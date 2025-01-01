Second to None

Maybe the megabuck fashion excesses of the Eighties have worn a bit thin: Lower-priced collections by major American and European menswear designers are getting the kind of attention once reserved exclusively for top offerings. The same $2200 that gets you a Giorgio Armani Borgonuovo suit, for example, buys three models from his Emporio Armani collection--and very handsome they are. There are also second collections from Jhane Barnes (Barnes Storm), Joseph Abboud (JA II), Gianni Versace (V2 by Versace), Nino Cerruti (Informale) and others. All maintain the looks and quality of their higher-priced alternatives--and several lines even share common colors, so it's possible to mix. You can bank on that.

