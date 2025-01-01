Playboy's College Basketball Preview

Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.

—King Henry IV Part II

So far as we know, the Bard of Avon had no premonition of University of Nevada— Las Vegas' semifinal loss to Duke in Indianapolis last March when he penned the above line. But, if the pressure of being king of the hill all season—and attempting to be the first back-to-back national champion since John Wooden held court in Westwood—didn't beat the Runnin' Rebels, what did?

This is not to detract from the achievements of Mike Krzyzewski's splendid Duke team. Coach K. had been to the Final Four before—five out of the past six times, to be exact. So why shouldn't it be the Blue Devils' turn to wear the crown? Simply because Jerry Tarkanian's 1990-1991 UNLV team was the greatest collection of college basketball talent ever to hit the court.

Consider: Three of UNLV's starting five—Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon and Greg Anthony—were taken in the first round of the N.B.A. draft. Center George Ackles was chosen in the second round. Anderson Hunt, the fifth starter, subsequently signed with the Boston Celtics. And when seven-foot Elmore Spencer, who came off the bench last season, finishes this season with the Rebels, he also may be a first-round N.B.A. pick.

And remember chemistry. These were the guys who humbled virtually the same Duke team two years ago; whose two star players, Johnson and Augmon, deferred millions of pro dollars so that UNLV could have a chance to repeat as national champs. This team was so good that even the N.C.A.A., an institution about as flexible as the Vatican, did a backflip by delaying UNLV's probation and ban on post-season play so the world could see the best team win it all again.

But when Johnson, with 17 seconds remaining, passed up an open jump shot that could have won the game, it was time for the pretender to take the throne.

And now the pressure of being the prohibitive favorite passes on to Duke. With his most important players returned, the cerebral Krzyzewski seems just the right fellow to craft another championship. Our hunch, however, is that the pressure of being the team to beat could bring him down. Plus, there's a Knight in Bloomington with his eye on the crown.

So without further ado, as the Bard would say, let's begin our annual tour of college basketball.

Atlantic coast

Duke will dominate the A.C.C. and the nation if the pressure of being the favorite does not take its toll. After five visits to the Final Four, coach Mike Krzyzewski was clearly relieved to stand in the winner's circle. "This was so much fun, let's do it again," said coach K. With Christian Laettner, a Playboy All-America and the Final Four M.V.P., and three other starters returning, the coach may be more realist than prophet. Point guard Bobby Hurley now has the maturity to control the Blue Devils' offense; and the Hill boys, Thomas and Grant (no relation), can only improve. The fact that Krzyzewski lost Bill McCaffrey and Crawford Palmer to transfer is a tribute more to Duke's depth and the quality of its freshman class than a symptom of any weakness in the program. North Carolina, 29–6 and another Final Four participant last season, has terrific talent but probably not enough experience to take it to the top of the heap. Gone are Rick Fox, Pete Chilcutt and floor leader King Rice. Coach Dean Smith should have no trouble patching together a first-class offense, with forward George Lynch (12.5 points per game last season) ready to emerge as a scoring force inside as well as Eric Montross, a seven-foot sophomore. A tenacious defense, one trademark of Smith's teams, may take longer to develop. Virginia landed a strong recruiting class to go along with three returning starters. Second-year coach Jeff Jones hopes freshman Cory Alexander can replace graduated John Crotty at guard. The Cavaliers' best player is 6'5" forward Bryant Stith (19.8 p.p.g.). Georgia Tech lost only one starter, but what a starter he was. Kenny Anderson, a 1991 Playboy All-America and the best college guard in the nation last season, skipped his final two years of college for the N.B.A. Coach Bobby Cremins, who spurned the head coaching job at Notre Dame to stay in Atlanta, lost no time recruiting Travis Best, whose credentials include an 81– point scoring effort in a high school game last season. After five straight losing seasons, Wake Forest basketball fortunes took a turn for the better under coach Dave Odom. The Demon Deacons return four starters from a 19–11 squad that includes the formidable forward tandem of Rodney Rogers (16.3 p.p.g.) and Chris King (15.1 p.p.g.). This team will surprise some of its more heralded conference opponents. With the loss of Chris Corchiani and Rodney Monroe, it's rebuilding time at North Carolina State. Coach Les Robinson may have a future first-round N.B.A. pick in 6'9" forward Tom Gugliotta (15.2 p.p.g.). Florida State, last year's Metro Conference champ, plays its first season in the A.C.C. The Seminoles' best player is junior forward Doug Edwards (16.4 p.p.g.). Maryland's success will largely depend on the play of 6'8" guard Walt Williams, who missed half of the past season with a broken leg. Coach Gary Williams has enough bodies to run his all-out pressing defense and fast-break offense as much as he pleases. Clemson, which last season experienced tough sledding in the conference (2–12) with 6'11" Dale Davis at center, will find the going even tougher without him.

Atlantic Ten

Temple will still be the best team in the conference despite losing four-year starter Mark Macon and seven-foot Donald Hodge to the N.B.A. Coach John Chaney does have experience in returning players Mik Kilgore (14 p.p.g.), Vic Carstarphen and Mark Strickland, but Temple will need strong performances from some of its understudies if it is to make any noise outside the conference. If coach John Calipari had more size in the middle, Massachusetts would be ready to make a splash on the national scene. It has a veteran scoring punch in guard Jim McCoy (18.9 p.p.g.). and 6'6" forward Tony Barbee (15.3 p.p.g.). Bigger opponents, however, will present a problem for the Minutemen. West Virginia should be much improved, since six experienced players will return. The best of them is point guard Mike Boyd. St. Joseph's, Duquesne, George Washington and Rutgers are all competitive, as the conference continues its over-all improvement. St. Joe's sophomore guard Bernard(continued on page 171) Blunt (18.8 p.p.g.) is an outstanding player. Coach John Griffin left a vice president's job at PaineWebber before last season to take control of the Hawks' program. Duquesne will field a bigger, more physical team than it has in recent seasons. Derrick Alston, a 6'10" sophomore who is still growing, will be the Dukes' impact player. George Washington, which got a taste of post-season action in the N.I.T. after posting a 19–12 record last season, could be back for more behind the play of forward Sonni Holland and guard Dirkk Surles.

Big East

At least five Big East teams are capable of making big noise on the national basketball scene this season. With St. John's, Lou "I Never Saw a Sweater I Didn't Like" Carnesecca's team has enough talent and experience to go all the way to the Final Four. The centerpiece of likable Lou's entourage is Playboy All-America forward Malik Sealy, the quickest 6'8" player in the nation. Point guard Jason Buchanan and hulking 6'11" center Robert Werdann complement Sealy's skills perfectly. Connecticut coach Jim Calhoun landed a recruiting class that is second only to Michigan's stellar group. Calhoun's challenge will be to meld these freshmen with the four returning starters from last season's 20– 11 squad. Guard Chris Smith (18.9 p.p.g.). is Calhoun's prime player, with Scott Burrell (12.7 p.p.g.) and 6'9" Rod Sellers in important supporting roles for the Huskies. Since P. J. Carlesimo took over as coach nine years ago, Seton Hall has made a habit of exceeding the expectations of the experts. Last year, the Pirates (25–9) won the Big East championship tournament and got all the way to an N.C.A.A. regional championship game before being eliminated by UNLV. With Terry Dehere— the top returning backcourt scorer (19.8 p.p.g.) in the conference—a deep bench and some talented newcomers, the Hall will again be extremely competitive. At Georgetown, Playboy All-America Alonzo Mourning should have the most productive season of his collegiate career now that he returns full-time to his natural position at center. Last season, Mourning shared time at center or was bumped to forward by 7'2" Dikembe Mutombo. Now that Mutombo has taken his awesome shot-blocking skills to the N.B.A., Georgetown may intimidate less and win more. The Hoyas need a stronger performance from the outside, where three-point shooting has been a weakness. Coach Rollie Massimino has everyone back from last season's 17–15 Villanova team. The Wildcats will be big on the front line, with 6'11" Anthony Pelle getting the nod at center and 6'9" Marc Dowdell at forward. Swing man Lance Miller (15 p.p.g.) should again lead the team in scoring and rebounding. In the backcourt, Massimino should get consistent play from Greg Woodard and Chris Walker, who are in their third seasons as starters. Providence will miss the smooth ball-handling skills and scoring touch of graduated Eric Murdock, who last year accounted for 30 percent of the Friars' points. Senior forward Marques Bragg (12.2 p.p.g.) will have to take over as team scorer and leader. If any of Syracuse's Big East opponents harbor a grudge against the Orangemen for averaging better than 27 wins the past six seasons, this would be the time to seek revenge. Three starters return, but the two that will not were the heart and muscle of last season's 26–6 team. LeRon Ellis exhausted his collegiate eligibility and superstar Billy Owens decided to forgo his senior year. Both now call the N.B.A. home. Coach Jim Boeheim failed to recruit a big-time big man; unless 6'10" Conrad McRae steps in with authority, the Orangemen will have to do most of their damage outside. Things look even dimmer for coach Paul Evans and Pittsburgh. The Panthers lost four starters from last year's team, each of whom scored 1000 points in his career. Lone returning starter Sean Miller, a 6'1" point guard, will be joined by 6'10" Darren Morningstar and forward Chris McNeal, understudies hoping to hit it big in featured roles. The pleasure of joining the Big East conference will belong to Miami's football team, not to the Hurricane hoopsters. Miami, which last season won only nine games as an independent under first-year coach Leonard Hamilton, will find the going tough in one of the nation's most competitive conferences. The Canes return three starters and add center Constantin Popa from Romania. Despite the fact that Popa is 7'3", the Canes will still come up short.

Big Eight

The Big Eight was bullish last season. Five teams qualified for post-season play. (Missouri was ineligible because of an N.C.A.A. probation.) Kansas finished second to national champ Duke, Oklahoma finished second and Colorado third in the N.I.T., while Oklahoma State reached the N.C.A.A.'s final 16. Big Eight teams combined for a 161–97 record, and only two (Iowa State and Kansas State) had losing records. This season, the strength of the conference is concentrated in four teams, while the other four look to rebuild. Oklahoma State is the team to beat, because the Cowboys return 6'7" center-forward Byron Houston (22.7 p.p.g.), one of the nation's most underrated players. Houston, already OSU's all-time career scoring leader (1691 points) is a collegiate version of Charles Barkley. Eddie Sutton, beginning his second year as the Cowboys' coach, knows how to win, as his 454–172 career record demonstrates. Since taking over at Kansas three years ago, coach Roy Williams has posted 19–12, 30–5 and 27–8 records, each year not only surpassing the expectations of KU's fans but also working wonders with the basketball talent at hand. With Williams, the whole is truly greater than the parts. This season will be no exception. Three starters from last season's national champ runner-up have departed, including center Mark Randall, now in the N.B.A. Guard Adonis Jordan and forward Alonzo Jamison, however, return, and Williams has added Rex Walters, a transfer from Northwestern. It's difficult to determine the stars of this season's Jayhawks, but Williams' team concept will make Kansas a winner again. Oklahoma appeared to be loaded last season, but three starters were declared academically ineligible at the start of the season. The Sooners never completely recovered, missing the N.C.A.A. tournament for the first time since 1982. Coach Billy Tubbs' charges aren't likely to miss the big show this time. Big Eight Newcomer of the Year Jeff Webster (18.3 p.p.g.) and guard Brent Price (17.5 p.p.g.) lead the cast of returnees. Damon Patterson, who was redshirted last season, will also be back. Missouri is once again eligible for post-season play. It will probably make some tournament headway, thanks to the talents of guard Anthony Peeler (19.4 p.p.g.) and 6'9" forward Jevon Crudup, who missed the final 15 games of last season because of a broken wrist. Doug Smith, a Tiger mainstay in the paint for the past four years, has moved to the N.B.A. and star forward Jamal Coleman has been suspended from school, pending an appeal. For the remainder of the conference, it's rebuilding time. Coming off its most successful season ever (26–8), Nebraska loses four starters—including 7'2" Rich King, the school's first first-round N.B.A. pick. Coach Danny Nee grabbed three junior college players in an attempt to fill the gap. Iowa State loses center Victor Alexander (23.4 p.p.g.). Coach Johnny Orr has recruited well, bringing in 6'11" Loren Meyer and Iowa Mr. Basketball Fred Hoiberg. The Cyclones, however, are a year or two away from challenging the conference front runners. Second-year Kansas State coach Dana Altman thinks his recruiting class is strong. He also thinks Gaylon Nickerson, a first-team Junior College All-American last season, will turn some heads. Colorado coach Joe Harrington also went the junior college route, adding forward Mark Dean and center Poncho Hodges. The Buffaloes, who lost 6'10" center Shaun Vandiver and two other starters from last season, will be hurting until some younger players gain experience.

Big Sky

It will be a four-team photo finish in the Big Sky this season. We'll take Montana by a nose, because of returning 6'10" all-conference center Daren Engellant and flashy forward Delvon Anderson. The Grizzlies are the defending conference champs, having won the dubious honor of facing Nevada–Las Vegas in the first round of last season's N.C.A.A. tournament. In second, we have the other Nevada, the one in Reno. Best player for the Wolf Pack is center Ric Herrin, who averaged 18.2 p.p.g. last season and led the conference in rebounding. Idaho coach Larry Eustachy has again heavily recruited the junior colleges. Orlando Lightfoot, who originally signed with Oklahoma, should make an immediate impact, as should 6'10" center Frank Waters. Junior Tanoka Beard (17.7 p.p.g.) is a strong enough player to keep Boise State in contention this season. The 6'9" junior center will get help from returning forward Billy Fikes and some junior college talent.

Big South

Coastal Carolina will shoot for its fifth consecutive Big South title this season. The Fighting Chanticleers were 13–1 in the conference last season and blew away Jackson State in the play-in game for an N.C.A.A. tournament berth. They then made a great run at Indiana in the first round of the Southeast Regional before losing, 79–69. Coach Russ Bergman, who was under consideration for head coaching jobs at Northern Illinois, Toledo, Murray State and South Carolina in the off season, decided to stay put. One reason is that 6'7" forward Tony Dunkin, two-time Big South Player of the Year, is still only a junior. The other is that Bergman landed his best recruiting class in 16 years and wants to watch it develop. With four returning starters, including hot-shot guard Doug Day (20.2 p.p.g.), Radford should also be in contention. New head coach Ron Bradley will try to keep the Highlanders on the pace that netted them 22 wins last season. Davidson figures to improve last year's ten-win total. Big man Detlef Musch, a 6'11" junior, gives the Wildcats plenty of size in the middle. North Carolina-Asheville has an even bigger candidate for its center spot: 7'2" Scott Barnes. But the best of the Bulldogs may be the smallest: 5'8" point guard Jeff Lippard.

Big Ten

That other coach K., the Robert Montgomery one, has another powerhouse team this year at Indiana. The Hoosiers, who finished 29–5 last season, didn't lose anybody and added 6'9" Alan Henderson and seven-foot Todd Lindeman, the tallest Hoosier roundballer since Uwe Blab. Coach Knight's best player is junior Calbert Cheaney, who should increase his 21.6 p.p.g. average from last season. Knight, already enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame, has three national championships in his pocket. With Eric Anderson in the middle and Damon Bailey outside, an all-coach-K. confrontation at the finals in Minneapolis is more than a remote possibility. One of Bob Knight's former Indiana recruits, 6'9" Lawrence Funderburke, could come back to haunt him. Funderburke, who sat out last year after leaving Bloomington when he couldn't adjust to Knight or Indiana, will be eligible to play for Ohio State when the winter quarter begins. Buckeye coach Randy Ayers doesn't need Funderburke to do it all for OSU, because he has Playboy All-America Jim Jackson (18.9 p.p.g.). Iowa, picked by most pre-season pundits to finish in the bottom half of the conference last year, won 21 games and made the N.C.A.A. tournament—thanks in large part to the play of 6'10" center Acie Earl, who averaged 16.3 p.p.g. and 6.7 rebounds. Coach Tom Davis likes to play a lot of people, and with all starters from last season returning, he'll have plenty of bodies to use. The Hawkeyes snuck up on some teams last year; this year they will simply confront them. If a trophy were awarded for best freshman recruits, it would sit on Steve Fisher's desk in Ann Arbor. Michigan landed 6'11" forward Chris Weber, Michigan's Mr. Basketball, and 6'9" Juwan Howard, considered by many to be the best high school center in the nation. Not content to stop there, Fisher added 6'8" Jalen Rose from Detroit and 6'4" guard Jimmy King. Fisher's challenge now will be to mix this influx of talent with returning starters Michael Talley (II p.p.g.), Kirk Taylor and 6'11" center Eric Riley. The Wolverines will be formidable this season. Next year, look out. Michigan State failed to live up to pre-season expectations last season. It never found a consistent scorer to go with 1991 Playboy All-America guard Steve Smith and finished a disappointing 19–11. With Smith in the N.B.A., coach Jud Heathcote's four returning starters must find a new team leader to put points on the board. Forward Matt Steigenga (12.6 p.p.g.) is a likely candidate. Illinois overachieved its way to a 21–10 record last season. The Illini were hampered by an N.C.A.A. probation that limited scholarships and prohibited them from participating in post-season play. The scholarship limitations are still in effect, but the Illini can play in the post-season; that is, if they are good enough to get there. Coach Lou Henson's best player is 6'9" forward Deon Thomas. Minnesota returns four starters but lost linchpin Kevin Lynch to the N.B.A. Coach Clem Haskins has experience on the front line with 6'8" forwards Randy Carter and Dana Jackson and seven-foot center Bob Martin. Freshman guard Voshon Lenard will start and star early. Purdue's basketball fortunes for this season hit a snag when freshman forward Glenn Robinson, rated by many as the nation's top prep power forward, failed to qualify under Proposition 48. Coach Gene Keady will look to Craig Riley and leaper Ian Stanback to lead the Boilermakers. After losing all five starters from last season's 15–15 squad, Wisconsin coach Steve Yoder has a major rebuilding job. Bill Foster, the best coach in the nation not to win a conference game last season (0–18), will again try to guide the overmatched Northwestern Wildcats to respectability. Foster has a good one in sophomore guard Pat Baldwin, who led the Big Ten in steals last season with 90.

Big West

For the first 34 games of the 1990–1991 season, UNLV was the best team in college basketball. The Runnin' Rebels, coming off a national championship in 1989–1990, floated through the regular season and the first four games of the tournament, unchecked and unchallenged. But the real Vegas didn't show up in Indianapolis, and Duke, more disciplined, perhaps better coached, but certainly less talented, went home the winner. Now the future for UNLV looks as bleak as the final moments of its tournament defeat. The team is banned from post-season play and all live television appearances this season as the final resolution of a 1977 N.C.A.A. infractions case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. A current N.C.A.A. investigation, alleging more than 30 rules violations, could result in additional penalties and a lengthy appeals process. Coach Jerry Tarkanian, angered by media reports attempting to link him to a convicted sports fixer, has announced he will resign, effective June 30, 1992. All five starters from last season's team have departed, taking with them 78 percent of the previous season's scoring and 66 percent of the rebounding. But, even with all the cards stacked against them, the Rebels will still be the best team in the Big West. For his swan song, Tarkanian has seven-foot center Elmore Spencer and slick small forward Evric Gray, who have both been waiting for a chance to assert themselves. Tarkanian will also bring up J. R. Rider and Dedan Thomas from Antelope Valley Junior College, Vegas' version of a farm club. Finally, despite the Rebels' demise, no other Big West team appears ready to step to the front. One of the best of the rest of the conference will be Long Beach State. Under second-year coach Seth Greenberg, the 49ers return three starters, among them 6'5" junior guard Lucious Harris. Fresno State returns four starters, including team scoring (19.2 p.p.g.) and rebounding (7.5 r.p.g.) leader Tod Bernard. New Mexico State's chances of equaling last season's 23–6 mark were hurt when forward Tracey Ware injured a knee and underwent surgery in the off season. Guard William Benjamin may be coach Neil McCarthy's only returning starter. California-Santa Barbara, a snappy outside shooting team, will need a big contribution from 6'11" forward Sam Robson to compete inside with conference rivals.

Colonial

Richmond is again the class of the Colonial this season. The Spiders, who have won the conference championship the past two years, lose only part-time player Terry Connolly from the team that finished 22–10 and defeated Syracuse in the first round of the N.C.A.A. tournament before it was eliminated by Temple. Coach Dick Tarrant's two best players are guard Curtis Blair (16.1 p.p.g.) and forward Kenny Wood (14.3 p.p.g.). While the Spiders may be a cut above everyone else in the conference this time around, the Colonial is competitive top to bottom. Lefty Driesell, as usual, will field an excellent team at James Madison. Jeff Chambers and Troy Bostic are players to watch. Old Dominion, playing its first season in the Colonial after leaving the Sun Belt, has installed Oliver Purnell as its new coach. Purnell, an Old Dominion alum, formerly coached at Radford. The Monarchs return four starters— but not standout center Chris Gilgeous, now in the N.B.A. The key player for American University will be forward Brian Gilgeous, a 6'6" junior who averaged 18.1 p.p.g. last season. William and Mary, the most improved team in the league last season, should be even better since coach Chuck Swenson has all five starters returning. George Mason's offense will revolve around 6'11" Byron Tucker (17.7 p.p.g.). The Patriots are green at most other positions.

East Coast

Towson State should win its third consecutive conference title this season. All five starters return from last season, including the conference's Player of the Year, Devin Boyd (20.7 p.p.g.), and Chuck Lightening (16.1 p.p.g.), who probably leads the nation in puns generated by a last name. The Tigers are a little small to make a dent come post-season time, but they play big in the conference. Rider hopes to get strong play in the paint from Pete Wasko, a 6'10" center who was redshirted last season after injuring his foot. The Broncs managed to make the N.C.A.A. post-season bash last season with a 6'7" center, primarily because of hot-shooting guard Darrick Suber (18.2 p.p.g.), who is only a junior this year. Maryland-Baltimore County—a school that definitely needs a snappier name—didn't play well last year until season's end and then won four straight before being edged (78–76) by Towson State in the conference tourney semifinal. Transfers Sony Nixon and Dion Andrews could help the Retrievers this season. Hofstra's Butch van Breda Kolff has met all sorts of challenges in his 39-year combined college (431–211) and professional (290–313) coaching career. Rebuilding the Flying Dutchmen after losing four starters from last season's 14–14 team will be just another day at the office. The conference adds new members Brooklyn, a former independent, and the University of Buffalo, which returns to Division I after a 12-year absence.

Great Midwest

The not-so-humbly named Great Midwest Conference makes its debut this season. With four starters returning and an impressive group of recruits, DePaul should not only win the conference title but also find a spot in the season's top 25. David Booth (18.7 p.p.g.). and Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Stephen Howard will lead coach Joey Meyer's point parade. Two junior college transfers from last season, 6'11" Jeff Stern (62 blocked shots) and point guard Joe Daughrity should make bigger contributions this year. Memphis State coach Larry Finch has one of the most exciting players in the nation—that is, if he can ever get him on the court. Anfernee Hardaway, a 6'7" point guard whose passing abilities in high school were compared to Magic Johnson's, was forced to sit out last year because of Proposition 48. Then Hardaway was shot in the foot while being robbed in Memphis. He should be fully recovered by the start of the season, which will be a particularly fortunate turn, since star guard Elliot Perry has graduated. Marquette will be better after a disappointing 11–18 campaign last season. Coach Kevin O'Neill's team is extremely young, with four sophomores likely to start. Damon Key (13.3 p.p.g.) will score big this year. Cincinnati coach Bob Huggins recruited four junior college and two prep standouts to beef up a Bearcats offense that lost three starters to graduation. Six-nine Corie Blount, named the Junior College Player of the Year by Basketball Times, should make an immediate impact. Team scoring and rebounding leader Herbert Jones (16.1 p.p.g.) returns for his senior season. St. Louis' basketball fortunes took a tumble when team scoring and rebounding leader Quitman Dillard broke a kneecap during summer-league play. If Dillard is not completely recovered, seven-foot center Melvin Robinson will be the Billikens lone returning starter. With perimeter scoring threat Andy Kennedy (21.8 p.p.g.) graduated, Alabama-Birmingham may find opposing defenses collapsing on inside-threat Elbert Rogers. Coach Gene Bartow, who did not have a true center last season, won't have one this year, either.

Ivy League

Princeton coach Pete Carril is totally out of step with the times. When the Tigers played UNLV last year on nationwide TV, he wore a nondescript sweater and forgot to comb his hair. He teaches his players that it's better to pass than it is to shoot, and to play defense with more intensity than offense. He still thinks the lay-up, the one that bounces off the backboard, is the most exciting shot in basketball. But the curmudgeonly Carril seems content with his disheveled image and his anachronistic basketball philosophy. A career record of 432–231 doesn't seem all that bad. And neither does the fact that the Tigers led the nation in defense once again last season—the ninth time they've done so in the past 16 years. And, of course, Princeton did win its third consecutive Ivy League title with a 14–0 league record; it finished 24–3 overall. But Carril wasn't pleased that Princeton lost its first-round N.C.A.A. play-off game for the third year in a row. He plans to bring the Tigers back once more, though this time they'll have to win without two-time Ivy League Player of the Year Kit Mueller, who has graduated. But you can count on some kids who can make a crisp pass or quick cut, hit the open three and play ferocious D. The race for second place in the Ivy will be more intense than that for first. Pennsylvania ended an undistinguished 9–17 season on an optimistic note, winning four of its final five games. Coach Fran Dunphy returns three starters, Ivy League Rookie of the Year Will McAllister among them. First-year Brown coach Frank Dobbs inherits a talented backcourt crew headed by Chuck Savage (15.5 p.p.g.). The big question for the Bears will be up front, where several subs from last season will battle for starting assignments. Cornell couldn't beat Princeton last season, but did hire former Carril assistant Jan van Breda Kolff to be its new coach. Van Breda Kolff's father, Butch, is the current coach at Hofstra.

Metro

The Metro Conference experienced a big shuffle in the off season. Cincinnati, Florida State, Memphis State and South Carolina left to join other conferences; Virginia Commonwealth, South Florida and North Carolina– Charlotte became new conference members. The net effect is that the Metro is a weaker conference. And the revolving door may not be finished turning. Perennial national basketball power Louisville, which has an unaffiliated football team, may be the next to leave the Metro fold. The Cardinals, who are coming off a rare losing season (14– 16), should be back on the national scene with a bang this year. Coach Denny Crum, who has guided Louisville to six Final Four appearances and two national championships, loses only one starter, guard LaBradford Smith. He adds a pair of 6'6" sophomores, Dwayne Morton and Greg Minor, both of whom sat out last season because of Proposition 48. Tulane continues to improve each season under third-year coach Perry Clark. The Green Wave, with all five starters returning from last season's 15– 13 squad, could win 20 games this year. Southern Mississippi will be in the thick of the conference title race because of Clarence Weatherspoon, a Playboy All-America and two-time conference Player of the Year. Six-nine freshman forward Glen Whisby, described by coach M. K. Turk as one of the top prospects in the South, should help fill the void left by three departing starters. Virginia Commonwealth coach Sonny Smith is high on sophomore Kendrick Warren (15.7 p.p.g.). "Players like Kendrick don't come along very often," he says. The Rams, who have improved in each of Smith's two years as coach, should find themselves above .500 at the end of this season. North Carolina–Charlotte started last season hot (12– 6) and ended it cold (2–8). Coach Jeff Mullins has everyone back from that squad, including guard Henry Williams (21.6 p.p.g.) and Jarvis Lang, who led all freshmen in the nation last season in scoring (19.6 p.p.g.) and rebounding (10.6 r.p.g.). The 49ers, who allowed opponents an average of 89 points per game last season, must find some defense to go with their scoring. South Florida sports our nominee for the best-player-you've-never-heard-of award, Radenko Dobras. The 6'7" guard from Yugoslavia has led the Bulls in scoring in each of his three seasons. South Florida will be formidable if junior college transfers Derrick Sharp and Corey Allen play well. Veteran coach Bill Foster, most recently with Miami, takes over the reins at Virginia Tech.

Metro Atlantic

La Salle returns Randy Woods (21.6 p.p.g.) and Jack Hurd (15.9 p.p.g.), two thirds of the outside shooting trio that propelled the Explorers to a 19–10 record and a berth in the N.I.T. tournament last season. Coach Bill "Speedy" Morris thought he had the perfect replacement for graduated Doug Overton in freshman guard Kareem Townes, the Philadelphia-area high school Player of the Year who averaged 34.5 p.p.g. in his senior year. But Townes failed to qualify under Proposition 48. Manhattan, which sported an impressive 13–9 record at one point last season, finished at 13–15. The Jaspers, who have improved their record in each of the past five seasons, return three starting juniors and should fare better at the end of this season. Iona gets help from former All-M.A.A.C. guard Derrick Canada, who sat out last season after transferring from Army. The Gaels have a new coach, Jerry Welsh, who posted a 494–141 career record in 22 Division III seasons. Siena will miss all-time scoring and assist leader Marc "Showbiz" Brown, who has graduated. Niagara will rely on physically intimidating Sean Schiano under the boards and All-M.A.A.C. rookie forward Brian Clifford. Loyola-Maryland has a talented backcourt tandem in Kevin Green (22.1 p.p.g.) and Tracy Bergan (15.1 p.p.g.) but little muscle in the paint. St. Peter's crashes back to earth after last season's 24–7 record, which gave the school its first-ever N.C.A.A. tournament bid. Antoine Allen is the Peacock's lone returning starter.

Mid-American

Look for Ohio University to continue its surge to the top under second-year coach Larry Hunter. Picked to finish toward the bottom of the conference last season, Ohio surprised almost everyone except Hunter. Big contributor Lewis Geter (18.8 p.p.g.) will be back this season as will 6'7" Dan Aloi. Ball State will again be in the post-season hunt. Coach Dick Hunsaker, who is 47– 17 in two seasons with the Cardinals, expects guard Chandler Thompson (15.4 p.p.g.) to lead the offense. Miami University, which had an outstanding perimeter game last season but lacked inside muscle, adds 6'11" junior college transfer LaMarr Williams. David Scott (17.4 p.p.g.) and Craig Michaelis (12.8 p.p.g.) are two of the best forwards in the conference. Kent limped home with a 10– 18 record last season, atypical of coach Jim McDonald's performance over the past nine seasons with the Golden Flashes. McDonald returns his four top scorers, including Tony Banks (15.3 p.p.g.). Keith Dambrot, who takes over at Central Michigan, substitutes as freely as a hockey coach. "We'll run on all made or missed baskets and press defensively as much as thirty-eight minutes a game," promises Dambrot. The Mid-American, which picks up Akron as a conference member this season, may soon add at least two more new members.

Mid-Continent

Wisconsin-Green Bay's Tony Bennett can't carry a tune but he certainly can make the nets hum (21.5 p.p.g.). Bennett, whose father, Dick, is the UWGB coach, is a feisty six-foot guard who runs the Phoenix' offense like Schwarzkopf ran Operation Desert Storm. The result was that Wisconsin–Green Bay had its most successful season ever (24–7), winning the conference championship and losing to Michigan State (60–58) in the N.C.A.A. first round on a last-second shot. Bennett and three other starters are back, meaning that opponents will have more to fear than cold weather when they head to Packerland. Former independent Wright State makes its Mid-Continent debut. The Raiders, with 40 victories over the past two seasons, were frustrated at their inability to gain postseason invitations. Now they will have a chance to win the conference's automatic bid. Eastern Illinois, Cleveland State and Illinois-Chicago all return four starting players and could challenge for the conference title. Eastern's best player is hot-shot guard Steve Rowe (15.2 p.p.g.). Cleveland State has a ton of young talent, including seven-foot Shawn Fergus, who last season developed from a seldom-used sub to a solid starter. Junior college transfer Eugene Witherspoon (6'8", 220 pounds) should beef up Illinois-Chicago's inside game.

Mid-Eastern

Injuries and academic problems plagued Florida A&M last season, causing the Rattlers to finish a disappointing fifth in the Mid-Eastern. However, coach Willie W. Booker rallied his charges for the conference tournament and A&M brought home the tourney crown. Booker has added 6'9" transfer Anton Walton, and defensive specialist Reginald Finney returns. South Carolina State picks up guards Deon Murray and Bernard Toatley, both of whom did not play last season because of academic problems. If the Bulldogs are to challenge, 6'11" Marvin Lucas must contribute. North Carolina A&T coach Don Corbett has some raw but promising recruits in guard Phillip Allen and forward Anthony Jones. In terms of talent, the rest of the conference is bunched with the front runners, so almost everyone has a shot at the top spot.

Midwestern

Pete Gillen's six-year coaching record at Xavier is impressive: 141 wins against 49 losses, six N.C.A.A. tournament berths and conference Coach of the Year three times. Gillen, however, likes to downplay his role in the Musketeers' success. "I'm just a caraway seed in the bakery of life" is a typical Gillen proverb. Whatever Gillen's recipe, Xavier again appears to have the ingredients for another shot at post-season success. Guard Jamie Gladden (15.2 p.p.g.), 6'8" center Brian Grant and forward Maurice Brantley should be the best three Musketeers. After a dismal 6–22 finish in 1989–1990, Butler coach Barry Collier scrapped his slow-down, use-the-clock offense for a quicker style of attack. The Bulldogs responded by winning 18 games and a spot in the N.I.T. Collier has his best player, guard Darin Archbold, back. You can bet Collier will stick with his new offensive philosophy. Dayton's entire starting line-up returns after posting a 14–15 record last season. Evansville has been plagued with injuries the last few seasons. Number-one player, Scott Shreffler, suffered a separated shoulder after just one game in 1990. He's back and, along with 7'1" center Sascha Hupmann, will make the Aces competitive this season.

Missouri Valley

With lots of stars departed from the conference's best teams, three coaching changes and the debut of Northern Iowa, the Missouri Valley conference crown will be up for grabs. Southern Illinois should have the inside track because of 6'8" center Ashraf Amaya, who will be the conference's best player this season. But the Salukis will have to correct a disturbing tendency to lose on the road (5–11), and must improve their weak free-throw shooting (67 percent). Wichita State, which suffered through a string of crippling injuries last season en route to a 14–17 record, should be improved because of an influx of new talent. Charlie Spoonhour's coaching skills will be tested at Southwest Missouri State, since the Bears have 11 new players on this season's roster. Two junior college transfers, Tony Graves and Jackie Crawford, will see lots of action. Jim Molinari takes over at Bradley after a successful two-year stint at Northern Illinois (42–17). Molinari will make defense a priority for the Braves, who played a run-and-gun style under former coach Stan Albeck. New coaches Orlando "Tubby" Smith at Tulsa and Rick Johnson at Creighton will start from scratch, since just about all the proven talent on the two teams has graduated.

North Atlantic

Maine and Delaware have experience and depth at every position on the floor. The Black Bears have the best backcourt tandem in the conference in seniors Derrick Hodge and Marty Higgins. Coach Rudy Keeling also has an abundance of good forwards in sophomores Francois Bouchard and Tim Dennis and junior college transfer Fritz Marseille. Delaware plays its first year in the North Atlantic after leaving the East Coast Conference. The Fightin' Blue Hens are loaded, with six returning players who have significant experience. Forwards Mark Murray and Alex Coles combined to average more than 30 p.p.g. last season. Hartford's 6'11" junior Vin Baker averaged 19.6 p.p.g. and 10.4 r.p.g. last season. Vermont also has a player of national stature in center Kevin Roberson who, at a diminutive 6'7", is on a pace that will put him among the top-five shot-blockers in N.C.A.A. history. Drexel, another convert from the East Coast Conference, has five starters returning from its 12–16 squad of last season. Michael Thompson and Jonathan Raab are the top scorers for the Dragons.

Northeast

Expectations ran so high at Monmouth at the beginning of last season that a 19–10 record and a third-place conference finish was regarded as a disappointment. However, with 6'7" power forward Alex Blackwell (22.9 p.p.g.). returning along with three other starters, the Hawks' performance this season should be more satisfying. Robert Morris returns two talents in sophomore guard Myron Walker (16.3 p.p.g.) and 6'8" forward Ricky Cannon (14.9 p.p.g.). The Colonials, however, must find a floor general to replace departed Andre Boyd, the school's fourth all-time leading scorer and third-best assist man. Fairleigh Dickinson, 22–9 last season, will have problems replacing the scoring punch of graduated center Desi Wilson (23.8 p.p.g.). St. Francis–Pennsylvania would love to bask in last season's success a little longer. The Red Flash had its greatest season ever, with a record 24 wins, its first Northeast Conference title, a victory over heavily favored Fordham in an N.C.A.A. tournament play-in game and the school's first-ever N.C.A.A. tourney bid. But, with four starters gone—including Mike Iuzzolino, Playboy's 1991 Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete—all that will linger from last year will be memories.

Ohio Valley

Murray State's Ronald "Popeye" Jones is the premiere player in the Ohio Valley Conference. But the Racers won't have much else, since the other three starters from last season's 24–9 squad are gone. Jones, a 6'8" senior, led the nation in total rebounds (469) last year. Middle Tennessee's Warren Kidd plays bigger than his name. A 6'9" junior, Kidd last year averaged 12.3 r.p.g. With shooting guard Robert Taylor averaging 15.3 p.p.g. and point guard Greg Christian contributing 5.2 assists per game, the Blue Raiders are the most balanced team in the league. Eastern Kentucky, 19–10 last season, also figures to improve. Coach Mike Pollio added five players at 6'7" or taller. Tennessee Tech features guard Van Usher, who led the nation in steals with 113.

Pacific Ten

Arizona will be gunning for its fifth straight Pac Ten title, its sixth in the past seven years. Coach Lute Olson, 190–69 since heading west from Iowa, methodically recruits and grooms his players and always seems able to field a dominating team. This season will be no exception, despite the early departure of 6'11" forward Brian Williams to the N.B.A. Forward Chris Mills, a 6'6" junior, appears ready to step into the role of team leader and primary point producer. Sean Rooks, at 6'10", and seven-foot Ed Stokes give Arizona plenty of muscle on the boards. UCLA ended last season with a disappointing first-round loss to Penn State in the N.C.A.A. tournament. Senior starters Don MacLean, Darrick Martin and Gerald Madkins are committed to ending their careers with the Bruins on a successful note. MacLean, a Playboy All-America, is on track to break school and conference scoring records. The Bruins have a second superlative forward in junior Tracy Murray (21.2 p.p.g.). What the Bruins don't have is a legitimate center, which means that coach Jim Harrick needs better over-all team defense if UCLA is to gain a conference title. Arizona State, short on big-name talent but strong on man-to-man defense, has a chance to better last season's 20–10 record. Coach Bill Frieder thinks this year's team is quicker and stronger than last year's. But, with only one senior, guard Lynn Collins, expected to start, it is a team admittedly short on experience. Sophomores Jamal Faulkner, Pac Ten Freshman of the Year, Dwayne Fontana and Stevin Smith are the core of Frieder's cast for The Young and the Talented.Stanford has only one returning starter from its N.I.T. championship team, but 6'9" forward Adam Keefe (21.5 p.p.g.) is a good foundation for coach Mike Montgomery to build on. Marcus Lollie appears to be Montgomery's favorite for the point-guard position and 6'11" sophomore center Jim Morgan will fill the middle. USC is another team that will showcase the talents of a great individual player, in this case, Playboy All-America Harold Miner. A junior, Miner will set a Trojan scoring record this season. Washington State coach Kelvin Sampson was named conference Coach of the Year after the Cougars finished 16–12, a notable improvement over 1989–1990's 7–22 record. All starters return this year; Sampson has also added 6'8", 270–pound Tommie Oatis, a junior college transfer.

Patriot

Look for Lehigh to edge out defending champ Fordham this season for the Patriot Conference title. The Engineers have four starters back from last season's 19–10 squad and all are seniors. Forwards Bob Krizansky (16.9 p.p.g.) and Dozie Mbonu (16.6 p.p.g.) are coach Dave Duke's steadiest performers. If Duke gets solid backcourt play from Chuck Penn at the point and Steve Yaniga at shooting guard, Lehigh will make its first N.C.A.A. appearance since 1988. Fordham was disappointed when it lost a play-in for an N.C.A.A. berth to St. Francis–Pennsylvania. The Rams and coach Nick Macarchuk will miss graduated Damon Lopez, last season's team leader and top scorer and rebounder. Bucknell will play dark horse in the conference. The Bison outside game is strong, but the lack of a big center—which hurt them last season—is still a weakness. Holy Cross was narrowly defeated by Fordham in overtime for the conference tournament title; this season it has to replace Earl Weedon and 6'10" Jim Nairus.

Southeastern

Arkansas makes its debut in the Southeastern and immediately rates as the favorite to take the conference title. The dynasty that coach Nolan Richardson put together when he recruited Todd Day, Lee Mayberry and Oliver Miller has reached its maturity, with all key Razorback players entering their senior seasons. Playboy All-America Day is an offensive (21.7 p.p.g.) and defensive force who triggers Arkansas' explosive transition game. To make a run at the national championship, Richardson must find a replacement for supersub Ron Huery and get big man Miller in better condition. Louisiana State is another national title contender because of the presence of Shaquille O'Neal, the most dominating player since David Robinson left the college neighborhood. O'Neal, a 7'2" package of strength and agility, turned down an opportunity to be the number-one pick in this past N.B.A. draft on the advice of his father, who thought the 19-year-old should take a little more time to get an education before beginning his pro career. Coach Dale Brown has an interesting cast of supporting characters to play around O'Neal—including 6'7" Vernel Singleton (15.2 p.p.g.) and guard Jamie Brandon, a Chicago high school phenom who was academically ineligible last season. Instead of languishing under the N.C.A.A. probation, which limited scholarships and prevented it from post-season play for two years, Kentucky, under coach Rick Pitino, continued the Wildcats' tradition of basketball excellence. Last season, UK finished 22–6 and posted a 14–4 S.E.C. mark that would have won the conference crown had Kentucky been eligible. Pitino, whose best players are forwards Jamal Mashburn and John Pelphrey, will keep his slightly undersized team up-tempo at both ends of the floor. Coach Wimp Sanderson and Alabama seem to sneak up on the rest of the conference every year at post-season time—the Crimson Tide has won the last three S.E.C. tournaments. Sanderson lost big man Melvin Cheatum (6'8") to graduation, but bigger man Robert Horry (6'9") returns. Lack of an experienced point guard could hurt the Tide early. South Carolina, another new entry in the conference, ended an embarrassingly long search to replace fired head coach George Felton when they hired Steve Newton, formerly with Murray State. By some accounts, as many as seven higher-profile candidates passed on the job before Newton accepted. Newton inherits a decent roster of talent led by guard Jo Jo English (15 p.p.g.) and defensive specialist Barry Manning. Tennessee doesn't measure up in over-all talent, but can match any guard in the nation with Playboy All-America Allan Houston. The Vols lack the inside game to play with the big boys. Coach Tommy Joe Eagles will have the Auburn Tigers battling to get out of the middle of the conference pack. Guard Ronnie Battle (17 p.p.g.) and Wesley Person, brother of Indiana Pacers star Chuck, are the Eagles' lethal weapons. Georgia has talented guard Litterial Green (20.6 p.p.g.) and a lot of new faces. The Bulldogs need big contributions from redshirt center Charles Claxton (7'1") and junior college transfer Mike Green. Florida is busy rebuilding under second-year coach Lon Kruger. The Gators have an outstanding freshman guard in Dan Cross. Mississippi coach Ed Murphy is switching the Rebels to a faster style of play. Forward Joe Harvell (17.1 p.p.g.) reminds some of former Ole Miss standout Gerald Glass. Vanderbilt, which lived by the three-point shot last season (7.7 made per game), will miss sharpshooter Scott Draud. The Commodores don't match up physically with the rest of the conference. Mississippi State (20–9) has to rebuild after losing four starters. Coach Richard Williams has hit the junior colleges in search of help.

Southern

East Tennessee State, coming off a sensational 28–5 season, has lost standout point guard Keith "Mister" Jennings to graduation. Jennings was the driving force behind the Buccaneers' 89–38 record over the past four years. Primarily because of the return of center Greg Dennis, who missed most of the past season with a fractured toe, coach Alan LeForce will still field a team that is favored to win the conference title. The 6'11" center averaged 19.9 p.p.g. two years ago. Appalachian State will extend its string of consecutive winning seasons to five. Steve Spurlock (18.6 p.p.g.) and Tim Powers provide plenty of inside punch for the Mountaineers. Furman, 20–9 last season under coach Butch Estes, returns forward Bruce Evans and a super point guard in Hal Henderson. Tennessee-Chattanooga boasts one of the conference's top players—6'7" forward Keith Nelson, who averaged 20 points and more than nine rebounds a game last season. Another hot player in the conference is Western Carolina's Terry Boyd, a 6'3" guard who averaged more than 23 p.p.g.

Southland

Texas-Arlington probably has the best team in the conference because of 6'9" Bobby Kenyon (19.8 p.p.g.), who posts up for the Mavericks. Last season, coach Mark Nixon's squad led the nation in three-pointers made per game (9.1); it should again excel in that category despite the graduation of the school's leading scorer, Willie Brand. Texas-San Antonio, which won the Trans-America Conference title last season before switching to the Southland, has two brothers of the Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon on its roster. Six-seven Taju led the Roadrunners in rebounding (7.3 r.p.g.) last season, while 6'2" Afis enters his first year at Texas–S.A. after attending junior college. Last season's conference champ, Northeast Louisiana, graduated four starters from its 25–8 squad, but filled in well with junior college transfers and redshirts. The Indians have had only one losing season in the past 30 years. Nicholls State guard Ray Washington returns after missing most of last season when his Army Reserve unit was activated for Operation Desert Shield. Sam Houston State's first-year coach Jerry Hopkins hopes at least to keep more bodies around than his predecessor was able to. Eight Bearkats quit the team before the end of the season, forcing the team to play its last five games with only six players.

Southwest

With Arkansas deserting the Southwest for the S.E.C. and Texas graduating just about everybody with any experience, the Southwest Conference will be weaker than usual. Rice, which got its first chance since 1970 to play in a post-season tournament (N.I.T.), has its best team ever at a fortuitous moment. The Owls return all starters, including 6'11" Brent Scott, the conference's leading rebounder (10.1 r.p.g.) last season. Seniors Dana Hardy and Chase Maag are both double-digit scorers; coach Scott Thompson added Northwestern transfer David Holmes, who will likely play the point. Texas Christian has all key players returning from its 18– 10 squad of a year ago. Center Reggie Smith, at 6'11", averaged over 17 p.p.g. last season. He's the biggest Horned Frog in the starting lineup. Houston coach Pat Foster will try to use the quickness of the Cougars' small lineup. "We've got to get steals and make things happen on defense," says Foster. All-conference forward Craig Upchurch, who missed last season after rupturing a disk in his back, is expected to return. With 11 freshmen and sophomores on the roster, Texas should be called the Greenhorns instead of the Longhorns. Coach Tom Penders, who has coaxed 20-win seasons in each of his three years, has his work cut out for him this season. Benford Williams, who at 6'5" is one of the most spectacular dunkers in college basketball, will keep Texas fans entertained while Penders teaches the Horns how to win. Southern Methodist is a year away from taking a shot at the conference title. Juniors Mike Wilson and Tim Mason lead a promising group of underclassmen. Baylor's Gene Iba, who begins his seventh season as coach, will rely on the scoring touch of guard David Wesley (16.5 p.p.g.). The Bears will do well to play even against the conference. James Dickey (the coach, not the poet) takes over the helm at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders, 8– 23 last season, will continue to be unimpressive.

The Southwestern Conference, which doesn't get much attention on the national basketball scene, features two of the best guards in the nation—Alabama State's Steve Rogers and Mississippi Valley State's Alphonso Ford. In fact, Alabama State gets the nod in the Southwestern because of the superb skills of senior guard Rogers. Named S.W.A.C. Player of the Year, the versatile Rogers finished fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 29.4 p.p.g. After finishing 9–19 two years ago, Jackson State jumped to a 17–13 record last season under coach Andy Stoglin. While the Tigers have excellent backcourt players in Lindsey Hunter (20.9 p.p.g.) and John Taylor, the front line is untested. After landing a strong recruiting class, Alcorn State coach Lonnie Walker likes his team's chance for success this year. The Scalping Braves will play a run-and-gun style, with guard Reginald Ward (17.1 p.p.g.) showing the way. Southern, which won 19 games last season, lost all five starters but picked up an outstanding junior college player in 6'7" forward Leonard White.

Sun belt

Merger mania isn't the exclusive domain of banks or airlines. Athletic conferences have also learned to open new markets, increase visibility and stability and gain clout with the media. After five teams bolted the old Sun Belt to seek other conference affiliations, the remaining four teams merged with the American South Conference. The new 11-member league promises to be highly competitive and extremely well balanced. Four teams are likely to be in the conference race down to the wire. Louisiana Tech gets the nod because of its strong front court of 6'11" P. J. Brown, Anthony Dade and Ron Ellis. If coach Jerry Loyd can find an answer at guard from freshman Mark Dick to go with senior Eric Brown, the Bulldogs could get past the first round when tournament time rolls around. New Orleans, which led Division I teams last season in rebound margin (9.3), returns its top two backboard cleaners—6'11" Ervin Johnson (that has a nice ring for a basketball name, doesn't it?) and Melvin Simon. Johnson is a junior and Simon a sophomore, so Sun Belt opponents are likely to get quite tired of their act over the next two seasons. South Alabama will feature the same over-all team balance that added up to 22 victories last season. Forward Cesar Portillo is the Jaguars' most consistent contributor. Southwestern Louisiana lost third all-time scorer Kevin Brooks to graduation. But it picked up two junior college players in guard Michael Allen, who sat out last season after transferring from juco national champion Connors State, and 6'9" Carroll Boudreaux. Talented players to watch on other Sun Belt squads include Central Florida's Ken Leeks, a 6'9" center who averaged 17.5 p.p.g. last season, and Texas-Pan American's Francisco "Paco" Siller, a flashy six-foot guard who was on Mexico's national team at the Pan American Games.

Trans America

With the defection of two perennial conference powerhouses—Arkansas-Little Rock to the Sun Belt and Texas-San Antonio to the Southland—the Trans America will be weaker this season. Georgia State surprised everyone by finishing strong to win its first T.A.A.C. championship. Georgia State's success, however, was no fluke. With four starters returning, including forward Phillip Luckydo (20.2 p.p.g.), coach Bob Reinhart's charges should make a good showing again this season. After a talented Georgia Southern team finished at 14–13, coach Frank Kerns described the Eagles as "the uncoachables." Kerns and three starters are back to give it another try. Guard Charlton Young will lead the attack from the point. Formerly an independent, Southeastern Louisiana makes its conference debut under second-year coach Don Wilson. Henry Washington is the top point producer (16.9 p.p.g.) for the Lions. You might think that after 34 years, things would get easier for Stetson coach Glenn Wilkes. But, after a disappointing season that saw the Hatters finish 15–16, Wilkes has only one starter, guard Mark Brisker, returning; a major rebuilding job is at hand.

West coast

This highly competitive conference should pick up where it left off at the end of last season, since every all-conference player returns. The league's five strongest teams lose only two players who made significant contributions last season. Look for Pepperdine, last season's conference champ, to repeat. The Waves have 6'6" guard Doug Christie (19.1 p.p.g.), who is fully recovered from off-season arthroscopic knee surgery, and forward Geoff Lear (18.5 p.p.g.), the W.C.C. tournament M.V.P. Only a half step behind Pepperdine is perennial conference power and offensive juggernaut Loyola Marymount. Terrell Lowery, the Lions' senior guard who averaged 28.5 p.p.g. last season, could lead the nation in scoring this time around. Tony Walker, who started on LMU's great team of 1989–1990, returns after redshirting. Santa Clara's best players are 7'1" center Ron Reis, who led the conference with an average 11 r.p.g. last season, and guard Rhea Taylor, who knocked down 19.9 p.p.g. San Francisco continues to improve since reinstituting its basketball program five years ago. The Dons, who finished strong last season by knocking off Loyola Marymount in the W.C.C. tournament before losing to Pepperdine, are led by forward Tim Owens (20.1 p.p.g.).

Western athletic

A not-so-funny thing happened to Playboy Coach of the Year Rick Majerus two years ago, as he prepared for his first season as Utah's basketball coach. He felt chest pains which, in a quick sequence of events, led to bypass surgery. Majerus, who had coached Ball State to a 29– 3 season and a trip to the N.C.A.A. tournament, recovered to lead a team picked by most preseason pollsters for sixth in the conference to a 30–4 record and a trip to the regional semifinals, where the Utes lost to UNLV. College basketball's version of Friar Tuck and his boys will prove that last season was no fluke. Utah returns four starters, including W.A.C. Player of the Year Josh Grant (17.5 p.p.g., 8 r.p.g.). With Paul Afeaki replacing graduated Walter Watts at center, plus junior college transfer Antoine Davison and three players who sat out last season because of academics, the Utes will again go a long way in post-season play. Wyoming had a Jekyll-and-Hyde performance last season. The Cowboys opened with 15 wins in their first 18 games and then dropped nine of their final 14 games. Coach Benny Dees blames the downturn on poor shot selection and decision making during the final minutes of the losses. Dees has everyone back, including a slew of seniors headed by Reginald Slater (19.2 p.p.g.) and Maurice Alexander (15.2 p.p.g.). Dees will have to make certain Mr. Hyde doesn't show up again. Junior college transfers Fabio Ribeiro and Kurt Taylor should bolster Hawaii's chances of finishing at the top of the conference. The Rainbows, who traditionally play well at home, must find some muscle and better defense to sustain them on the road. New Mexico and Brigham Young will both be without the talented big men that led them to successful seasons last year. New Mexico's 7'2" Luc Longley is now in the N.B.A. BYU's 7'6" Shawn Bradley is on a two-year Mormon mission in Australia.

Independents

Just like a good marriage gone bad, Richard "Digger" Phelps and Notre Dame ended their 20-year relationship in the off season with bitterness and recrimination. Phelps had been an Irish icon, the squeaky-clean coach who graduated his players and who, from 1974 through 1981, guided Notre Dame to eight straight regular-season top-ten finishes. But after the great 1980-1981 team (with Kelly Tripucka, Orlando Woolridge and Tracy Jackson) failed to survive the second round of the N.C.A.A. tournament, Irish basketball fortunes began a ten-year decline that was climaxed by last season's 12-20 finish. Digger bashing became a favorite South Bend pastime, and when athletic director Dick Rosenthal failed to give Phelps a vote of confidence, Phelps packed up his chalk, suspenders and patented boutonniere and quit. The moral of the story is that running a clean program is good, graduating your players is better, but winning is best. Notre Dame immediately began its search through the cream of college coaches for a replacement, but found that most of the better coaches were happier where they were. It finally settled on John MacLeod, an 18-year veteran of the N.B.A. coaching wars. MacLeod will change the pace of Notre Dame's basketball, looking for up-tempo offense and aggressive play on defense. LaPhonso Ellis (16.4 p.p.g.) is MacLeod's most talented player, but the enigmatic senior forward has yet to realize his potential. The Irish are facing a brutal schedule, so fans should expect no miracles this season. Penn State plays a transition year as an independent before tackling its schedule as a new Big Ten member next season. The football-famous Nittany Lions have quietly improved in hoops over the past several years under coach Bruce Parkhill, winning 20 or more games in each of the past three seasons. Parkhill returns four starters from a squad that reached the second round of last season's N.C.A.A. tournament. Missouri-Kansas City will field its best team since entering Division I play four years ago. With all five starters back, the Kangaroos will pack quite a punch.

Here's hoping your team wins.

Playboy's top 25

1. Indiana

2. Duke

3. Arkansas

4. Ohio State

5. North Carolina

6. Arizona

7. Oklahoma State

8. St. John's

9. Kansas

10. Connecticut

11. Louisiana State

12. UCLA

13. Kentucky

14. Virginia

15. Seton Hall

16. Georgetown

17. Iowa

18. Utah

19. Louisville

20. Oklahoma

21. Michigan

22. DePaul

23. Memphis State

24. Missouri

25. Georgia Tech

Possible Breakthroughs:

Alabama, Arizona St., Wake Forest, Notre Dame, UNLV, Massachusetts, Temple, Pepperdine, Villanova, Louisiana Tech, East Tennessee St., Princeton, Maine, South Carolina.

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy's College Basketball Coach of the Year is Rick Majerus of the University of Utah. Last season, Majerus led the Utes to a 30–4 record, a Western Athletic Conference championship, a top-ten national ranking and into the Sweet Sixteen of the N.C.A.A. championship tournament. Majerus previously coached at Ball State, where he posted a two-season record of 43–17, and at Marquette, where his teams finished 56–35.

Jim Jackson—Guard, 6'6", junior, Ohio State. Big Ten Player of the Year last season, Jackson averaged 18.9 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor. Led Buckeyes in steals with 55.

Harold Miner—Guard, 6'5", junior, Southern California. Led his team in scoring with an average 23.5 points per game. Has more points in his first two years than any previous Pac Ten player.

Allan Houston—Guard, 6'6", junior, Tennessee. The S.E.C. tournament M.V.P., averaging 24.5 points per game. Only the second player in Volunteer history to total more than 1000 points after two seasons.

Todd Day—Guard, 6'8", senior, Arkansas. Already first in career three-point field goals for Razorbacks with 169. Needs only 172 points to become Arkansas' all-time leading scorer. Two-time Playboy All-America.

Malik Sealy—Forward, 6'8", senior, St. John's. Led his team in scoring with 22.1 points per game and rebounding with 7.7 per game. His 707 points last season were the second-highest season total in school history.

Clarence Weatherspoon—Forward, 6'7", senior, Southern Mississippi, Averaged 17.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Shot 59 percent from the floor last season.

Don Maclean—Forward, 6'10", senior, UCLA. Enters season as the highest-scoring active college player in nation with 1947 points. Already owns Bruin career free-throw mark with 514. Two-time Playboy All-America.

Christian Laettner—Forward, 6'11", senior, Duke. (Not pictured.) Led Duke in points, rebounds, steals and blocked shots. M.V.P. of Final Four after scoring 46 points in two games.

Alonzo Mourning—Center, 6'10", senior, Georgetown. Dominating defensive player for past three seasons. Has 1320 career points. Three-time Playboy All-America.

Shaquille O'Neal—Center, 7'2", junior, Louisiana State. Leading rebounder in nation last season with 14.6 per game. Averaged 27.6 points and five blocked shots per game. Named 1991 College Player of the Year by A.P. and U.P.I. Two-time Playboy All-America.

Best of the rest

Guards: Steve Rogers (Alabama State), Tony Bennett (Wisconsin–Green Bay), Terry Dehere (Seton Hall), Litterial Green (Georgia), Walt Williams (Maryland), Lee Mayberry (Arkansas), Chris Smith (Connecticut), Alphonso Ford (Mississippi Valley State), Terrell Lowery (Loyola Marymount), Anfernee Hardaway (Memphis State), Bobby Hurley, Thomas Hill (Duke), Damon Bailey (Indiana), Anthony Peeler (Missouri), James Robinson (Alabama), Jim McCoy (Massachusetts), Doug Christie (Pepperdine), Randy Woods (La Salle), Mark Brisker (Stetson), Sean Miller (Pittsburgh), Brent Price (Oklahoma), Henry Williams (North Carolina–Charlotte).

Forwards: Damon Key (Marquette), Byron Houston (Oklahoma State), Adam Keefe (Stanford), Calbert Cheaney, Eric Anderson (Indiana), Bryant Stith (Virginia), Josh Grant (Utah), Jeff Webster (Oklahoma), David Booth (DePaul), Mik Kilgore (Temple), Doug Edwards (Florida State), Robert Harry (Alabama), LaPhonso Ellis (Notre Dame), Vin Baker (Hartford), Tom Gugliotta (North Carolina State), Ashraf Amaya (Southern Illinois), Grant Hill (Duke), Joe Harvell (Mississippi), Rodney Rogers, Chris King (Wake Forest), Dave Johnson (Syracuse), Chris Mills (Arizona), Kendrick Warren (Virginia Commonwealth), Kevin Roberson (Vermont).

Centers: Acie Earl (Iowa), Oliver Miller (Arkansas), P. J. Brown (Louisiana Tech), Ervin Johnson (New Orleans), Sean Rooks (Arizona), Robert Werdann (St. John's), Ronald Jones (Murray State), Elmore Spencer (UNLV), Daren Engellant (Montana), Reggie Smith (Texas Christian), Ron Reis (Santa Clara).

"At least five Big East teams are capable of making big noise on the national basketball scene this season."

Playboy's 1992 College

Atlantic Coast

*1. Duke

*2. North Carolina

*3. Virginia

*4. Georgia Tech

*5. Wake Forest

6. North Carolina State

7. Florida State

8. Maryland

9. Clemson

Standouts: Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Thomas Hill, Bobby Hurley (Duke); George Lynch, Hubert Davis, Eric Montross (North Carolina); Bryant Stith (Virginia); Malcolm Mackey, Jon Barry, Travis Best (Georgia Tech); Rodney Rogers, Chris King (Wake Forest); Tom Gugliotta (North Carolina St.); Doug Edwards, Charlie Ward (Florida St.); Walt Williams (Maryland).

Atlantic Ten

*1. Temple

*2. Massachusetts

3. West Virginia

4. St. Joseph's

5. Duquesne

6. George Washington

7. Rutgers

8. St. Bonaventure

9. Rhode Island

Standouts: Mik Kilgore, Mark Strickland, Vic Carstarphen (Temple); Jim McCoy, Tony Barbee, Harper Williams (Massachusetts); Tracy Shelton, Mike Boyd (West Virginia); Bernard Blunt, Rap Curry, Craig Amos (St. Joseph's); Derrick Alston, Alan Watkins (Duquesne); Sonni Holland, Dirkk Surles (George Washington); Mike Jones, Daryl Smith (Rugers); Jason Brower (St. Bonaventure).

Big East

*1. St. John's

*2. Connecticut

*3. Seton Hall

*4. Georgetown

*5. Villanova

6. Providence

7. Syracuse

8. Pittsburgh

9. Miami

10. Boston College

Standouts: Malik Sealy, Jason Buchanan, Robert Werdann (St. John's); Chris Smith, Scott Burrell (Connecticut); Terry Dehere, Jerry Walker, Luther Wright (Seton Hall); Alonzo Mourning, Charles Harrison (Georgetown); Lance Miller, Greg Woodard (Villianova); Marquest Bragg, Dickie Simpkins (Providence); Dave Johnson, Adrian Autry (Syracuse); Sean Miller, Eric Mobley (Pittsburgh); Jerome Scott (Miami).

Big Eight

*1. Oklahoma State

*2. Kansas

*3. Oklahoma

*4. Missouri

5. Nebraska

6. Iowa State

7. Kansas State

8. Colorado

Standouts: Byron Houston, Sean Suton, Darwyn Alexander (Oklahoma St.); Alonzo Jamison, Adonis Jordan (Kansas); Jeff Webster, Brent Price (Oklahoma); Anthony Peeler, Jevon Crudup (Missouri); Carl Hayes, Eric Piatkowski (Nebraska); Justus Thigpen (Iowa St.); Gaylon Nickerson, Wylie Howard (Kansas St.); Billy Law, James Hunter (Colorado).

Big Sky

*1. Montana

2. Nevada

3. Idaho

4. Boise State

5. Montana State

6. Weber State

7. Eastern Washington

8. Idaho State

9. Northern Arizona

Standouts: Daren Engellant, Delvon Anderson, Roger Fasting (Montana); Ric Herrin, Kevin Soares, Bryan Thomasson (Nevada); Orlando Lightfoot, Deon Watson (Idaho); Tanoka Beard, Billy Fikes (Boise St.); Johnny Mack, Willard Dean (Montana St.); David Baldwin, Al Hamilton (Weber St.); Miguel Johnson (Eastern Washington).

Big South

*1. Coastal Carolina

2. Radford

3. Davidson

4. North Carolina–Asheville

5. Winthrop

6. Campbell

7. Augusta

8. Baptist

9. Liberty

Standouts: Tony Dunkin, Eddie Lesaine, J. J. Foster (Coastal Carolina); Doug Day, Chris Hawkins (Radford); Detlef Musch, Jason Zimmerman (Davidson); Derek Borden (North Carolina–Asheville); George Henson, Lashawn Coulter (Winthrop); Joe Spinks, Mark Mocnik (Campbell).

Big Ten

*1. Indiana

*2. Ohio State

*3. Iowa

*4. Michigan

*5. Michigan State

6. Illinois

7. Minnesota

8. Purdue

9. Wisconsin

10. Northwestern

Standouts: Calbert Cheaney, Eric Anderson, Damon Balley (Indiana); Jim Jackson, Mark Baker, Jamaal Brown (Ohio St.); Acie Earl, James Moses (Iowa); Eric Riley, Michael Talley, Chris Weber (Michigan); Matt Steigenga, Mark Montgomery (Michigan St.); Dean Thomas (Illinois); Randy Carter, Dana Jackson (Minnesota); Craig Riley (Purdue); Tracy Webster (Wisconsin); Pat Baldwin, Kevin Rankin (Northwestern).

Big West

1. Nevada–Las Vegas

*2. Long Beach State

3. Fresno State

4. New Mexico State

5. California–Santa Barbara

6. Utah State

7. Cal State Fullerton

8. California–Irvine

9. San Jose State

10. Pacific

Standouts: Elmore Spencer, J. R. Rider, Evric Gray (Nevada–Las Vegas); Lucious Harris, Bryon Russell (Long Beach St.); Tod Bernard, Wilbert Hooker (Fresno St.); Eric Taylor, William Benjamin (New Mexico St.); Louis Davis, Ray Kelly (Cal–Santa Barbara); Kendall Youngblood (Utah St.); Joe Small (Cal St. Fullerton); Jeff Von Lutzow, Craig Marshall (Cal–Irvine).

Colonial

*1. Richmond

2. James Madison

3. Old Dominion

4. American

5. William & Mary

6. George Mason

7. East Carolina

8. North Carolina–Wilmington

Standouts: Curtis Blair, Kenny Wood (Richmond); Jeff Chambers, Troy Bostic (James Madison); Ricardo Leonard, Keith Jackson (Old Dominion); Brian Gilgeous, Craig Sedmak (American); Scott Smith, Thomas Roberts (William & Mary); Byron Tucker (George Mason); Lester Lyons, Ike Copeland, Curley Young (East Carolina); Matt Fish (North Carolina–Wilmington).

East Coast

*1. Towson State

2. Rider

3. Maryland–Baltimore County

4. Hofstra

5. Brooklyn College

6. Central Connecticut State

7. Buffalo

Standouts: Devin Boyd, Chuck Lightening (Towson St.); Darrick Suber, William Kinsel (Rider); Dana Harris, Derell Thompson (Maryland–Baltimore County); Demetrius Dudley (Hofstra); Rafael Solis (Brooklyn); Kevin Swann (Central Connecticut St.); Robbie Middlebrooks (Buffalo).

Great Midwest

*1. De Paul

*2. Memphis State

3. Marquette

4. Cincinnati

5. St. Louis

6. Alabama–Birmingham

Standouts: David Booth, Stephen Howard (DePaul); Anfernee Hardaway, Todd Mundt (Memphis St.); Damon Key, Jim McLlvaine, Ron Curry (Marquette); Herbert Jones, Corie Blount (Cincinnati); Melvin Robinson, Quitman Dillard (St. Louis); Elbert Rogers, Stanley Jackson (Alabama–Birmingham).

Ivy League

*1. Princeton

2. Pennsylvania

3. Brown

4. Cornell

5. Yale

6. Columbia

7. Harvard

8. Dartmouth

Standouts: Sean Jackson, Chris Marquardt, Matt Eastwick (Princeton); Will McAllister, Ken Gtsg, Paul Chambers (Pennsylvania); Chuck Savage, Rick Lloyd (Brown); Shawn Maharaj, Rich Medina (Cornell); Michael Lombard, Gregg Frame (Dartmouth).

Metro

*1. Louisville

*2. Tulane

3. Southern Mississippi

4. Virginia Commonwealth

5. North Carolina–Charlotte

6. South Florida

7. Virginia Tech

Standouts: Everick Sullivan, Cornelius Holden (Louisville); Anthony Reed, David Whitmore, Kim Lewis (Tulane); Clarence Weatherspoon (Southern Mississippi); Kendrick Warren, Eric Atkins (Virginia Commonwealth); Henry Williams, Jarvis Lang (North Carolina–Charlotte); Radenko Dobras, Gary Alexander (South Florida); John Rivers (Virginia Tech).

Metro Atlantic

*1. La Salle

2. Manhattan

3. Iona

4. Siena

5. Niagara

6. Loyola–Maryland

7. Fairfield

8. Canisius

9. St. Peter's

Standouts: Randy Woods, Jack Hurd (La Salle); Keith Bullock, Russ Williams (Manhattan); Derrick Canada, Antoine Lewis (Iona); Bruce Schroeder, Lee Matthews (Siena); Brian Clifford, Clint Holtz (Niagara); Kevin Green, Tracy Bergan (Loyola–Maryland); Drew Henderson, Kevin George (Fairfield); Harry Seymour, Ed Book (Canisius); Antonine Allen (St. Peter's).

Mid-American

*1. Ohio University

2. Ball State

3. Miami University

4. Kent

5. Central Michigan

6. Eastern Michigan

7. Bowling Green State

8. Toledo

9. Western Michigan

Standouts: Lewis Geter, Dan Aloi (Ohio); Chandler Thompson, Emanuel Cross (Ball St.); David Scott, Craig Michaelis (Miami); Tony Banks, Harold Walton (Kent); Sean Waters, Darian McKinney (Central Michigan); Kory Halas (Eastern Michigan); Michael Huger, Tom Hall (Bowling Green St.); Tom Best (Toledo).

Mid-Continent

*1. Wisconsin–Green bay

2. Wright State

3. Eastern Illinois

4. Cleveland State

5. Illinois–Chicago

6. Western Illinois

7. Akron

8. Northern Illinois

9. Valparaiso

Standouts: Tony Bennett, John Martinez (Wisconsin–Green Bay); Bill Edwards, Marcus Mumphrey, Mark Woods (Wright St.); Steve Rowe, Barry Johnson (Eastern Illinois); Shawn Fergus, Anthony Reed (Cleveland St.); Brian Hill (Illinois–Chicago); Preston Lewis, Jack Forcine (Western Illinois); Mark Alberts, Roy Coleman (Akron); Tracy Gipson (Valparaiso).

Mid-Eastern

*1. Florida A&M

2. South Carolina State

3. North Carolina State A&T

4. Delaware State

5. Morgan State

6. Coppin State

7. Maryland–Eastern Shore

8. Howard

9. Bethune–Cookman

Standouts: DeLon Turner, Reginald Finney, Kelvin Daniels (Florida A&M); Jackie Robinson, Petey Faust, Deon Murray (South Carolina St.); Dana Elliott (North Carolina St. A&T); Victor Ford, Donell Thomas (Delaware St.); Terry Butler (Morgan St.); James Mazyck, Larry Yarbray (Coppin St.); Marlin Kimbrew, Mike Harris, Rackland Richards (Maryland–ES).

Midwestern

*1. Xavier

2. Butler

3. Dayton

4. Evansville

5. Loyola–Chicago

6. Detroit–Mercy

Standouts: Jamie Gladden, Brian Grant (Xavier); Darin Archbold, J. P. Brens (Butler); Chip Jones, Alex Robertson (Dayton); Scott Shreffler (Evansville); Keir Rogers, Hunter Atkins (Loyola–Chicago); Dwayne Kelley (Detroit–Mercy).

Basketball Predictions

Missouri Valley

*1. Southern Illinois

2. Wichita State

3. Southwest Missouri State

4. Bradley

5. Tulsa

6. Northern Iowa

7. Indiana State

8. Creighton

9. Illinois State

10. Drake

Standouts: Ashraf Amaya (Southern Illinois); Robert George, Claudius Johnson (Wichita St.); Andre Rigsby, Tony Graves, Jackie Crawford (Southwest Missouri St.); James Hamilton (Bradley); Lou Dawkins (Tulsa); Dale Turner, Cedrick McCullough (Northern Iowa); Greg Thomas (Indiana St.); Matt Petty, Latrell Wrightsell (Creighton); Reggie Wilson (Illinois St.); Chris Jones (Drake).

North Atlantic

*1. Maine

2. Delaware

3. Hartford

4. Vermont

5. Drexel

6. Northeastern

7. Boston University

8. New Hampshire

Standouts: Derrick Hodge, Marty Higgins, Francois Bouchard (Maine); Mark Murray, Alex Coles, Spencer Dunkley (Delaware); Vin Baker (Hartford); Kevin Roberson, Kenny White (Vermont); Jonathan Raab, Michael Thompson (Drexel); Lamont Hough (Northeastern); Mark Daly, Jason Scott (Boston University); Bob Cummins (New Hampshire).

Northeast

*1. Monmouth

2. Robert Morris

3. Fairleigh Dickinson

4. St. Francis-Pennsylvania

5. Marist

6. Long Island

7. Wagner

8. St. Francis-New York

Standouts: Alex Blackwell, William Lewis (Monmouth); Ricky Cannon, Myron Walker (Robert Morris); Turi Carter, Clive Anderson (Fairleigh Dickinson); Harkeem Dixon (St. Francis–Penn.); Fred Ingles, Dexter Dunbar (Marist); Shannon Shell (Long Island).

Ohio Valley

*1. Middle Tennessee State

2. Eastern Kentucky

3. Murray State

4. Tennessee Tech

5. Austin Peay State

6. Morehead State

7. Tennessee State

Standouts: Warren Kidd, Robert Taylor (Middle Tennessee St.); Jamie Ross, Mike Smith, John Allen (Eastern Kentucky); Ronald Jones (Murray St.); Van Usher, John Best (Tennessee Tech); LaMonte Ware, Geoff Herman (Austin Peay St.); Kevin Howard (Tennessee St.).

Pacific Ten

*1. Arizona

*2. Ucla

*3. Arizona State

*4. Stanford

5. USC

6. Washington State

7. Oregon State

8. Oregon

9. Washington

10. California

Standouts: Sean Rooks, Chris Mills, Ed Stokes, Khalid Reeves (Arizona); Don MacLean, Tracy Murray, Darrick Martin (UCLA); Jamal Faulkner, Dwayne Fontana, Stevin Smith (Arizona St.); Adam Keefe (Stanford); Harold Miner (USC); Terrence Lewis, Neil Derrick (Washington St.); Chad Scott, LeRoy Jackson (Oregon St.); Jordy Lyden, Johnnie Reece (Oregon); Doug Meekins, Rich Manning (Washington).

Patriot

*1. Lehigh

2. Fordham

3. Bucknell

4. Holy Cross

5. Army

6. Colgate

7. Navy

8. Lafayette

Standouts: Bob Krizansky, Dozie Mbonu (Lehigh); Jean Prioleau, Dave Buckner, Fred Herzog (Fordham); Bill Courtney, Mike Bright, Pat King (Bucknell); Leon Dickerson, Bill Walker (Holy Cross); David Ardayfio (Army); Jonathan Stone (Colgate); John Haase, Nick Marusich (Navy); Craig White (Lafayette).

Southeastern

*1. Arkansas

*2. Louisiana State

*3. Kentucky

*4. Alabama

*5. South Carolina

*6. Tennessee

7. Auburn

8. Georgia

9. Florida

10. Mississippi

11. Vanderbilt

12. Mississippi State

Standouts: Todd Day, Lee Mayberry, Oliver Miller, Isaiah Morris (Arkansas); Shaquille O'Neal, Vernel Singleton, Jamie Branson (Louisiana St.); Jamal Mashburn, John Pelphrey (Kentucky); Robert Horry, James Robinson, Latrell Sprewell (Alabama); Jo Jo English, Barry Manning, Jeff Roulston (South Carolina); Allan Houston, Carlus Groves (Tennessee); Wesley Person, Ronnie Battle (Aubum); Litterial Green (Georgia); Stacey Poole, Craig Brown (Florida); Joe Harvell, Dondi Flemister (Mississippi); Kevin Anglin, Bruce Elder (Vanderbilt); Tony Watts (Mississippi St.).

Southern

*1. East Tennessee State

2. Appalachian State

3. Furman

4. Tennessee–Chattanooga

5. Western Carolina

6. Virginia Military Institute

7. The Citadel

8. Marshall

Standouts: Greg Dennis, Rodney English, Calvin Talford (East Tennessee St.); Steve Spurlock, Tim Powers, Rodney Peel (Appalachian St.); Bruce Evans, Hal Henderson, Derek Waugh (Furman); Keith Nelson, LeVert Threats (Tennessee–Chattanooga); Terry Boyd (Western Carolina); Percy Covington (VMI); Scott Van Schaardenburg, Todd Holstein (The Citadel).

Southland

*1. Texas–Arlington

2. Texas–San Antonio

3. Northeast Louisiana

4. Stephen F. Austin

5. North Texas

6. Southwest Texas State

7. Northwestern State–Louisiana

8. McNeese State

9. Nicholls State

10. Sam Houston State

Standouts: Bobby Kenyon, Johnny McDowell, Eric Gore, Glover Cody (Texas–Arlington); Ronnie Ellison, Keith Horne, Shawn Jamison (Texas–San Antonio); Ryan Stuart, Chad Jacobs (Northeast Louisiana); Jesse Ratliff, Cedric Carson (North Texas); Troy Washington (Southwest Texas St.); Roman Banks, Jay Scherer, Dexter Grimsley (Northwestern St.-La.); Martin Yokum (McNeese St.); Kelvin Hamilton, Jason Tucker (Nicholls St.); Gibbiarra Outten (Sam Houston St.).

Southwest

*1. Rice

2. Texas Christian

3. Houston

4. Texas

5. Southern Methodist

6. Baylor

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

Standouts: Brent Scott, Dana Hardy, Chase Maag (Rice); Reggie Smith, Michael Strickland (Texas Christian); Craig Upchurch, Sam Mack (Houston); Benford Williams (Texas); Mike Wilson, Tim Mason (Southern Methodist); David Wesley, Kelvin Chalmers (Baylor); Will Flemons, Bryant Moore (Texas Tech).

Southwestern

*1. Alabama State

2. Jackson State

3. Alcorn State

4. Southern

5. Mississippi Valley State

6. Texas Southern

7. Grambling State

Standouts: Steve Rogers (Alabama St.); Lindsey Hunter, John Taylor (Jackson St.); Reginald Ward, John Hall, Levi Wyatt (Alcorn St.); Leonard White (Southern); Alphonso Ford (Mississippi Valley St.); David Arceneaux, Byron Anderson (Texas Southern); Kelvin Broadnax (Grambling St.).

Sun Belt

*1. Louisiana Tech

*2. New Orleans

3. South Alabama

4. Southwestern Louisiana

5. Lamar

6. Western Kentucky

7. Arkansas–Little Rock

8. Central Florida

9. Arkansas State

10. Texas–Pan American

11. Jacksonville

Standouts: Anthony Dade, P. J. Brown, Ron Ellis (Louisiana Tech); Ervin Johnson, Melvin Simon (New Orleans); Cesar Portillo, Cedric Yelding (South Alabama); Michael Allen, Carroll Boudreaux (Southwestern Louisiana); Jack Jennings, Darnell Mee (Western Kentucky); James Womack, Fred Summers (Arkansas–Little Rock); Ken Leeks, Sinua Phillips (Central Florida); Fred Shepherd (Arkansas St.); Francisco Siller (Texas–Pan American).

Trans America

*1. Georgia State

2. Georgia Southern

3. Southeastern Louisiana

4. Stetson

5. Centenary

6. Samford

7. Mercer

Standouts: Phillip Luckydo, Zavian Smith (Georgia St.); Charlton Young, Tony Windless (Georgia Southern); Henry Washington (Southeastern Louisiana); Mark Brisker (Stetson); Nate Taylor (Centenary); Tim Donlon (Samford); Shaun Thompson (Mercer).

West Coast

*1. Pepperdine

*2. Loyola Marymount

3. Santa Clara

4. San Francisco

5. St.Mary's

6. Gonzaga

7. San Diego

8. Portland

Standouts: Doug Christie, Dana Jones, Geoff Lear (Pepperdine); Terrell Lowery (Loyola Marymount); Ron Reis, Rhea Taylor (Santa Clara); Tim Owens, Orlando Smart, Darryl Johnson (San Francisco); Eric Bamberger, Allen Caveness (St.Mary's); Jarrod Davis, Eric Brady (Gonzaga); Kelvin Woods, Michael Brown (San Diego); Erik Spoelstra, Grant Tracy (Portland).

Western Athletic

*1. Utah

*2. Wyoming

3. Hawaii

4. New Mexico

5. Brigham Young

6. Texas–El Paso

7. San Diego State

8. Colorado State

9. Air Force

Standouts: Josh Grant, Byron Wilson, Paul Afeaki (Utah); Reginald Slater, Tim Breaux, Maurice Alexander (Wyoming); Tim Shepherd, Phil Lott (Hawaii); Steve Logan, Willie Banks (New Mexico); Mark Heslop (Brigham Young); Keith Balzer (San Diego St.); Lynn Tryon (Colorado St.); Dale French, Charles Smith (Air Force).

Independents

*1. Notre Dame

*2. Penn State

3. Missouri–Kansas City

4. Youngstown State

5. Chicago State

6. North Carolina–Greensboro

Standouts: LaPhonso Ellis, Elmer Bennett (Notre Dame); Freddie Barnes, Monroe Brown (Penn St.); Ronnie Schmitz, Tony Dumas (Missouri–Kansas City); Reggie Kemp, Bob Fick (Youngtown St.) Yusuf Stewart, Chuck Fortney (North Carolina–Greensboro).

Schick

Presents the Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement both in the classroom and on the basketball court. Nominated by their colleges, the candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The award winner attends Playboy's pre-season All-America Weekend—this year held in Chicago—receives a bronzed commemorative medallion and is included in the team photograph published in the magazine. In addition, Playboy awards $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award in basketball goes to Stephen Howard from DePaul University. Howard, a 6'10" senior forward, averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game last season for the Blue Demons. Howard, whose major is business administration (pre law), has a 3.42 grade-point average and was a GTE/CoSida (College Sports Information Directors of America) first-team Academic All-American last season. Selected as Chicago Amateur Athlete of 1990, Howard is also a member of Athletes Against Drugs.

Honorable mentions: Craig Riley (Purdue), Mark Daly (Boston University), Craig Michaelis (Miami University), Lang Wiseman (Tennessee), Rick Lloyd (Brown), Jarrod Davis (Gonzaga), Sean Schiano (Niagara), Chris Hickman (New Mexico State), Creighton Drury (Rutgers), Brent Roberts (Air Force), Craig Sedmak (American), Justin Anderson (Louisiana State), Radenko Dobras (South Florida), Michael Fink (St. Francis–Pennsylvania), Daren Engellant (Montana), Grant Moehring (Loyola), Ken Fiedler (Texas Christian), Jeff Warren (Missouri), Jeff Roulston (South Carolina), James Voskuil (Michigan), Bruce Schroeder (Siena), Bob Fick (Youngstown State), John Haase (Navy), Jack Hurd (La Salle), Dell Demps (Pacific).