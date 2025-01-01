Getting Kicks on Route 66

Once upon a windswept highway on a Southwestern patch of nowhere, a woman rode her steel stallion into the orange glow of the sun. Sound mythic? Romantic? Hollywood? As you feast your eyes on these and the following pages, know that the woman in question is Pamela Anderson—a Playboy Playmate of the Month, star of a Playboy video and now the hottest fixture in ABC's hit sitcom Home Improvement. Know that the beautiful Pamela is a student of myths and fairy tales (her bookshelf boasts several well-thumbed volumes, including Bulfinch's Mythology and Joseph Campbell's The Power of Myth), an incense-and-candles romantic and a member of Hollywood's inner circles. For a few days this spring, the former small-town girl from British Columbia traveled a desert strip of Route 66—soaking up rays and giving passing motorists a roadside attraction from the land of dreams.