Tanya Beyer, Miss February, 1992

By the time she was old enough to vote, Tanya Beyer took the kind of risk few people ever take. She decided to test her looks--and her luck--against the world's toughest competition. She'd been modeling for only one year--as star client at a small agency in Colorado--but she headed for even higher altitudes, professionally speaking: to the rarefied atmosphere of the international modeling world. Unlike many of the aspirants she met, Tanya liked the work. "I always wanted to be a model," she says unapologetically. "People make fun of models, like they have to be stupid. I don't get that. You make decent money, you get to see the world--that's stupid?" Hard to argue with that. In just 18 months, Tanya's career choice took her to Italy, Greece, Taiwan and Japan--all before she was old enough legally to buy herself a celebratory glass of champagne back at home in Colorado. These days, top models specialize. Does Tanya have a particular "look"? She laughs. "Sure, happy-smiley-face, healthy-athletic." There were modeling jobs, especially in Europe, that she didn't get because "I wasn't skinny and trendy-looking enough." Her wholesomeness is more than just skin-deep. The second of three sisters raised in Colorado Springs, Tanya blasted through a sporty youth filled with skiing, gymnastics, track and field and cheerleading. She was William Mitchell High School's homecoming queen in 1989 and, as she recalls, "one of the last virgins in my senior class." She explains, with a mysterious smile, "I was always real shy in those situations." A good student, Tanya was active in sports and a member of the pompon squad. She graduated a semester ahead of schedule and headed to Milan with $800 in her pocket and a meager two pictures in her modeling book. Within a week, she was encased in a slinky blue leotard, posing for an exercise article in an Italian magazine. Bodywork, as they call it in the trade, has been Tanya's bread and butter--quite a turnaround for the shy beauty from Mitchell High.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Tanya Beyer

Bust: 36

Waist: 25

Hips: 35

Height: 5'.8-1/2?

Weight: 123

Birth Date: 6/4/71

Birthplace: St. Paul Minnesota

Ambitions: Continue traveling, cut a hit single, further my acting career, go back to school.

Turn-Ons: Fresh air, sunshine, skiing, pasta, wine, pink roses, dirty dancing, ear kissing.

Turn-Offs: Environmental abusers, Arrogance, Parking tickets, Smog, Rain, Burping, Flight delays, Big egos, Talk Shows, Meat loaf.

Where I--ve Been: New York, L.A., Tokyo, Milan, Paris, Athens, Rome, Taipei, Osaka, Mazátlan.

What I Saw: Sunset on the mediterranean, white sand beaches in the South Pacific, the Vatican, the French Alps, and hundreds of great restaurants and clubs.

Where I'm Going: First I--m going to visit more countries -- Germany, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Africa. Here I come!!! After that, we--ll see....