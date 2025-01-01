After years of TV commercials in which men hoisted beers in the great outdoors and swore, "It doesn't get any better than this," Old Milwaukee's ad agency had a brain storm. Wait! What if it does? Enter the Swedish Bikini Team, five buxom blondes designed to make men sweatier than the coldest bottle of brew. They appear out of nowhere, preposterously gorgeous proof that Old Milwaukee can make your best day sexier, bubblier, perfect. Who are these Scandinavian sirens, sent from heaven—or at least Stockholm—to sexify U.S. beer bashes? How do they find you in the wilderness at the moment you open a brew? And don't they get cold in those teeny bikinis? The answers: Karin, Hilgar, Eva, Uma and Ulla. They are magical creatures, able to find beer drinkers by E.S.P. (Extraordinary Swedish Pulchritude). They keep warm by dancing with American men until our men say, "It really doesn't get better than this!" Are they for real? Well, sort of. For the full story, read on. And enjoy our photos—when it comes to the Bikini Team, a picture's worth 1000 fiords.