Corinna Harney, Playmate of the Year, 1992

Corinna never wished to be Playmate of the Year. Corinna used to sit in her car in Nevada's Amargosa Desert, making wishes on shooting stars, wishing to be Playboy's Playmate of the Month. But Playmate of the Year? Forget it. Being the woman who aces out 11 beauties and gets a life of silk and limousines for a year, plus a hot new car and $100,000? "That was too beyond," says Corinna, 20. "I mean, I loved getting to keep the boots I wore in my pictorial, the ones with the aces," she says. "I just never pictured this."

Just back from Jamaica, where she spent two weeks shooting this pictorial and doing some serious celebrating with her new entourage, Corinna is still breathless. "How do I feel? Surprised. Happy. Excited," she says. "I feel lucky!"

Proof that nice things can happen to nice people: A little more than a year ago, Corinna Harney was bouncing around her native Las Vegas, killing time with such schoolgirl stuff as squirt-gunning tourists' cars, waiting to turn 21 so she could land a good casino job. Now she is her fave magazine's star of the year, one of the decade's top-ten women. "Corinna is a sweet, fresh, natural girl," says Playboy's Photography Director Gary Cole. Contributing Photographer Richard Fegley, her studio buddy, concurs, adding that she's "funny, too." Almost everyone who meets her responds to Corinna's guileless charm. But leave it to a fan to put it best. "She's just so attractive," says Bob Ryterski, 22, of Franksville, Wisconsin. He won a date with Miss August 1991 in a radio contest. "A limo drove up to my yard. She got out and I was, like...blinded." Our Playmate of the Year 1992 laughs off such talk. Sweet, fresh, natural, funny and blindingly beautiful? It's all true, but Corinna would be the last to believe it.

Corinna is a poet. Last year, to mark her Playboy debut, she penned the line, "If you can't tell, the fairy tale is true." By now you can tell: Las Vegas' new star has more than luck going for her. There are many beautiful women in the world, but the Playmate of the Year's glass slipper fits only the sweetest, freshest, fairest of all.