Playboy's Automotive Report

Shrugging off the worst sales year in decades, two automakers have come out swinging with a pair of decidedly different sports cars. Mazda's new RX-7 sports coupe is like a scalpel, while Dodge's Viper RT/10 roadster closely resembles a sledgehammer. Each is artfully styled, blindingly fast and a kick to drive. The aerodynamic $32,000 Mazda sports coupe appears more contemporary, with a high-revving, sequential-twin turbocharged engine. In contrast, the no-frills Viper (at nearly twice the RX-7's price) seems a retro-tech effort: an unabashed reincarnation of the Shelby Cobra. But don't be fooled. Mazda's RX-7 has the latest version of a rotary engine that's been around for decades and the Viper is not as retro as it looks--its swooping body (pictured overleaf) is made of composite materials that are 40 percent lighter than comparable sheet-metal panels. The new RX-7 is 200 pounds lighter and substantially more powerful than its predecessors. It's also nearly 700 pounds lighter than the Nissan 300ZX and about 1000 pounds less than the Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4. A lightweight sports car, of course, rewards its driver with quick steering and nimble handling. Even better, it requires less horsepower and, consequently, less fuel. Although the RX-7's 255-hp rating is hardly shabby, it's well below that of most of its competitors. Yet the 2800-pound RX-7 will surge from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 4.9 seconds, topping out at 156 mph. Dodge's 165-mph Viper weights about 3400 pounds. Its massive alloy V-10 engine, which develops 400 hp, compensates very nicely for the heft. In the Viper, you can accelerate from zero to 100, slam on the brakes and return to zero in just 14.5 seconds. That's faster than any car currently in production, even the legendary 427 Cobra. No large, multilayered automaker could effectively build a limited-volume car like the Viper. So Chrysler established a small team, really a company within a company, to do the job. Team Viper's philosophy is "minimum frills, maximum thrills." The Viper is a modern interpretation of a bare-bones, long-hood/short-deck roadster, complete with raucous side exhaust pipes. Cat's-eye ellipsoidal headlamps and an integrated roll bar are modern concessions. (Air conditioning is a dealer-installed option. And, yes, the Viper comes with a top and side curtains.)

Behind the wheel, the two cars are dramatically different. You wear the RX-7 the way you would an Italian suit. The cockpit is snug, the steering wheel is artfully positioned and the bucket seats are supportive. There's a stubby, race-inspired short-throw gear lever close at hand. You'll need it. You have to flick the crisp five-speed shifter a lot to get the best out of this car. Its rotary engine redlines at 7500 rpm. With the sequential-twin turbos, there's almost no turbo lag. The first turbocharger is engaged at low speeds. The second turbocharger also begins to spin and then cuts in smoothly at higher speeds when maximum power is needed.

In contrast, the brawny Viper RT/10 has so much low-end torque that you can comfortably steer it with the throttle in third and fourth gears. Barely turn the wheel, ease down on the gas and the Viper readily changes direction, provided you've done everything very carefully. Although the Viper has six forward gears, you'll find the top two aren't really necessary. At 2000 rpm in sixth, you'll be doing an effortless, but impractical, 100 mph.

Both the RX-7 and the Viper are in their element on winding roads. We tested the Mazda in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains; the Viper on the Los Angeles Crest Highway. The Mazda's crisp steering, with its relatively light but firm feel, needs close attention. Skilled drivers will appreciate the newly redesigned wishbone suspension. Although the RX-7 is stiffly sprung, the ride is supple. Toss the RX-7 into a tight turn; the suspension takes a firm set and the little coupe tracks neatly. At the Charlotte Motor Speedway, coming off the high bank at 135 mph, the Mazda was surefooted and predictable.

The Viper, on the other hand, should be steered as if one were aboard a fast motorcycle, using soft pressure on the wheel, letting the V-10's awesome torque power you through all but the tightest turns. Do anything quickly in this car and you'll lose it, as we found out in a decreasing-radius turn at the Willow Springs Raceway.

If you're looking for a great all-around sports car at a fairly reasonable price, the new RX-7 merits strong consideration. The Viper, of course, is anything but an all-around car. If you live up North, you wouldn't drive it in the winter and you probably wouldn't drive it to work, either. But on a sunny day with the top down and an open road ahead, few cars can match the rush that comes from goosing this snake. Remember, you only go around once.

In addition to testing the RX-7 and the Viper, Playboy has been talking to car-company executives, checking out show cars and driving other new models. Beginning with U.S. automakers, here's a rundown on the companies that we think are on track--and off.

General Motors

Off Track: Despite personnel cuts and plant closings, GM remains too bloated and carries too many dealerships. Losses last year averaged a half billion dollars per month in North America, production stood at around 60 percent of capacity and major opportunities continue to be missed. For example, the company recently presented several key new models--the Buick Skylark, Pontiac Grand Am and Olds Achieva--without air bags. It also belatedly responded to Chrysler's best-in-class minivans by introducing what auto experts have coined "the dust-busters" because of their shape: Chevy's Lumina, Pontiac's Trans Sport and Oldsmobile's Silhouette, all of which are selling poorly.

Chevrolet had inexplicably restyled the LTI Corvette to look much like the limited-production ZRI, a move that threatened the ZRI with extinction and infuriated Corvette loyalists who paid a hefty premium for the exclusive model.

While some Pontiac models, such as the new Bonneville, are externally attractive, their dashboard controls appear to have been designed by GM employees who never talked to one another. It's time for a cleaner, less cluttered look.

The $3 billion Saturn project was GM's response to the imports--particularly the Honda Civic. Unfortunately, start-up delays and production bottlenecks resulted in dated styling. When Saturn finally hit the market, its actual foe was the significantly improved 1992 Civic. Consequently, instead of luring Honda buyers, it ended up taking some sales away from Chevy's Geo. The latest prediction is that Saturn will never break even.

Oldsmobile is floundering, too. When Cutlass became the country's best seller (with as many as 13 different Cutlass variations in one year), Olds went for the numbers, losing its identity--and the sales crown--to Honda. On the plus side, the division's Eighty Eight Royale LS is selling well and the new Achieva is arguably GM's best-looking new small car.

Lastly, GM's position as the forerunner in the development of electric cars is under fire. While industry insiders describe the company's commitment to energy-saving electrics as "lukewarm," GM brass argues that even if it does build electric-powered, zero-emission vehicles, no one will buy them. After all, they say, takers for Geo Metro's 50-miles-per-gallon coupes are few.

On Track: Buick was the only American make to register a sales increase last year. This success began three years ago, when Buick redefined itself as a builder of mature, powerful American cars. Top J. D. Power quality ratings followed. So did a new selection of desirable wheels, such as the classy Park Avenue Ultra, the reborn (and affordable) Roadmaster, the peppy new Regal and the neatly reshaped LeSabre.

Cadillac's 1992 Sevilles and Eldorados are sparking a turnaround. Drivers who wouldn't have considered owning a Cadillac a few years ago are now checking out Sevilles. While not yet autonomous, Cadillac has redefined its direction from a disastrous GM reorganization a few years back. It's pushing models upmarket and we think it finally has what it takes to go head-to-head with Japanese luxury cars. Worth waiting for: the 1993 Seville, which will come equipped with the highly touted 32-valve Northstar V8 and upgraded suspension.

Ford

Off Track: Ford's multimillion-dollar Taurus restyling is so conservative, you have to look closely to tell a 1992 model from one made in 1991. Reportedly, Ford's top management pressured designers to keep it "safe." They're paying the price in reduced sales, which may only get worse when Chrysler's dramatic 1993 LH sedans his the streets this fall.

Other Ford mistakes: The newest Escort, engineered in conjunction with Mazda, needs an update. Sales of the new Crown Victoria fell nearly 40 percent, partly because Ford didn't have lucrative police and taxi packages ready in 1991, as Chevrolet did with the Caprice.

Lincolns are so deeply discounted for fleet and rental programs that they're losing prestige. Ford's Crown Victoria, built on the same platform as Lincoln's Town Car, is a remarkable value and Lincoln buyers are choosing it instead. It's rumored that Lincoln's 1993 Mark 8 will be an exceptional car.

On Track: Ford sold 250,000 Explorer sports utilities, clobbering Jeep's aging Cherokee. Off-road motoring isn't the Explorer's real forte (because of its long wheelbase), but people who never venture far from the highway like the statement this handsome truck makes. Ford will also be back on track with its great-looking, totally restyled 1993 Probe.

Lastly, Mercury is holding its own, thanks to the Grand Marquis and the Capri convertible--which, surprisingly, has been outselling Mazda's Miata.

Chrysler

On Track: Capitalizing on its streamlined product-development teams, Chrysler has proudly unveiled its stunning new LH sedan series. The Chrysler Concorde, Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision all share the shorter of two wheel-bases (comparable to Buick's LeSabre and the Olds Eighty Eight). But the exciting entry is the bigger New Yorker, a sleekly chiseled sedan with a road presence that even Jaguar would be proud to offer. Over and above the dramatic, cab-forward styling and roomy interiors, LHs boast dual air bags and spirited 200-hp, 3.5-liter V6 engines.

There's also good news for sports-utility fans. Jeep is challenging the Ford Explorer with the all-new Grand Cherokee. This bigger, more luxurious model is the first in its class to offer a driver's-side air bag and four-wheel ABS brakes as standard. Coming soon: a reborn Grand Wagoneer with a powerful V8 engine.

American Automotive Excellence

On Track: Goodyear tires top the world's brands. While you'd expect to find the best U.S. rubber on a Corvette, Goodyears are original equipment on Porsche, Mercedes, Lotus, Toyota and Lexus. (Playboy's Car of the Year, the Lexus SC400, comes equipped with Eagle GS-Ds.) These carmakers could specify any tire. The fact that they choose Goodyear tells you something.

Several other U.S. firms also produce world-class products. General Motors' smooth Hydra-matic transmissions are used by Rolls-Royce, Mercedes, Jaguar and BMW. AC-Delco's climate-control systems, considered by many to be the best in the world, are popular with importers.

European Makes

Every European automaker lost sales here in 1991. For Porsche and Jaguar, whose sales dropped nearly 50 percent, it was disastrous. Obviously, the recession was partly responsible. So were luxury taxes.

Off Track: Rolls-Royce and Bentley, two big-ticket cars that were hit especially hard by luxury taxes, are attempting to fight back. Bentley is offering its new $260,000 Continental R, and Rolls is following with a $310,000 Silver Spur II Touring Limousine. Lotsa luck.

Volkswagen, currently Europe's most successful car company, remains stalled in the States. Its new Euro Van fails to match Chrysler and Japanese competitors in styling and refinements and, at $25,000, the V6 Corrado SLC is overpriced. One model that could make a big impact, though, is the redesigned 1993 Golf.

On Track: Audi's restyled, sporty 172-hp 100 CS is a spirited performer that holds its own against the Acura Legend and Mazda's 929. It has also unveiled its new Quattro Spyder, a mid-engined concept car that could rival Porsche. And Audi's all-aluminum experimental car, the Avus Quattro W-12 (a 12-cylinder engine with three banks of four cylinders each) foretells future lightweight all-alloy sedans from Ingolstadt.

Responding to increased pressure from the Japanese, BMW was smart to offer its hot new 3-Series coupes and sedans in the mid-$20,000s. The company is also showing a battery-powered commuter car, the El, which has a 150-mile range and a 75-mph top speed. And overseas, BMW offers a bounty to German customers who return high-mileage conventional cars to the factory for disposal. More than 75 percent of a BMW's parts are recyclable. Look for other makers to adopt this responsible trend soon.

Ford Motor Company paid $2.5 billion for Jaguar. Although profits are not expected for some time, Ford's brass knows that Jaguar has the name, cachet and staying power needed for a luxury nameplate. Look for a mid-Nineties generation of well-built, elegant and innovative Jaguars. Meanwhile, Ford rushed an air bag into production for Jag's venerable XJ6. Subtle updates on the XJS coupe may help hold the line, too.

With the exception of the poorly timed and pricey S-Class sedan and 600SEC (from $69,000 to $127,000, and $150,000, respectively), Mercedes-Benz is reacting wisely to market pressures by lowering overall costs, decentralizing sales operations and offering enticing lease plans. It has also rushed its own Lexus-fighter, the V8-powered 400E, into production.

Known for matching each drop in the deutsche mark with an up ward price adjustment, Porsche dramatically lowered prices on its new 968 to below the critical $40,000 level. It's offering financing, and talking about a new entry-level Porsche in two years.

Troubled by U.S. economic woes, up scale Range Rover is planning to boost sales by importing 500 Land Rover Defender 110's. First introduced in 1983, the updated version boasts a V8 engine, a full roll cage and everything you need to go on a safari. At under $40,000, Range Rover claims most of the models are already spoken for.

Volvo has returned to its basic values--reliability and safety. Its newest 900-Series cars are unlikely to win styling awards, but they're built like battle tanks with improved side-impact protection system and reinforced front-and-rear crumple zones. Traditionally espousing rear-wheel drive, Volvo will soon offer the 850 GLT: a mid-luxury front-wheel-drive model.

On Track, But at What Cost? Saab's 1991 sales dropped less than any other European carmaker's here, largely because of aggressive discounting. Now half owned by GM, Saabs in the future will likely incorporate some Opel components. But GM's planners say they won't mess with the rambunctious spirit that makes a Saab a Saab.

Japanese Models

Off Track: A current U.S. government investigation is looking into allegations that Toyota and Mazda have been dumping minivans--selling them here for less than they sell comparable units in Japan. European carmakers are now advocating a dumping investigation of the burgeoning Japanese luxury-car business in the States.

In a separate legal matter, Honda has been accused of misrepresenting the percentage of North American contents in its Canadian-built cars. That investigation is still pending.

Meanwhile, Honda's Acura division may have stubbed its toe on the Vigor. The car has a generic Honda shape and it's negatively affecting the sales of the Integra and the now-more-expensive Legend. Sales of the $60,000 NSX sports car have also tapered off.

Nissan makes some great cars--the 300ZX, the 240SX (soon to be convertibles), the Maxima, and a great new minivan, the Quest, to name a few. In addition, its FEV experimental electric car probes the limits of battery technology, offering a 40 percent recharge in six minutes and a full charge in 15 minutes. Still, the automaker remains a well-kept secret. Analysts claim the corporate name change from Datsun blurred Nissan's image. In the war for market share, you can't just build and race great cars, people have to know you're doing it. That's Nissan's challenge.

Daihatsu has become the first Japanese car company to leave the U.S. market as a result of competitive pressure.

On Track: The Honda Accord is still the top-selling nameplate in America--and a target for every mass competitor. What's new, then? Honda has greatly improved the Civic, and the restyled, aggressively powered Prelude may finally shed its Quaalude nickname.

Isuzu's 1991 sales nearly tripled from the previous year. Credit for this success goes to the Stylus, a hot performer with a Lotus-tuned suspension. The newest Trooper boasts a peppy four-cam V6 and a fashionable, rounder look.

Lexus' attractive SC 400 handily outsold all competing luxury coupes in its first abbreviated year. The Lexus division continues on track with the attractive ES 300 sport sedan. And likely to arrive next year is the Aristo, a twin-turbo Lexus sedan that's slightly smaller than an LS 400 yet has all the snap of a big German sporting four-door.

Mazda looks smart with its hot RX-7, its sexy V6-engined MX-6 coupes and its updated 626s. Sportiness, innovation and individuality help Mazda stand out. The company's philosophy--"There's a bit of the Miata in every Mazda"--helps, too. In the near future, look for Mazda to move into luxury markets with its Amati division. Amati promises a pair of luxury sedans that will push enthusiasts' hot buttons.

Mitsubishi recently sold its one millionth U.S. vehicle, bought a car-rental company and established its own finance arm. In addition, Mitsubishi's newest Montero is a handsome reincarnation of a sport utility that's found many friends. Aside from an understated engine (151 horsepower is barely enough for a two-ton truck), the nicely appointed Montero is a winner.

Nissan's luxury division, Infiniti, is finally on track. Its new J30 sport sedan is the latest entry in a rapidly expanding class of mid-luxury contenders battling in the under-$35,000 bracket. The styling of Infiniti cars, says designer Gerry Hirshberg, "fights the tyranny of the wedge." Infiniti leans more toward European makes in its positioning and road feel than Lexus does. We like Subaru's dramatically different SVX sports coupe. Its functional window-within-a-window should set a new styling trend.

Hurt by the Samurai's slide, Suzuki sales are down. But the Sidekick, a mini off-roader (available now), and the Swift, a compact passenger car, comes in three-and four-door versions.

Toyota's lavish new Camry threatens Honda's Accord in the top-selling individual nameplate competition.

Korea's Hyundai, the company that brought us the hot little Scoupe and the well-made Elantra, unveiled a sizzling HCD-1 prototype two-seater that stole the auto show in Detroit. If it can market this 150-hp, twin air bag, ABS-equipped roadster for less than $15,000 in two years, Hyundai will be headed in a new direction.

This year will be a critical one for the automotive industry. So far, the light at the end of the recessionary tunnel is dim at best. While we wait for signs of economic recovery, Japanese automakers are likely to experience further political pressures as "But American" sentiment spreads. But their U.S. counterparts face the real challenge: to prove to the American people that they are building cars that are as good--if not better--than the imports.