carter. The offensive line, led by Playboy All-America Greg Skrepenak (6'6", 322 pounds), can dominate opponents. The only weak link in the defense is a lack of experience in the secondary. 9--2

4. Washington

Just when Washington coach Don James thought he had assembled all the pieces, quarterback Mark Brunell went down in spring practice with a knee injury. Brunell, the best rushing Huskies Q.B. since Warren Moon, underwent surgery and will miss the season. Untested sophomore Billy Joe Hobert will replace him. The Huskies have talent and experience everywhere else. The offensive line, which features tackle Siupeli Malamala (6'6", 300 pounds) and Playboy All-America guard Lincoln Kennedy, at 315 pounds, will control the line of scrimmage for fullback Darius Turner and tailback Beno Bryant, who replaces graduated Greg Lewis. Washington's defense, which held opponents to an average of 66.8 yards rushing per game, best in the nation last season, is anchored by Playboy All-America defensive tackle Steve Emtman. If Hobert can adequately take care of the Q.B. chores, Washington will win the Pac 10 going away. 9--2

5. Oklahoma

Don't look now, but the Oklahoma Sooners are about to re-emerge as a national football power. It has taken coach Gary Gibbs three years to stamp his identity onto the Sooners' program after taking over for good ol' boy Barry Switzer. With quarterback Gale Gundy, Big Eight Offensive Newcomer of the Year last season, expect Oklahoma to use the pass more often out of its option-I offense. The Sooners are deep at running back, with Dewell Brewer getting the starting-tailback spot. Mike Gaddis, who missed last season with a knee injury, should also see playing time. Linebackers and defensive secondary are both Sooners strong points. Gibbs says he welcomes the idea of the Sooners' again being the Big Eight pre-season favorite. 9--2

6. Houston

Until someone figures out how to stop Houston's run-and-shoot offense, the Cougars will continue to roll up awesome offensive numbers. Houston led the nation in passing, scoring and total offense in 1990. With Playboy All-America quarterback David Klingler returning, the Cougars, free of the N.C.A.A. probation that prevented them from going to a bowl last season, will do some post-season growling this year. Second-year coach John Jenkins thinks Klingler will improve on last year's performance. Of Klingler, Jenkins says, "It's scary, because he practically walked through every record in the history of college football last year." The Cougars should improve on defense as well, since several starters who missed part of last season because of injuries have recovered. Houston's most dangerous opponent this year may be overconfidence. 9--2

7. Penn State

Penn State, a member of the Big Ten but still playing an independent's schedule until 1993, will tackle Georgia Tech, Miami and BYU in addition to traditional rivals Notre Dame and Pittsburgh. And the Nittany Lions are talented enough to do no worse than their 9-3 finish of last year. Quarterback Tony Sac-ca returns for his fourth year as starter. Last season, Sacca's passing-yard total (1866) was fifth best in school history. Terry Smith and O. J. McDuffie will be the Lions' primary pass catchers. Fullback Sam Gash, the Lions' leading returning runner, will shoulder much of the rushing responsibility. On defense, the guys in the ugly uniforms will be their usual tenacious selves. Joe Paterno, clearly in the living-legend category, begins his 26th year as Penn State coach. 9--3

8. Notre Dame

Maybe one little push in the back during a punt return should be allowed. If it were, Notre Dame would have ended last season with Rocket Ismail's electrifying runback in the Orange Bowl, leaving Irish eyes teary with joy. Notre Dame would have beaten Colorado. Georgia Tech would have been the undisputed national champion. Instead, the run was called back, leaving Techies and Buffaloes to argue aimlessly about who had the best team in 1990. Little did Irish fans realize that Rocket's punt return would be the last time he would run one for the Gipper. Raghib-just-call-him-Ismail is now a millionaire playing pro football (that is what they call it up there, isn't it?) in Canada. Other Notre Dame marquee names have also departed: Zorich, Stonebreaker and Todd Lyght. Never fear! The Notre Dame promotion machine will turn out new stars for coach Lou Holtz's football universe: quarterback Rick Mirer, tight end Derek Brown, running back Rodney Culver, defensive lineman George Williams. And the Irish have more high school All-Americans waiting for a chance to play than you can shake a shillelagh at. 9--3

9. Florida

An N.C.A.A. probation cost Florida the official title as S.E.C. champion and a trip to a bowl game last season. Playboy Coach of the Year Steve Spurrier, whose Gators finished 6--1 in the conference and 9--2 overall, thinks his team was punished unfairly. "None of the kids playing last season or the coaching staff was involved in the violations," says Spurrier. "The N.C.A.A. punished the wrong people." The probation-free Gators will do some punishing of their own this year. Florida is loaded with offensive talent, led by junior quarterback Shane Matthews, S.E.C. Player of the Year last season. Matthews passed for 2952 yards, a school record, and 23 touchdowns, second best in Florida and S.E.C. history. The Gators, who scored more than 30 points eight times last season, should run up even bigger totals this year. Florida's defense has ranked in the top five in the nation for the past two seasons. However, All-America end Huey Richardson has departed for the N.F.L. and Spurrier was forced to switch personnel liberally at both linebacker and cornerback this past spring. The schedule is tough, featuring six opponents who played in bowls last season. 9--2

10. Clemson

Ken Hatfield's Clemson Tigers finished last season with a flourish, winning their final five games, including a 30--0 drubbing of Illinois in the Hall of Fame Bowl. The shutout of the Illini further enhanced Clemson's claim to its first-ever total-defense national championship. Hatfield, who brought to Clemson the same hard-nosed football philosophy that made him a winner at Air Force and then Arkansas, thinks the Tigers will be every bit as good as last season's 9--2 squad, despite losing offensive lineman Stacy Long and kicker/punter Chris Gardocki to the pros. Last year's A.C.C. Rookie of the Year, tailback Ronald Williams, is back, as is linebacker Levon Kirkland, the only underclassman finalist in last season's Butkus Award voting. 9--2

11. Miami

Is it possible that after a decade of being the most dominant team in college football (three national championships and several near misses), the University of Miami may finally be mortal? Not that the athletes on this year's team aren't good, but they don't appear to be the same sort of studs who strutted, swaggered and ran over teams with regularity the past 100 or so games. Still, we're not talking about collapse; it's more a momentary pause. Quarterback Gino Torretta has experience but will be pressed by redshirt sophomore Bryan Fortay. The number-one running back is Stephen McGuire, the top pass receiver Lamar Thomas. On defense, linebacker Darrin Smith is probably UM's best athlete. Junior safety Darryl Williams has tremendous potential. Coach Dennis Erickson, unfortunately, needs ten wins to call a season successful. 9--2

12. Syracuse

Did former Syracuse coach Dick MacPherson see a great and conquerable challenge before him, or is he simply another moth being drawn to the flame--the flame in this case being the pitiful New England Patriots of the N.F.L.? MacPherson led Syracuse to four straight bowls, had a record of 36-10-3 over the past four years and re-established the Orangemen as a national football power. So much the better for new coach Paul Pasqualoni, who inherits a team loaded with potential. Most promising are quarterback Marvin Graves, who set SU freshman marks for passing yards, T.D.s and total offense last season, and wide receiver Shelby Hill, a six-foot sophomore who Pasqualoni says was SU's best freshman receiver ever. Skill position players will have to carry the load, while the offensive line, which returns only one starter, develops. 9--2

13. Texas

Texas got back on the national football power map last season, finishing 10--2 and winning the Southwest Conference championship. The Longhorns did it with defense (18th nationally) and will likely do it the same way this season. Coach David McWilliams has eight defensive starters back, including Playboy All-America end Shane Dronett. "General" James Patton, the strongest man on the team, is another defensive-line stalwart. Junior quarterback Peter Gardere, a starter since the middle of the 1989 season, runs Texas' multiple offense. Texas is four deep at running back, with Butch Hadnot, S.W.C. Newcomer of the Year last season, rated number one. The November ninth battle between Houston's explosive offense and the Long-horns' stubborn defense will determine the Southwest Conference championship. 9--2

14. Michigan State

The Spartans, 8-3-1 last year, finished strong, winning their final six games, including a 17--16 victory over USC in the John Hancock Bowl. Fourteen starters from that team are gone, but coach George Perles has some top talent that may yet yield a Big Ten crown. Playboy All-America running back Tico Duckett, the nation's leading returning rusher, will head up the ground attack. Wide receiver Courtney Hawkins, fully recovered from an injury that forced him to miss five games last season, is a legitimate All-America player. Key to the Spartans' offensive hopes is Bret Johnson, a transfer from UCLA, who Perles hopes will fill the number-one quarterback spot. MSU's defense is always strong, aggressive and tough against the run. Middle linebacker Chuck Bullough and defensive end Bill Johnson are the glue that will hold the Spartans' D together. 9--2

15. Nebraska

Tom Osborne and Nebraska just aren't getting much respect these days. True, Osborne's coaching record at Lincoln is 177-41-2, the best winning percentage of any active coach. And the Cornhuskers have won at least nine games during each season in his 18-year tenure. So what's the problem? Nebraska can't seem to win the games that really count, either the battles with Big Eight rivals Oklahoma and Colorado or the bowl games (the Huskers have dropped four in a row). The rap on Osborne is that he's too conservative and hasn't developed a passing game to go with Nebraska's always-strong rushing game and that the Big Red fattens up on nonconference weaklings and then can't stand up to national powerhouses such as Miami or Florida State in the post season. Osborne refuses to abandon his conservative offensive philosophy, but he does say his team will throw the ball more. As if to prove his point, he has installed walk-on Tom Haase as his number-one quarterback, pushing Mickey Joseph, a good option Q.B. but a weak passer, to number two. Ironically, in a year when Nebraska will pass more often, Osborne has one of his best groups of running backs ever, led by exceptional sophomore Derek Brown. There are also quality receivers. Tight end Johnny Mitchell may be the best in the nation if he gets the ball. 9--2

16. Auburn

Coach Pat Dye and the Tigers are attempting a comeback from disaster, which is how any eight-win season is described at Auburn. After three straight S.E.C. championships, Dye thinks last year's team may have had a case of complacency, a mistake he's not likely to allow the Tigers to repeat this year. Auburn's field leader is quarterback Stan White, M.V.P. in Auburn's Peach Bowl win over Indiana last season. Dye will install some new wrinkles in the offense, sometimes running out of the shotgun. Renovations are in store for the defense as well, with the Tigers switching from a five-two to a four-three. Auburn's success in early-fall back-to-back games against Texas and Tennessee will determine this season's success. 8--3

17. Iowa

Hayden Fry pulled a few tricks out of his coaching hat last season and coaxed an unheralded team into the Big Ten cochampionship and the Rose Bowl with surprise wins over Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois. Fry, Iowa's winningest coach ever (63-31-4), has lost his best trick, fullback Nick Bell, to the N.F.L. However, quarterback Matt Rodgers, who won All-Big-Ten honors last season, returns, as does most of the Hawkeyes' offensive line. The defense, which never dominated last season but was good enough to win, is led by linebacker John Derby. Iowa has a relatively easy noncomference schedule and does not play Michigan State this year. 8--3

18. Virginia

Defensive problems and injuries contributed to Virginia's weak finish (only one win in its last five games) after a 7--0 start and a number-one national ranking for three weeks in a row. The Moore boys, quarterback Shawn and wide receiver Herman (no relation), have gone to the N.F.L., but coach George Welsh (58-44-2) has enough talent left to make some noise once again in the A.C.C. Matt Blundin, a 6'7" part-time UV basketball player, will handle the Q.B. chores. Playboy All-America Ray Roberts is the anchor on the offensive line. Welsh is switching the defense from a five-two to a more aggressive four-three. Tailback Terry Kirby and defensive end Chris Slade will garner post-season honors. 8--3

19. Baylor

The Bears lost two quarterbacks to injury last season and still managed six wins. Credit a stingy defense and freshman quarterback J. J. Joe, who ran coach Grant Teaff 's veer offense to perfection before breaking a hand prior to the Arkansas game. Joe is back and so is fullback Robert Strait, S.W.C. Newcomer of the Year last season. Playboy All-America defensive lineman Santana Dotson, who plays equally well outside or inside, leads the defense, talented through the first 11 players but lacking depth. 8--3

20. Colorado

Coach Bill McCartney thought he could patch together another Big Eight championship for Colorado this season despite the loss to the N.F.L. of running back Eric Bieniemy, guard Joe Garten and linebacker Alfred Williams. However, quarterback Charles Johnson (last season's Orange Bowl M.V.P.) dropped football to pursue academics (there's a switch), leaving McCartney in a Q.B. quandary, since Darian Hagan is questionable after knee surgery. Untested Vance Joseph becomes the starter by default. McCartney hasn't settled on a number-one running back, either, though there is a pool of talent to choose from. The defense, led by nose tackle Joel Steed, will have to keep things in order for the Buffaloes until the offense falls into place. 7--4

•

Other teams that have a chance to crack the top 20:

Ohio State

The heat's on in Columbus for Ohio State coach John Cooper. First of all, the Buckeyes haven't been a dominating football program since Cooper took over three years ago after Earle Bruce was asked to leave. Now Cooper is being unfairly criticized because his daughter, a student at OSU, decided to pose for Playboy'sGirls of the Big Ten pictorial (see page 134). Hey, guys, let's stick to football. Cooper is a good coach, as he proved at Arizona, where he posted a 25-9-2 record before taking the job in Columbus. But Woody Hayes casts a broad shadow and Ohio State alums aren't satisfied simply to be on the right side of .500. Cooper has a chance to have a better team than last season's 7-4-1 squad. "This will be the best defensive unit we have had since I've been here," he promises. The Buckeyes also have an abundance of good running backs: Big Ten Freshman of the Year Robert Smith, Carlos Snow, a starter in 1989 who missed last season because of hip surgery, unusually named Butler By'not'e and fullback Scottie Graham. The Buckeyes also have three candidates for the starting-quarterback spot, though Notre Dame transfer Kent Graham will probably get the nod. Ohio State should win seven games, but Cooper may need a Big Ten championship to keep his job. 7--4

Tennessee

Last season provided more frustration than success for coach John Majors and the Volunteers: losses to Notre Dame and Alabama and kiss-your-sister ties with Colorado and Auburn against nine wins. UT has tons of talent back on defense this season, returning ten of 11 starters, including Playboy All-America free safety Dale Carter. Quarterback Andy Kelly, who completed 58 percent of his passes last year, is back for his senior season. Carl Pickens, another Playboy All-America and the top pass receiver in the S.E.C. last year, will draw lots of attention from opposing defenses. Running-back duties go to untested Tavio Henson and Tracy Smith, thrown into the breach because of Chuck Webb's early departure to the N.F.L. A possible N.C.A.A. investigation clouds the Volunteers' future. 7--4

Brigham Young

The standard rap against Brigham Young's aspirations for high national rankings was always that the Cougars never played anyone of note. Last season, they scheduled and beat Miami in a nonconference game. This year, they have lined up Florida State, UCLA and Penn State for the first three games of the season. The BYU scheduler may have invited overkill. Of course, Ty Detmer, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, is back. Detmer has recovered from the two shoulder separations he suffered in BYU's Holiday Bowl loss to Texas A&M and needs only 446 yards to set an N.C.A.A. career-yardage record. Coach LaVell Edwards, entering his 20th season as the third winningest active coach (175-59-1), behind Tom Osborne and Joe Paterno, has lots of holes to patch in BYU's offensive and defensive lines. BYU should be good enough to win another Western Athletic Conference championship, but its nonconference schedule may be humbling. 8--4

UCLA

Expect the Bruins to bounce back after an uncharacteristic 5--6 season last year. Coach Terry Donahue, who set an N.C.A.A. record by leading his team to seven consecutive bowls before the 1988--1989 season, thinks that quarterback Tommy Maddox is the key to a resurgence. Maddox, who led the Pac 10 in total offense and ranked eighth in the nation (257.3 yards per game) last season, will team with junior Sean La-Chapelle, a 6'4" receiver with 39 catches last year. Running back Kevin Smith, at 256 pounds, is a punishing rusher. On defense, the secondary shines. Safety Matt Darby, a four-year starter, will make some All-America teams. The secondary will be tested early when the Bruins open in the Rose Bowl against Detmer and Brigham Young. 7--4

Fresno State

The Bulldogs, winners of the Big West championship two years in a row, got an unexpected thumping from rival San Jose State (42--7) in the regular-season finale and found themselves spectators at last year's Raisin Bowl, the traditional Big West/Mid-American Conference post-season game. Coach Jim Sweeney, 105-41-2 in his FSU career, thinks his team can rebound behind the talent of Mark Barsotti, one of the best quarterbacks in the West. Flanker Kelvin Means, who led the Bulldogs with 40 receptions last season, is expected to be fully recovered from a foot injury. Rushing duties go to Lorenzo Neal, who has to fill the void left by the departure of two-time 1000-yard rusher Aaron Craver. 9--2

Texas A&M

There will be lots of new faces for the Aggies this season, since only two starters on offense and six on defense return from last season's 9-3-1 squad. A couple of the familiar faces belong to Playboy All-America defensive back Kevin Smith and quarterback Bucky Richardson. Coach R. C. Slocum will try to replace departed running backs Darren Lewis and Robert Wilson with talented newcomers Randy Simmons, Keith McAfee and Greg Hill. "We'll try all three until one establishes himself as the front runner," says Slocum. Defensively, the Aggies should be strong at linebacker and defensive back. While there's talent galore in the program, A&M appears too inexperienced to beat out Houston, Texas or Baylor this year. 7--4

Stanford

Stanford's 36--31 upset over Notre Dame last year was no fluke. With 18 starters from that team returning, including Playboy All-Americas Glyn Milburn and Bob Whitfield, the Cardinal (the color, not the bird) could go big time in 1991. Coach Dennis Green will emphasize balance on offense: Milburn and Tommy Vardell rushing; quarterback Jason Palumbis, who set a Stanford completion-percentage record last year (.686), passing. The schedule, which includes Notre Dame, Colorado and Pac 10 powers Washington, USC and UCLA, is brutal, but at least seven Cardinal games are at home. 7--4

Pittsburgh

"We are in no position to make excuses for what happened last year," said first-year Pittsburgh coach Paul Hackett after the Panthers stumbled to a 3-7-1 record. Hackett could have used the numerous injuries to his defense or the ankle injury that kept running back Curvin Richards on the side lines most of the year as an excuse. But then, Hackett, who has spent many years coaching in both the pro and the college ranks, knows the only thing that will satisfy his critics is a vastly improved team performance. He will build the team around junior quarterback Alex Van Pelt, already third on Pitt's all-time passing-yardage list. Receiver Olanda Truitt, who averaged 18.3 yards per catch last season, should get even better. The big question for Hackett and Pitt is defense, a commodity that was sorely lacking last year. 7--4

San Jose State

The Spartans, who enjoyed a 9-2-1 year under rookie coach Terry Shea last season, play their first four games in four time zones, which should at least make them eligible for bonus frequent-flier miles. Shea is undaunted at the prospect of not playing a home game until October 19: "We have the nucleus to make a run at the top twenty." First, he will have to find a replacement for Sheldon Can-ley, the do-everything back graduated to the N.F.L. Too many miles and too few home games reduce the Spartans' chances for a top-20 finish this season. 8--3

Air Force

What's a successful season for Air Force? How about knocking off Army and Navy and ending the year with a 23--11 romp over Ohio State? Coach Fisher DeBerry and the Falcons are looking for more of the same and could get it, since quarterback Rob Perez returns to lead Air Force's potent wishbone offense. Perez' only losses as a starter last season were to Notre Dame and BYU. Ironically, the Falcons' weakness last season was their aerial attack, which failed to complete a single touchdown pass. As usual, the AF defense will be undersized and overmotivated. 7--5

Wyoming

The end of last season might have been enough to persuade coach Paul Roach to move upstairs to the job of Wyoming athletic director and let former offensive coordinator Joe Tiller worry about the Cowboys' fortunes on the field. Wyoming started last season with nine consecutive victories, only to drop its last four games to end the season with a thud. Tiller promises to "refine" rather than change the Cowboys' one-back possession-style passing attack. Returning quarterback Tom Corontzos and receiver Robert Rivers are keys to Wyoming's offensive success. On defense, the Cowboys are strong up front despite the graduation of standout Mitch Donahue. 7--4

North Carolina

After his team finished 1--10 two years in a row, coach Mack Brown's efforts began to show results last year, with the Tar Heels finishing 6-4-1 and serving notice that they were once again a force to be reckoned with in the A.C.C. North Carolina's success this season will depend on the performance of junior Chuckie Burnette, who won the starting-quarterback job in the spring. Burnette is still looking for the confidence he lost when pressed into service two years ago as a freshman. Carolina has excellent receivers in Corey Holliday and Deems May and a promising young rusher, Natrone Means. Credit the defense for much of last season's success. 7--4

Alabama

Crimson Tide coach Gene Stallings says it loud and often, "I am not Coach [Bear] Bryant." Ray Perkins, one of Stallings' predecessors, also fought to find the light outside Bryant's shadow. Perkins couldn't find it and it remains to be seen whether Stallings can. At least he has the distinction of having played and coached for Bryant, a fact that will deflect criticism and comparison, at least temporarily. Stallings' first year with the Tide last season was a mixed bag: three early-season losses, wins over Tennessee and rival Auburn, and then a crushing defeat (34--7) by Louisville in the Fiesta Bowl. This season's team is a mixed bag as well. Quarterback Gary Hollingsworth has graduated, as has the right side of the offensive line. Senior Danny Woodson and redshirt freshman Jay Barker will battle for the number-one Q.B. spot. Alabama is loaded with running backs, including Siran Stacy, who missed last season with a knee injury.7--4

Southern California

You'd expect long faces on the USC coaching staff because of the two-year-early departure of quarterback Todd Marinovich to the N.F.L. Not so. He was termed by one USC source to have become a "decisive disruption" to the team and coach Larry Smith is happy to see the petulant and often-troubled Marinovich somewhere else. The Trojans' immediate problem, however, will be finding a replacement, since the only nonfreshman quarterback on the roster, Reggie Perry, has taken exactly three snaps from center in his collegiate career. Smith is hoping that Perry, with the same initials and jersey number (16) as former USC great Rodney Peete, can emulate Peete's feats on the field. A bright spot for the Trojans is at running back, where Mazio Royster, the Pac 10's top returning rusher, gained more than 1100 yards last season as a sophomore. 6--5

California

With Playboy All-America back Russell White running the ball, and with quality receivers, experienced offensive linemen and a feisty quarterback, the Golden Bears will put a lot of points on the board this season. The question is, will it be more points than the defense allows? Coach Bruce Snyder has only four defensive starters returning from last year, but that may not be so bad, since last season's D allowed opponents an average of 428.5 yards per game. Without dominant defensive players, Snyder will opt for a gambling, blitzing style of play. White, who didn't start a single game last season and still finished seventh in the nation in all-purpose yards, could be this season's Barry Sanders. 6--5

Georgia

Ray Goff probably never imagined what a challenge he was biting off when he succeeded Georgia coaching legend Vince Dooley two years ago. Dooley, at the time considered the most popular man in Georgia, left the 33-year-old Goff with a squad as short on talent and experience as any Bulldogs team since the late Seventies. Georgia managed a 6--5 record in 1989, but last season, plagued by numerous injuries and inexperience, the Bulldogs plunged to 4--7, their first losing season since 1977. Goff responded by landing one of Georgia's strongest recruiting classes in years, including Eric Zeier, one of the most sought-after high school quarterbacks in the nation. The Bulldogs' recent weaknesses--youth and inexperience--will turn to strengths this year as the team matures. 6--5

The A.C.C., long thought of as a basketball conference, is quickly becoming a national power in football, a perception that can only be enhanced with the addition of Florida State next year. Georgia Tech, co-national champion last season, is our choice to take the conference title this year, with Clemson a close second. Virginia is still strong despite the graduation of last year's starting quarterback, Shawn Moore. North Carolina, under coach Mack Brown, continues to improve dramatically. Coach Joe Krivakwas given a new four-year contract after leading his Maryland team to a 6--5 regular-season record and a 34--34 tie with Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl. Krivak's biggest problem this season will be finding a replacement for quarterback Scott Zolak. In the meantime, the Terrapins' defense, led by tackle Larry Webster, will be improved. Maryland plays a brutal nonconference schedule and will find most of its wins against weaker A.C.C. opponents. Duke, on the other hand, will fatten its record out of conference. The Blue Devils, usually known for their potent passing game, may be forced to rely on their defense, which returns ten starters from last year. Dave Brown steps into the number-one quarterback spot. North Carolina State will have to replace six starters from the conference's second-ranked defense. Three of the Wolfpack's secondary players were selected in the first seven rounds of the N.F.L. draft. Quarterback Terry Jordan, who was impressive in NC State's 31--27 win over Southern Mississippi in the Ail-American Bowl, is back to lead the offense.

With its crazy-quilt schedule, it's tough to call the Big East a real football conference yet. Virginia Tech plays only one conference opponent and Miami only two, while West Virginia plays all seven. The conference standings won't be meaningful until 1993, when everyone will face off for seven conference games. However, national standings will be pertinent this year for at least Miami, Syracuse and possibly Pittsburgh. Coach Frank Beamer has quietly built Virginia Tech into a nationally competitive program in his four-year stint with the Hokies. Tech capped last season by knocking off three bowl-bound teams--North Carolina State, Southern Mississippi and Virginia--and nearly upset Georgia Tech (6--3). Beamer has 16 starters from that squad returning, including quarterback Will Furrer, who will likely become the Hokies' all-time passing leader this year. West Virginia coach Don Nehlen experienced only his second losing season in 11 years when the Mountaineers finished 4--7 last year. "Youth and inexperience were the culprits," said Nehlen. A series of crippling injuries will hold back UWV. The defensive line was hit especially hard when Steve Redd and All-East defensive tackle Jim Gray were injured in the spring. Steve Grant is a Mountaineers mainstay at linebacker. Temple was the most improved team in Division I-A football last season, finishing 7--4 after a 1--10 record in 1989. The Owls have lost quarterback Matt Baker but return Anthony Richardson, who led Temple to an upset victory over Pitt last year after Baker was injured. The defense will struggle to replace lineman Kenyatta Rush, though linebacker Santo Stephens, the team's leading tackier, returns. Rutgers looks to improve on last year's 3--8 record. Quarterback Tom Tarver is attempting to come back from knee surgery. Coach Doug Graber says he feels "a lot better about where we're headed than I did a year ago." Nonconference games against Maine and Northwestern should continue to lift Graber's spirits. The first person new coach Tom Coughlin should have talked to when he arrived at Boston College is the guy who makes up BG's football schedule. Nonconference opponents include Michigan, Penn State and Georgia Tech. Add Big East rivals Syracuse and Miami to the mix, and Coughlin may wish he were back coaching receivers for the New York Giants, the job he had before joining BC.

Oklahoma will reassert itself in the Big Eight this year, with Nebraska close behind. Colorado slips a bit from its position of prominence in the past two seasons. Missouri coach Bob Stull is gradually working the Tigers back into a position to challenge the Big Eight's big three. Sophomore Phil Johnson, at 6'5" and with 4.5-second speed in the 40, looks like Missouri's quarterback of the future. Johnson should get plenty of protection, since the Tigers' offensive line, which allowed only 20 sacks last season, returns four starters, including mammoth 6'10", 320-pound tackle Russ McCullough. Iowa State, under coach Jim Walden, returns quarterback Chris Pedersen but little else on offense. The Cyclones' defense should be tough. Oklahoma State coach Pat Jones expects big things from freshman running back Rafael Denson. Kansas and Kansas State have been mirror-image football programs the past several years, first fighting for the Big Eight basement, now battling each other for the most-improved-team-in-the-conference award. Kansas, under coach Glen Mason, was referred to by one publication as the best three-win team in the nation last year. The Jayhawks' defense returns nine starters from last season but will miss linebacker Curtis Moore. Kansas State has lots of experience returning except at quarterback; 5000-yard career passer Carl Straw graduated, leaving senior Paul Watson to fill his spot. The Wildcats' most potent offensive threat is wide receiver Michael Smith.

Last year, four teams (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State) finished with 6--2 conference records in a logjam for the Big Ten title. This season, Michigan is good enough to take the conference crown outright. Michigan State is the best bet for second place, with Iowa and Ohio State close behind. Coach Bill Mallory has what could be his best team in his eight years at Indiana, but a tough schedule may prevent the Hoosiers from bettering their six-win total of last season. Indiana returns 17 starters, including running back Vaughn Dunbar, who ran for more than 1200 yards behind a young and injury-depleted offensive line. That line should be better this year and so should quarterback Trent Green, who scored three touchdowns in Indiana's 27--23 Peach Bowl loss to Auburn last year. Illinois will have to replace too many talented defensive players to equal last season's 8--4 record. Darrick Brownlow, Moe Gardner and Mel Agee have all moved on to the pros. The lone holdover from the core of the stubborn Illini defense of the past two seasons is free safety Marlon Primous. On offense, the picture is brighter because of the return of junior quarterback Jason Verduzco, who passed for more than 2500 yards in his first year as a starter. Jim Colletto has replaced Fred Akers as coach at Purdue. Colletto immediately threw out Akers' run-and-shoot offense and installed a more traditional I formation. While the Boilermakers try to learn the new offense, Purdue's defense will keep them in most games. Nose guard Jeff Zgonina, who led all Big Ten linemen last season in tackles, is only a junior. Minnesota surprised everyone last year by winning six games. The unexpectedly strong showing probably saved coach John Gutekunst's job, at least for the time being. The Golden Gophers will be run-oriented this year and the success of the offense will hinge on the performance of athletic quarterback Marquel Fleetwood. Minnesota plays a tough schedule and anything more than four wins would be remarkable. Coach Barry Alvarez of Wisconsin and his counterpart, Francis Peay at Northwestern, would gladly settle for four wins for their teams this year. Alvarez, who took over the Badgers last season, is a good coach who needs time in order to turn around Wisconsin's anemic football fortunes. Peay is an excellent coach who simply cannot attract enough talent to NU to field a competitive Big Ten team.

Fresno State and San Jose State will dominate the conference once again this year. Utah State has its best team since 1980. The Aggies return ten of 11 starters from an offense that averaged more than 26 points a game last season. Star of the team is running back Roger Grant. Says coach Chuck Shelton, "There is nothing Roger can't do on the football field. He could start for us at running back, wide receiver, fullback or defensive back." Grant's backup is Floyd Foreman--the second cousin of George Foreman. Coaching legend George Allen, who died in the off season, will be missed at Long Beach State. The 70-year-old Allen took over the ailing 49ers team before last season and produced a winner (6--5) one last time. Willie Brown, a Hall of Fame defensive back for the Oakland Raiders during the Seventies, is the new head coach. The 49ers, who return 15 starters from last season, will remain competitive. Quarterback Todd Studer, who threw for 19 touchdowns and 2618 yards, is back for his senior season. With Troy Kopp, ranked third in the nation last year in total offense, returning at quarterback, the University of the Pacific will put lots of points on the board. The question is whether the Tigers' defense, which allowed opponents an average of more than 37 points per game last year, can stop anyone. The answer, unfortunately, for coach Walt Harris is probably not. Nevada--Las Vegas second-year coach Jim Strong landed one of the strongest recruiting classes in UNLV history during the off season. It will take a year or two, however, before the talent influx begins to pay off. Hunkie Cooper, a converted quarterback who runs, receives and was the conference's top kick returner last season, is Vegas' Mr. Do Everything. New Mexico State snapped the nation's longest losing streak (27) by defeating Cal State Fullerton in the final game of last season. Coach Jim Hess's 1991 team should be at least good enough not to start another record losing streak. The same may not be true of lowly Cal State Fullerton. Late last January, the campus athletic council recommended dropping football. Before college president Milton Gordon and some football boosters stepped in a week later with a commitment to keep the program alive for two more years, coach Gene Murphy had released all of the Titans' football recruits. Only about half of them returned when the program was saved.

With the formation of the Big East football conference, there's not much left of the East Independents. Of course, there will be even less once Penn State, already an official Big Ten member, begins conference play. Bob Sutton takes over from Jim Young as head coach at Army. Sutton, who was Young's defensive coordinator for eight years, is not about to change anything. The Cadets, unable to recruit big-time football talent because of the difficulty of entering the academy and the lack of N.F.L. prospects for players with military commitments, still managed six winning seasons in the past seven years and three bowl appearances under Young's brilliant coaching. Sutton will stick with Young's wishbone offense and five-two defense. With the graduation of all-time rushing leader Mike May-weather, quarterback Willie McMillian, who rushed for 900 yards last season, will be the focus of Army's attack. Navy finished last season 5--6, its most wins since 1982, under new head coach George Chaump. The Midshipmen will have better size in the offensive line but lack experience at quarterback and running back.

The Mid-American promises to be a dogfight among five or six teams for the conference title this season. Central Michigan will try to be the first conference champion to repeat since it turned the trick in 1979. The Chippewas, who finished 7--1 in the conference and 8-2-1 overall, won the honor of playing in the Raisin Bowl, only to get whacked by San Jose State 48--24. Central Michigan sports a lot of offense in a defense-dominated conference. Jeff Bender, last season's M.A.C. Player of the Year, returns for his senior year, as does talented wide receiver Ken Ealy. If defensive coordinator Dick Flynn can patch together the D, the Chippewas can repeat. Toledo, which also finished 7--1 in the conference last season but didn't take the raisins, has a new coach, Gary Pinkel, former offensive coordinator for the University of Washington. Kevin Meger, who returns as the starting quarterback, is an excellent scrambler but marginal passer. Pinkel will experiment with the offense but will stick with Toledo's four-three stunt defense. If Miami University sneaks into contention, it will be on the back of its defense. The Redskins have four potential all-conference players on their defensive line, including end Jon Wauford, who had 14 quarterback sacks last season. Second-year coach Randy Walker will have a difficult job coaxing points out of an inexperienced offense. Ball State returns nine starters from a defense that ranked second in the nation in total defense last season. The Cardinals have had the best over-all record of any M.A.C. school for the past three years. Western Michigan will again start Brad Tayles at quarterback. Tayles had 22 consecutive starts in his first two seasons. WMU's best player is junior running back Corey Sylve, who averaged 5.7 yards per carry last year. Gary Blackney is the new coach for Bowling Green State. The Falcons should continue their stubborn defense (15th in the nation in fewest points allowed), with eight starters returning from last year. The defense will have to perform well, while an inexperienced offense develops.

Notre Dame is, once again, the strongest of the Midwest Independents. Louisville coach Howard Schnellen-berger has been promising for a couple of years that his Cardinals would be nationally ranked and win a bowl game. Last year, he was right. The Cardinals were 10-1-1, knocked off Alabama 34--7 in the Fiesta Bowl and ended the season ranked 14th in the nation. However, Schnellenberger is not talking this year. The Cardinals lost 14 starters, including defensive stalwarts Mark Sander and Ted Washington, plus quarterback Browning Nagle. To make matters worse, Schnellenberger's defensive coordinator headed for Virginia, his defensive secondary coach to Texas A&M. The bright spot in this rebuilding year will be freshman quarterback Jeff Brohm, described by a UL spokesman as "one of the best athletes ever to come out of Kentucky." A successful season for the Cardinals will be winning more games than they lose. With Jerry Pettibone gone to Oregon State, Charlie Sadler lakes over as head coach at Northern Illinois. The former Oklahoma defensive coordinator inherits a team depleted by graduation. Last year, with Stacey Robinson at quarterback, the wishbone-oriented Huskies won the N.C.A.A. team rushing title with 3791 yards. Robinson and the bulk of the offensive line are gone and Sadler will switch the offense to a multiple I, which, he says, combines the best aspects of the option and passing games. The Huskies have too much youth and change to do much barking this year.

•

Before quarterback Mark Brunell went clown with a knee injury, we were ready to pick Washington as the number-one team in the nation. Even without Brunell, the Huskies are the best team in the Pac 10. UCLA should bounce back from an atypical losing season. Only a murderous schedule will hold down an excellent Stanford team. Southern Cal can never be discounted and California has some tremendous athletes, especially running back Russell White. Oregon, 8--4 last year, should enjoy another solid season if coach Rich Brooks can solve his quarterback problem created by the graduation of Bill Musgrave. The Ducks have four candidates with good potential, but none of them has yet to throw a pass in Division I-A competition. Sophomore Sean Burwell, who rushed for nearly 1000 yards last season, gives the Ducks some punch on the ground. Until the quarter-backing situation solidifies, Oregon will depend on its improved defensive play of recent years to remain competitive. Arizona, which finished in the middle of the Pac 10 last year, will likely do the same this season. The Wildcats, who have traditionally had one of the better defenses in the conference, uncharacteristically allowed opponents an average of almost 26 points a game last year. Still, AU finished with a 7--5 record, beating USC, UCLA and in-state rival Arizona State. Last season was a nightmare for Arizona State's medical insurance company, Twenty-seven surgeries were performed on ASU players during and after the season. In fact, only four players on each side of the ball started every game. Still, the Sun Devils managed a 4--7 record, three of the losses coming by a touchdown or less. Untested Bret Powers gets the nod from coach Larry Marmie at quarterback. Marmie may also make immediate use of a good recruiting class, with running back Mario Bates and receivers Carlos Artis and Derrick Land having a chance at playing time. The defense, led by tackle Shane Collins and linebacker Darren Woodson, is solid. Washington State had trouble getting on track offensively last season, leaving an undermanned defense on the field too often and for too long. The Cougars could have the same problem this year. Coach Mike Price has three quarterback candidates, but it looks like sophomore Drew Bledsoe will start. The defense returns only four starters and picks up linebacker Lewis Bush, a starter from 1989 who sat out last year because of grades. Bush could be the Cougars' best defensive player. Oregon State evidently decided it could not recruit the talent required to run the more conventional pass-run styles of attack used by most of its conference rivals. So the Beavers hired Jerry Pettibone as new head coach. Pettibone, formerly with Northern Illinois, is a devotee of the wishbone offense. The wishbone has enabled undermanned teams such as Air Force, Army and Northern Illinois to play more effectively with the big boys. The key to the wishbone is the quarterback and Pettibone has (bund two, senior Ed Browning, who should start, and Ian Shields, a second baseman on OSU's baseball team.

Florida State would be the strongest of the South Independents even if Miami and Virginia Tech hadn't joined the Big East. Louisiana Tech, a Division I-A competitor for only two years, hasn't found the adjustment to tougher competition all that difficult. The Bulldogs, under coach Joe Raymond Peace, finished 8-3-1 last season, tying with Maryland in the Independence Bowl. The Bulldogs return almost everyone except outstanding receiver Bobby Slaughter, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Gene Johnson has a shot at overtaking the passing records of Tech alum Terry Bradshaw. Peace says, "The defense will be better than last year," and last year, Tech ranked 23rd nationally in total defense. Once Southern Mississippi capped an 8--3 season by knocking off Auburn 13--12, it didn't take long for coach Curley Hallman's phone to ring with an offer to become head coach of Louisiana State. Hallman was already in Baton Rouge when the Golden Eagles met North Carolina State in the All-American Bowl on December 28. By then, new Southern Mississippi coach Jeff Bower was at the wheel. Despite a 341-yard passing performance by quarterback Brett Favre, Southern Mississippi lost 31--27. Favre has gone on to the N.F.L., but Bower has 16 starters back, including most of a defense that ranked fifth in the nation in points allowed per game (12.82). South Carolina is switching to a three-man front defensively. The Gamecocks' defensive Player of the Year, Gerald Dixon, will get more opportunities to rush the passer in the new alignment. Quarterback Bobby Fuller, who threw for 2372 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, also returns.

Florida is the most talented team in the S.E.C. this season. Auburn is strong again, Tennessee not quite as strong. Alabama doesn't match up to its top conference foes. Georgia, after a disappointing year, may be ready to turn things up a notch. Mississippi star running back Randy Baldwin passed up his senior year to enter the N.F.L. draft. Coach Billy Brewer has switched Tyrone Ashley, whom he calls the best athlete on the team, from defensive back to running back. Brewer's top two quarterbacks, Tom Luke and Russ Shows, both return. The Rebels' defense suffered heavy losses to graduation and only the linebacking positions appear solid. If optimism creates winners, Mississippi State, under new coach Jackie Sherrill, will win a lot of games. Sherrill, out of coaching for two years since leaving Texas A&M in a cloud of controversy, has redesigned MSU's uniforms and installed a "12th man" kickoff team, the Mad Dawgs, a collection of nonathletic scholarship students who volunteered to play on the Bulldogs' kickoff coverage team. With an inexperienced quarterback and a lack of defensive depth, Sherrill will have to use all his coaching magic to coax a winning season out of the Bulldogs. After suffering two losing years in a row, Louisiana State has hired a new coaching staff headed by former Southern Miss coach Curley Hallman. Hallman has put improved discipline and conditioning at the top of his list of priorities for the Tigers. He will have to come up with a quarterback, since no obvious starter emerged last spring. Kentucky quarterback Freddie Maggard was lost in the fourth game of last season because of a shoulder separation. His replacement, Brad Smith, went down in game seven with a knee injury. The good news is that both have recovered, which means that coach Bill Curry will keep the Wildcats pass-oriented. Most of the defense returns, but then, the defense wasn't very effective last year, allowing opponents an average of more than 28 points per game.

Houston and Texas will be national powers this season. Baylor has an improved offense to go with its usually stubborn defense. Texas A&M is inexperienced but loaded with talent. Texas Tech, which averaged 29 points a game last year, should have an explosive offense again. Quarterbacks Jamie Gill, a two-year starter before being sidelined with injuries last season, will be backed up by sophomore Robert Hall. Rodney Blackshear (22.11-yard-per-catch average) is a blue-chip receiver. In an effort to bolster the defense, coach Spike Dykes will switch the Red Raiders to a three-four defense, which he hopes will improve its aggressiveness. Rice fought its way back to football respectability last season, posting a 5-6 record under coach Fred Goldsmith. The Owls will struggle to replace quarterback Donald Hollas and linebacker O. J. Brigance. However, Eric Henley, who already owns the school record for career receptions, and Trevor Cobb, who became Rice's first 1000-yard rusher ever last year, are back. Potent offenses are all the rage in the Southwest Conference these days and Texas Christian is no exception to the rule. The Horned Frogs rolled up 4511 yards of offense and averaged 26.6 points per game last season. Trouble was that TCU's defense allowed opponents an average of 32 points per game. With Stephen Shipley, Kelly Blackwell and Richard Woodley, TCU is loaded with great receivers. Coach Jack Crowe suffered an inauspicious beginning at Arkansas. The Razorbacks, a perennial national power, fell to an embarrassing 3--8, their first losing season in 24 years. Crowe is not deterred and promises improvement, despite the fact that he will have to replace departed Quinn Grovey at quarterback. Arkansas moves to the Southeastern Conference in 1992.

Brigham Young sits in its usual spot atop the W.A.C. Air Force and Wyoming will follow. San Diego State should be improved in most phases of its offense, with the exception of quarterback, where Dan McGwire has left for the N.F.L. Coach Al Luginbill may replace the 6'8" McGwire with 6'7" Cree Morris. Whoever quarterbacks for the Aztecs will try to get the ball to Playboy All-America receiver Patrick Rowe. Colorado State, under coach Earle Bruce, lost too many players to graduation to match last season's 8--4 performance. Hawaii coach Bob Wagner, who has coached the Rainbows to three consecutive winning seasons, will search for a quarterback to replace Garrett Gabriel, who set 32 school records at Hawaii. Returning, however, are receiver Jeff Sydner, who finished fifth in the nation in all-purpose yards last season, and most of the offensive line. Texas--El Paso has too much in-state competition to land many blue-chip recruits. However, coach David Lee should coax more wins out of the Miners than their three-victory total of last season. Sophomore linebacker Barron Wortham, W.A.C. Freshman of the Year last season, is the player Lee will build his defense around.

Top 20 Teams

1. Florida State..........11--1

2. Georgia Tech..........11--1

3. Michigan..........9--2

4. Washington..........9--2

5. Oklahoma..........9--2

6. Houston..........9--2

7. Penn State..........9--3

8. Notre Dame..........9--3

9. Florida..........9--2

10. Clemson..........9--2

11. Miami..........9--2

12. Syracuse..........9--2

13.Texas..........9--2

14. Michigan State..........9--2

15. Nebraska..........9--2

16. Auburn..........8--3

17. Iowa..........8--3

18. Virginia..........8--3

19. Baylor..........8--3

20. Colorado..........7--4

The next 20: Ohio State, Tennessee, Brigham Young, UCLA, Fresno State, Texas A&M, Stanford, California, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Air Force, Wyoming, North Carolina, Alabama, Southern California, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, Indiana, Illinois.

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy' s College Football Coach of the Year for 1991 is Steve Spurrier. Now beginning his fifth year as a collegiate head coach, the second at the University of Florida, Spurrier has a career record of 29-15-1. He has been named his conference's Coach of the Year in three of his four seasons, twice at Duke in the A.C.C. and last year in the S.E.C. with Florida. His teams have been ranked in the nation's top ten in total offense and passing offense in each of his four seasons. As a player, Spurrier was a Heisman Trophy--winning quarterback for Florida in 1966. He played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1967 to 1975.

Offense

David Klingler--Quarterback, 6'3", 210 pounds, senior, Houston. Led nation in total offense with 5221 yards, an N.C.A.A. record. Also set N.C.A.A. record with 54 T.D. passes.

Tico Duckett--Running back, 5'10" 185, junior, Michigan St. Nation's leading returning rusher with 1394 yards last season. A.P. Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 1990.

Russell White--Running back, 6', 200, junior, California. Ranked number seven in nation in all-purpose yardage last season.

Carl Pickens--Wide receiver, 6'3", 200, junior, Tennessee. Led the S.E.C. in receiving last season with 917 yards on 53 catches.

Desmond Howard--Wide receiver, 5'9", 170, senior, Michigan. Led team with 63 receptions for 1025 yards. Ranked second in kickoff returns in nation with 29.5-yard average.

Patrick Rowe--Wide receiver, 6'1", 200, senior, San Diego St. Led N.C.A.A. in receiving with 126.5 yards per game. Set an N.C.A.A. record for most consecutive 100-yard receiving games (nine).

Jay Leeuwenburg--Center, 6'3", 265, senior, Colorado. First team Big Eight. Has starred in football despite being a diabetic.

Ray Roberts--Guard, 6'6", 300, senior, Virginia. Won Jacobs Trophy, given to top blocker in A.C.C. as voted by conference coaches.

Lincoln Kennedy--Guard, 6'7", 315, junior, Washington. Second team All--Pac 10 last season; is part of dominating Huskies offensive line.

Greg Skrepenak--Tackle, 6'6", 322, senior, Michigan. All--Big Ten; is a top pro prospect.

Bob Whitfield--Tackle, 6'7", 300, junior, Stanford. Only sophomore finalist for last season's Outland Trophy award for best offensive lineman in nation.

Glyn Milburn--Kick returner, 5'9", 175, junior, Stanford. Averaged 24.8 yards per kickoff return last season. Was N.C.A.A. leader in total yards with 202-yard-per-game average.

Defense

Shane Dronett--Defensive lineman, 6'6", 258, junior, Texas. A.P. All-America last season and one of nation's top pass rushers.

Santana Dotson--Defensive lineman, 6'5", 258, senior, Baylor. All--Southwest Conference two years in a row.

Steve Emtman--Defensive lineman, 6'4", 280, junior, Washington. First sophomore in history to win Morris Trophy as Pac 10's top defensive lineman.

Steve Tovar--Linebacker, 6'4", 240, junior, Ohio State. Led Buckeyes in tackles in his first year as starter.

Marco Coleman--Linebacker, 6'4", 250, junior, Georgia Tech. Led A.C.C. in quarterback sacks last year.

Dwight Hollier--Linebacker, 6'3", 240, senior, North Carolina. Led A.C.C. in total tackles for two years in a row.

Robert Jones--Linebacker, 6'3", 236, senior, East Carolina. Led his school with 167 tackles last season.

Dale Carter--Defensive back, 6'2", 182, senior,'Tennessee. Ranked second in S.E.C. with five interceptions last season and was nation's leading kickoff returner with a 29.8-yard average.

Kevin Smith--Defensive back, 6', 175, senior, Texas A&M. Has already tied Southwest Conference record for career interceptions (18).

Will White--Defensive back, 6'1", 198, junior, Florida. Led S.E.C. and ranked second in nation last season in interceptions (seven).

Ken Swilling--Defensive back, 6'3", 236, senior, Georgia Tech. Unanimous first-team All-America last year.

Jason Hanson--Place kicker, punter, 6'1", 178. senior, Washington St. As a place kicker, has 14 career field goals over 50 yards, only two short of N.C.A.A. record. As a punter, ranked third in nation last season with a 45.4-yard average. Also an Academic All-America with a G.P.A. of 3.68 in pre-med.

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement in the classroom as well as on the football field. Nominated by their universities, candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their collegiate scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The winner attends Playboy's pre-season All-America Weekend--held this year at the Sheraton Bal Harbour Hotel in Bal Harbour, Florida--receives a bronzed commemorative medallion and is included in our All-America team photograph. In addition, Playboy awards $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's university.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete is Mike Hopkins of the University of Illinois. Hopkins, who was a walk-on in 1987, is expected to be a full-time starter this season in the Illini defensive secondary. A GTE Academic All-America for the past two years, Mike is majoring in aeronautical/astronautical engineering. His grade-point average is 4.725 on a 5.0 scale.

Honorable mention: Jason Hanson (Washington St.), Pat Engelbert (Nebraska), Carl C. Voss (Navy), Jeff Bender (Central Michigan), Jim Hansen (Colorado), Tony Schmitz (Temple), James Jones (Oregon St.), Joel Staats (Minnesota), Matt Whitaker (Iowa), David Moore (Pittsburgh), Paul Anderson (Cincinnati), Tim Ruddy (Notre Dame), Dan Eichloff (Kansas).

Atlantic Coast Conference

Georgia Tech..........11--1

Clemson..........9--2

Virginia..........8--3

North Carolina..........7--4

Maryland..........4--7

Duke..........4--7

North Carolina State..........4--7

Wake Forest..........3--8

Big East

Miami..........9--2

Syracuse..........9--2

Pittsburgh..........7--4

Virginia Tech..........7--4

West Virginia..........6--5

Temple..........5--6

Rutgers..........4--7

Boston College..........3--8

Big Eight

Oklahoma..........9--2

Nebraska..........9--2

Colorado..........7--4

Missouri..........5--6

Iowa State..........4--7

Oklahoma State..........4--7

Kansas..........4--7

Kansas State..........4--7

Big Ten

Michigan..........9--2

Michigan State..........9--2

Iowa..........8--3

Ohio State..........7--4

Indiana..........6--5

Illinois..........6--5

Purdue..........4--7

Minnesota..........3--8

Wisconsin..........3--8

Northwestern..........2--9

Big West

Fresno State..........9--2

San Jose State..........8--3

Utah State..........6--5

Long Beach State..........5--6

Pacific..........5--7

Nevada--Las Vegas..........4--7

New Mexico State..........1--10

Cal State Fullerton..........1--10

East Independents

Penn State..........9--3

Army..........5--6

Navy..........4--7

Rest of the Best

Quarterbacks:Ty Detmer (Brigham Young), Shane Matthews (Florida), Tommy Maddox (UCLA), Shawn Jones (Georgia Tech), Matt Rodgers (Iowa), Marvin Graves (Syracuse), Alex Van Pelt (Pittsburgh), Troy Kopp (Pacific), Bucky Richardson (Texas A&M), Bobby Fuller (South Carolina)

Running Backs:Ricky Powers (Michigan), Robert Smith (Ohio St.), Tony Brooks (Notre Dame), Edgar Bennett (Florida St.), Terry Kirby (Virginia), Siran Stacy (Alabama), Vaughn Dunbar (Indiana), Mazio Royster (USC)

Receivers:Courtney Hawkins (Michigan St.), Michael Smith (Kansas St.), Rodney Blackshear (Texas Tech), Tre Everett (Florida), Stephen Shipley, Kelly Blackwell (Texas Christian), Shelby Hill (Syracuse), Robert Brooks (South Carolina), Derek Brown (Notre Dame), Mark Chmura (Boston College)

Offensive Linemen:Mike Mooney (Georgia Tech), Leon Searcy (Miami), Mike Gisler (Houston), Matt Elliott (Michigan), Eddie Blake (Auburn), Kevin Mancini (Florida St.), Cal Dixon (Florida), Eugene Chung (Virginia Tech), Russ McCullough, Brad Funk (Missouri), Troy Auzenne (California), Jim Johnson (Michigan St.), Monte Jones, John Turnpaugh (Baylor), Mirko Jurkovic, Gene McGuire (Notre Dame), Kevin Brothen (Vanderbilt)

Defensive Linemen:Jeff Zgonina (Purdue), Joel Steed (Colorado), Robert Stewart (Alabama), Marc Boutte (Louisiana St.), Jon Wauford (Miami University), Chris Slade (Virginia), Larry Webster (Maryland), Jim Deter (Penn St.), Brad Culpepper (Florida), James Patton (Texas), Keith Hamilton (Pittsburgh), Chris Hutchinson (Michigan), Gilbert Brown (Kansas), Chester McGlockton (Clemson), Marcus Woods (Oregon), Gerald Dixon (South Carolina)

Linebackers:Marvin Jones, Kirk Carruthers (Florida St.), Levon Kirkland (Clemson), Steve Grant (West Virginia), Ricardo McDonald (Pittsburgh), Erick Anderson (Michigan), Joe Bowden (Oklahoma), Donald Jones (Washington), Tommy Thigpen (North Carolina), Kurt Barber (USC), Darrin Smith (Miami), Dan Conley (Syracuse), Barron Wortham (Texas-E/ Paso), Mark D'Onofrio, Keith Goganious (Penn St.), Phillip Kent (Mississippi), Chuck Bullough (Michigan St.), Travis Hill (Nebraska), Darrel Crawford (Auburn)

Defensive Backs:Terrell Buckley (Florida St.), Matt Darby (UCLA), Eric Castle (Oregon), Marlon Primous (Illinois), Jerry Parks (Houston), Lance Gunn (Texas), Damien Russell (Virginia Tech), Phillippi Sparks (Arizona St.), Selwyn Jones (Colorado St.), Troy Vincent (Wisconsin), Marquez Pope (Fresno St.), Darryl Williams (Miami), Shannon Yates (Air Force), Paul Wallace (Wyoming)

Place Kickers:Craig Hentrich (Notre Dame), Roman Anderson (Houston), Carlos Huerta (Miami), Jim Von Wyl (Auburn), Scott Bonnell (Indiana), Clint Gwaltney (North Carolina), Chris Boniol (Louisiana Tech), Sean Fleming (Wyoming), Jason Elam (Hawaii), Kenny Stucker (Ball St.)

Punters:Dan Eichloff (Kansas), Craig Hentrich (Notre Dame), Scott McAlister (North Carolina), Earl Kauffman (Brigham Young), Klaus Wilmsmeyer (Louisville), Daren Parker (South Carolina), Mike Riley (Mississippi St.)

Mid-American Conference

Central Michigan..........8--3

Toledo..........7--4

Miami University..........7--4

Ball State..........7--4

Western Michigan..........6--5

Bowling Green State..........4--7

Kent..........3--8

Eastern Michigan..........3--8

Ohio University..........2--9

Midwest Independents

Notre Dame..........9--3

Louisville..........6--5

Northern Illinois..........4--7

Tulsa..........4--7

Akron..........3--8

Cincinnati..........2--9

Pacific 10

Washington..........9--2

UCLA..........7--4

Stanford..........7--4

Southern California..........6--5

California..........6--5

Oregon..........6--5

Arizona..........5--6

Arizona State..........5--6

Washington State..........3--8

Oregon State..........3--8

South Independents

Florida State..........11--1

Louisiana Tech..........7--4

Southern Mississippi..........7--4

South Carolina..........6--5

Memphis State..........4--7

East Carolina..........4--7

Tulane..........3--8

Southeastern Conference

Florida..........9--2

Auburn..........8--3

Tennessee..........7--4

Alabama..........7--4

Georgia..........6--5

Mississippi..........6--5

Mississippi State..........5--6

Louisiana State..........5--6

Kentucky..........5--6

Vanderbilt..........2--9

Southwest Conference

Houston..........9--2

Texas..........9--2

Baylor..........8--3

Texas A&M..........7--4

Texas Tech..........7--4

Rice..........5--6

Texas Christian..........5--6

Arkansas..........4--7

Southern Methodist..........3--8

Western Athletic Conference

Brigham Young.....................8--4

Air Force..........................7--5

Wyoming.........................7--4

San Diego State....................7--5

Colorado State.....................5--6

Hawaii............................5--7

Texas--El Paso.....................5--7

Utah..............................4--8

New Mexico......................2--10