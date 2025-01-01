Mail Supermacy

Instead of Spending your Saturdays tramping the streets in search of the latest styles, try letting the clothes come to you. The key is finding fashion catalogs to fit your tastes. Many catalog companies now sell the same designer labels that you'll find in top stores. Others manufacture their own lines. A few even specialize in hard-to-fit sizes. The King Size catalog (800-456-0337), for example, offers clothes for big and tall guys, while Wallaby Station (312-883-4477) is into styles for diminutive gents. And there are catalogs, such as the one from J. Peterman, that combine exciting clothes with great accessories, such as the leather briefcase that's pictured in this feature.

