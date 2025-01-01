The world has been a busy place lately. The Soviet Union has undergone a chicken coup, Europe is again reshuffling its deck and the Middle East is, well, acting like the Middle East. Through it all, Playboy hasn't missed out on the global action. Last May, with the launch of the landmark Czechoslovakian edition (our second in eastern Europe, after Hungary), we reached a new high, with publications in 15 locations world-wide. To our mind, that's cause for celebration. Here, then, is a summit of sorts--a gathering of some of the finest diplomats we know: the ladies who grace the pages of our foreign editions. Call it the Olympics of beauty, call it the real "new world order." Welcome to Playboy's World Tour '92.