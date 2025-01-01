Video Vamp

Nestled in the clutter of Manhattan's late-night television fare is the ultimate in safe sex for the cable-ready: Voyeurvision, the nation's only live call-in tele-fantasy show. Four nights a week, Lynn Muscarella, the show's campy, vampy hostess, slithers over the sheets while encouraging her phone fans to flesh out their sexiest fantasies. Most, not surprisingly, involve her--which delights the Brooklyn-bred Muscarella. She jokes, teases, pouts, writhes--even blushes. "I'm your video game," she coos to a caller. "Tell me what you want."

It's been the hottest phenomenon on cable since 1990, when Lynn first draped herself in satin and began taking late-night calls. The brainchild of husband-producer Bill, the show's format consists of interactive erotic exchanges between Lynn and her loyal voyeurs, who dial in or write letters that the sultry hostess reads on the air. For five dollars a minute, Lynn is all theirs. "It's very personal--I feel as if I'm in their living rooms." Although she's been acting since the age of seven (Broadway shows, commercials and an upcoming film, Scent of a Woman, starring Al Pacino), Lynn says her role as midnight mistress is no act. "I'm sexiest when I just relax and respond to the audience." Without shedding a stitch, Lynn guesses that she has inspired millions of orgasms. She looks for more when the show goes national on pay-per-view, which she hears may be soon. "People say I have charisma," Lynn explains. Her husband is more direct: "She drips sex." Stay tuned.

Open-mindedness is nothing new to the Voyeurvision hostess. "I was brought up believing that sexuality was healthy--something to be explored." Like the enlightened guys and girls who call her, Lynn believes in the cliché: "Sex is between the ears, not between the legs."