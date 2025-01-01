Real Men Wear Silk

The fabric that sparked a boxer rebellion a few years back has come out of the underwear drawer. Silk shirts, suits, sports coats, outerwear and even jeans are some of summer's hottest looks. Yes, you can dance the night away in silk trousers or stretch in a silk jacket. Despite its delicate appearance, silk is about as fragile as a Humvee and just as versatile. As with all natural fibers, silk breathes--even in the stickiest situations. And since there's now a greater selection of weaves--fuji (light and drapey), ottoman (heavy and corded) and faille (ribbed with a light luster), to name a few--you can dress up or down in silk as you please. Remember, though, that silk generally connotes a more casual look these days. The same silk suit that gets rave reviews from the top brass of a film studio in Los Angeles might not enhance your fashion stock in a boardroom on Wall Street. Still, one man who regularly wears the fabric told us that "women just can't keep their hands off it." That sounds like recommendation enough to us.

