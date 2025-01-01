Girl of the Big East

The Eastern seaboard is known for many things: the teeming masses of the Big Apple, the cozy allure of New England's bed-and-breakfasts, the lush Blue Ridge mountains of Virginia and the neon fun and sun of Florida. To hoop fans, it's also the home of the Big East basketball conference, one of the hottest in the NCAA. In 1989, Playboy paid a memorable visit to its campuses to chronicle the beauty of their coeds. Since then, something new--you could call it a Big development--has been added: Big East football, a Division I conference that includes four of the schools (University of Miami, Boston College, the University of Pittsburgh and Syracuse) that are represented in basketball's Big East plus gridiron teams from Rutgers, Temple, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. The conference is young--two years old--and boasts an impressive roster with lots of big-play capabilitiets for the participating teams. The 1992 season promises to be well worth watching. The new configuration also made an investigation of the reconstituted Big East imperative, so we dispatched Contributing Photographers David Chan and David Mecey to give football a kinder, gentler image. Focused on their mission, the two Davids each took four schools at which to man their respective shutters. Striving to produce yet another spectacular Playboy pictorial, they photographed scores of lovely coeds on their collegiate turf. Was the mission a success? You be the judge. The overwhelming evidence appears on these and following pages.